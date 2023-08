guardian football coverage is absolutely painful to read.



it always comes off like they're bitter some northerners have forced them to take their slip on loafers off, turn off the rugger union and write about 'footie' (something they only talk about in person with labourers, after exhausting mentioning the weather)



I remember Jake Humphries, in the middle of a game, suddenly getting all excited by the cricket, only to resume with his bored look as soon as the conversation returned to football. That's what the Guardian coverage feels like, 'professionals' doing a job, pretending neutrality but actually favouring whatever bias has entered their head this week. They never feel invested in the game, but don't feel impartial either, so it all comes off as sneering disinterest with a slightly preachy tone.