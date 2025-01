If you think that is bad, read this absolute guff from Henry Winter on X:





Blue Moon rising again. Erling Haaland’s nine-and-a-half-year contract extension is such a powerful statement by Manchester City. It’s also a huge show of faith in the club from Haaland. In a difficult period for City on and off the field, one flourish of Haaland’s pen means so much. He’s here to stay. Long term. He believes in Pep Guardiola, in City, in their future. Haaland’s a genuine star but with a grounded nature. No wonder City fans, team-mates and staff love the Norwegian, and are celebrating today.



His commitment will inevitably be depicted as confirming City’s confidence that they will defeat the 115 charges of allegedly breaching Premier League financial rules. (btw his contract is for 114 months, coincidence?). Haaland’s commitment will restore belief in a team in need of rejuvenating. He's 24, moving towards his prime, now committing his golden years to City. His team-mates will look at him, see his many strengths, technical, physical and mental, and go into games with confidence enhanced.



Potential recruits - and they need midfielders in particular - will look at Haaland and his long deal and be more even more likely to sign. He’s not going anywhere. All the talk of City being a stepping-stone for Haaland was proven to be nonsense. He’s happy at the club and in the area. He knows it well, having grown up there anyway when his father, Alfie, such a shrewd source of advice for Erling, played for City from 2000-2003.



City’s rivals will dispute this but Haaland’s continued presence is great news for the Premier League. Two of the top 10 centre-forwards in the world, Haaland and Alexander Isak, play here. Mbappe, Lewandowski and Alvarez are in Spain, Kane and Marmoush (possibly City-bound) in Germany, Martinez in Italy, Osimhen in Turkey (on loan from Napoli) and Gyokeres in Portugal. And if you had to pick one, you’d probably go for Haaland for age, character, consistency and his supreme ability.



He scores with his strong left and also with his right, his supposedly “lesser” foot. He scores headers and pens. He’s scored 79 times in 87 Premier League appearances (and 14 assists). After three seasons, Haaland is already 12th on City’s all-time scorers list with 111 in 125. His “dear defenders” letter to those who try to stop him is both funny and also a warning. He’s a majestic, menacing mix of the athletic, the physical and the balletic. City now need to get the ball in to him quicker, and deliver better crosses. Already imperious, he'll get even better. It’s frightening - and exciting - to think what Erling Haaland will go on to achieve over the next decade. #MCFC

Mate, no Liverpool fan, or football fan, for that matter should take any of Winter's pieces seriously. This is the same "esteemed writer" that wrote the words below. He is as establishment as the come, a shill.For those Kopites still vexed by Rafa Benítez's departure, Liverpool need them to rally behind the manager's chair for now, giving the incumbent time to prove his worth.A final thought for the great listener. Hodgson should invite Jamie Carragher on to the coaching staff, a move that not only taps into the Merseysider's phenomenal knowledge of modern football but also shows a long-term care for Liverpool's future.Carragher, who still has a season left as a defender, is a potential manager of Liverpool one day. Hodgson would be seen to be reviving the Boot Room ethos.If there is one sadness in Hodgson's appointment it is that England have missed out. He has just the right personality to bond the dressing room together. England's loss is Liverpool's gain. But patience please.