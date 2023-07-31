« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 1983 times)

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,915
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« on: July 31, 2023, 12:16:09 pm »
« Last Edit: July 31, 2023, 06:48:43 pm by Titi Camara »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,136
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Newcastle
« Reply #1 on: July 31, 2023, 04:35:56 pm »

'Newcastle | Eddie Howe's silent Saudi Arabia & Tory Govt assured Death Star sportswashing project'?


^ It needs some work...



« Last Edit: August 1, 2023, 10:57:13 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle
« Reply #2 on: July 31, 2023, 04:52:25 pm »
Newcastle United-A property of Saudi Arabia.نيوكاسل يونايتد من ممتلكات المملكة العربية السعودية
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,583
Re: Newcastle
« Reply #3 on: July 31, 2023, 05:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on July 31, 2023, 04:52:25 pm
Newcastle United-A property of Saudi Arabia.نيوكاسل يونايتد من ممتلكات المملكة العربية السعودية

winner
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,013
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Newcastle
« Reply #4 on: July 31, 2023, 05:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 31, 2023, 12:23:16 pm
Applications are open for a more amusing title for this topic :wave

Bonesaw boys the sequel
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,781
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #5 on: August 8, 2023, 07:20:23 pm »
Spending alot of money again on the quiet the twats.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,964
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #6 on: August 9, 2023, 12:17:37 pm »
Could Newcastle's Saudi owners have hatched the greatest scheme ever to avoid the Premier League's FFP rules?

Step 1.  Build up your local league to a level that is competitive, where you attract both ageing stars but eventually younger talent.  Notice they bid for both Mbappe and Osimhen who thankfully declined but how long will that last?

Step 2. Hand pick the best young talent within your league to play for Newcastle under some kind of shady undervalued purchase agreement / loan agreement.

You just know it's coming and I really can't see a single thing that the Premier League can do about it.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,483
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #7 on: August 9, 2023, 01:12:59 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on August  9, 2023, 12:17:37 pm
Could Newcastle's Saudi owners have hatched the greatest scheme ever to avoid the Premier League's FFP rules?

Step 1.  Build up your local league to a level that is competitive, where you attract both ageing stars but eventually younger talent.  Notice they bid for both Mbappe and Osimhen who thankfully declined but how long will that last?

Step 2. Hand pick the best young talent within your league to play for Newcastle under some kind of shady undervalued purchase agreement / loan agreement.

You just know it's coming and I really can't see a single thing that the Premier League can do about it.
They opened the gates of Hell long ago and all the demons are roaming free now.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,020
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #8 on: August 12, 2023, 06:15:43 pm »
Gordon is high on my unlikeable meter
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #9 on: August 13, 2023, 10:29:35 am »
BBC Sport headline - Fans should dream as special, special Newcastle make perfect start :puke2
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,032
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #10 on: August 13, 2023, 11:01:20 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on August 13, 2023, 10:29:35 am
BBC Sport headline - Fans should dream as special, special Newcastle make perfect start :puke2

On a work football group. Bloke who runs it is a Newcastle fan. Incredibly giddy yesterday and I had to delete a few messages Id typed out that would probably have done me no favours! Seeing this lot happy, and their players in a kit with some big money Saudi sponsor no one has heard of just rubbed me up the wrong way.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #11 on: August 13, 2023, 11:06:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 13, 2023, 11:01:20 am
On a work football group. Bloke who runs it is a Newcastle fan. Incredibly giddy yesterday and I had to delete a few messages Id typed out that would probably have done me no favours! Seeing this lot happy, and their players in a kit with some big money Saudi sponsor no one has heard of just rubbed me up the wrong way.

Just let rip mate  ;)
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #12 on: August 13, 2023, 11:08:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 13, 2023, 11:01:20 am
On a work football group. Bloke who runs it is a Newcastle fan. Incredibly giddy yesterday and I had to delete a few messages Id typed out that would probably have done me no favours! Seeing this lot happy, and their players in a kit with some big money Saudi sponsor no one has heard of just rubbed me up the wrong way.
They'll struggle with CL football as their squad is just not good enough.  Crashing out in the group stages (very likely) will affect their morale as well.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #13 on: August 13, 2023, 11:50:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 13, 2023, 11:01:20 am
On a work football group. Bloke who runs it is a Newcastle fan. Incredibly giddy yesterday and I had to delete a few messages Id typed out that would probably have done me no favours! Seeing this lot happy, and their players in a kit with some big money Saudi sponsor no one has heard of just rubbed me up the wrong way.
Might as well not bother. You can't cleanse the sportswashed.
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,207
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:14:17 am »
Fucking state of these c*nts ehh!    :no

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1691736843392290994
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,129
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:41:17 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 10:14:17 am
Fucking state of these c*nts ehh!    :no

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1691736843392290994

Some of the Saudi supporters on Twitter telling the Newcastle fans they own them and to shut up and respect that fact  :lmao :lmao
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Devastatin' Dave

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:44:53 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 10:14:17 am
Fucking state of these c*nts ehh!    :no

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1691736843392290994

You not going? Supporting your parent club?
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,553
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:50:43 am »
Nor even bothering to hide it any more are they?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:54:42 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 10:14:17 am
Fucking state of these c*nts ehh!    :no

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1691736843392290994
I wonder how much Newcastle are getting to host these games?
£100m for each game sounds about right.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:02:08 am »
thats embarrasing. They have a green kit as well.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,198
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:05:12 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:54:42 am
I wonder how much Newcastle are getting to host these games?
£100m for each game sounds about right.


Needs an eye on that one.


Part of me (the wrong part) understands why a Newcastle fan can go on supporting the club when the owners change (let's face it if you survived through Mike Ashley you obviously are resilient)


What I cannot understand is why anyone in Newcastle or the surrounding areas would go and watch


Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica or Saudi Arabia v South Korea


Here's a true test of the people of Newcastle, boycott these, make it look as empty as it should be, even if they give you free tickets.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 