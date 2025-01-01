Naa ive seen him do this before although not at that level. when he's really really pissed he tries to pretend everything is normal and he's giving post game hugs and encouragement to the player while at the same time he's losing his nut in reality. He also does it a lot with refs while he shakes their hand. He tends to swing the players about quite a bit in the process and its pretty clear what he's really doing as he spits fire.with ortega there he totally lost the plot and put on a very poor and unbelievable performance which led to this bizzare thing we all just witnessed. He was giving out pat on the headlocks ffs. Crack on the backs.
Things going from bad to worse for Guardiola.His team has fallen off a cliff. His club face 130 charges of fraud. His players are either old, injured, out of form, or wanting to leave. His entire City reign (and arguably his reputation) is under threat. They're out of the top 4 in the league and struggling in the champions league. And he's apparently separating from his wife.Little by little, the wheels of his life have slowly fallen off.
I can imagine his wife left him because she couldn't get images like that out of her head when he was trying to be sexy.
Miguel Delaney @migueldelaney.bsky.social·38mThis new statement from the European Court of Justice proposes that Uefa and Fifa can appeal decisions from the Court of Arbitration for SportCeferin told the Telegraph on the City case last year, We know we were right."https://curia.europa.eu/jcms/upload/docs/application/pdf/2025-01/cp250006en.pdf
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I saw a really good documentary about this case and saw how a lot of people felt that ultimately it was not fought against hard enough. Those at the top gave in too easily well now there is another chance and they need to take it up again.
Any chance of a link/name?
