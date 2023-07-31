I wonder how much Newcastle are getting to host these games?
£100m for each game sounds about right.
Needs an eye on that one.
Part of me (the wrong part) understands why a Newcastle fan can go on supporting the club when the owners change (let's face it if you survived through Mike Ashley you obviously are resilient)
What I cannot understand is why anyone in Newcastle or the surrounding areas would go and watch
Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica or Saudi Arabia v South Korea
Here's a true test of the people of Newcastle, boycott these, make it look as empty as it should be, even if they give you free tickets.