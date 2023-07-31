Could Newcastle's Saudi owners have hatched the greatest scheme ever to avoid the Premier League's FFP rules?



Step 1. Build up your local league to a level that is competitive, where you attract both ageing stars but eventually younger talent. Notice they bid for both Mbappe and Osimhen who thankfully declined but how long will that last?



Step 2. Hand pick the best young talent within your league to play for Newcastle under some kind of shady undervalued purchase agreement / loan agreement.



You just know it's coming and I really can't see a single thing that the Premier League can do about it.