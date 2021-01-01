« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 23396 times)

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #400 on: Today at 08:24:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:05:45 pm
These are ordinary as fuck. We should be back above these this season and hopefully United too, and all things considered I don't think Arsenal are any better than us. We should be 3rd minimum but could do better.

I think we're mentally stronger than Arsenal, primarily on the basis of experience but mainly the manager.

Doesn't need saying, but Klopp obviously has the backbone and nerve that Arteta doesn't have. That's worth a good one or two places higher in the table.

Aside from City with their cheating billions, nothing will come close to a rejuvenated Klopp.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #401 on: Today at 08:27:44 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 08:24:48 pm
I think we're mentally stronger than Arsenal, primarily on the basis of experience but mainly the manager.

Doesn't need saying, but Klopp obviously has the backbone and nerve that Arteta doesn't have. That's worth a good one or two places higher in the table.

Aside from City with their cheating billions, nothing will come close to a rejuvenated Klopp.

Walking past all of those trophies everyday has a bit to do with it, it's engrained into the fabric of our Club.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,890
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:36:16 pm »
Fuck you Saudicastle FC   :wanker
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,625
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:48:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:27:44 pm
Walking past all of those trophies everyday has a bit to do with it, it's engrained into the fabric of our Club.

To think that they walk past this every home game. Every one of them will want to either get their first trophy added or add to their total. Mad to think Jurgen just needs to turn the 3 into a 4 and he's won the lot.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,021
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:49:42 pm »
The Sunderland of the Premier league
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #405 on: Today at 08:51:42 pm »
Got one at the AXA as well.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,935
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #406 on: Today at 08:53:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:48:01 pm
To think that they walk past this every home game. Every one of them will want to either get their first trophy added or add to their total. Mad to think Jurgen just needs to turn the 3 into a 4 and he's won the lot.



Well, this season he has the chance to do it. I know it is a weird thing to say, but this season I am more interested in winning the Europa League than the Premier League. I really like to see Jurgen as "The Immortal Who Has Won Everything" ...
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,719
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:54:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:48:01 pm
To think that they walk past this every home game. Every one of them will want to either get their first trophy added or add to their total. Mad to think Jurgen just needs to turn the 3 into a 4 and he's won the lot.


Need the CWC in there.
That should become much higher valued by us. Just as we make the League our priority, we need to make the CWC our 2nd priority.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:22 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #408 on: Today at 08:56:00 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:54:54 pm
Need the CWC in there.

It's there.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,625
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #409 on: Today at 08:56:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:54:54 pm
Need the CWC in there.

I couldn't find an up to date (all the wins correct) pic of the boss where you could see them all
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,094
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #410 on: Today at 09:02:53 pm »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,286
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #411 on: Today at 09:03:43 pm »
Anthony Gordon is their best attacker.

There in lies their issue.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,225
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #412 on: Today at 09:14:26 pm »
Rumour has it that Eddie Howe has been invited to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for tea and crumpets tomorrow afternoon.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #413 on: Today at 09:17:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:53:07 pm
Well, this season he has the chance to do it. I know it is a weird thing to say, but this season I am more interested in winning the Europa League than the Premier League. I really like to see Jurgen as "The Immortal Who Has Won Everything" ...

Really?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,890
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #414 on: Today at 09:26:00 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:14:26 pm
Rumour has it that Eddie Howe has been invited to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for tea and crumpets tomorrow afternoon.
To only discuss football with them?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,236
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #415 on: Today at 09:26:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:03:43 pm
Anthony Gordon is their best attacker.

There in lies their issue.

Wilson, Isak and Almiron are all better than him to be fair.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,224
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #416 on: Today at 09:39:47 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:14:26 pm
Rumour has it that Eddie Howe has been invited to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for tea and crumpets tomorrow afternoon.

Short back and sides?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,746
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #417 on: Today at 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:03:43 pm
Anthony Gordon is their best attacker.

There in lies their issue.

They'll probably try to buy Beto in January.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 