These are ordinary as fuck. We should be back above these this season and hopefully United too, and all things considered I don't think Arsenal are any better than us. We should be 3rd minimum but could do better.
I think we're mentally stronger than Arsenal, primarily on the basis of experience but mainly the manager.
Doesn't need saying, but Klopp obviously has the backbone and nerve that Arteta doesn't have. That's worth a good one or two places higher in the table.
Aside from City with their cheating billions, nothing will come close to a rejuvenated Klopp.