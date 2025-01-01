« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 889829 times)

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12120 on: Yesterday at 12:57:21 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:50:15 am
Naa ive seen him do this before although not at that level. when he's really really pissed he tries to pretend everything is normal and he's giving post game hugs and encouragement to the player while at the same time he's losing his nut in reality. He also does it a lot with refs while he shakes their hand. He tends to swing the players about quite a bit in the process and its pretty clear what he's really doing as he spits fire.

with ortega there he totally lost the plot and put on a very poor and unbelievable performance which led to this bizzare thing we all just witnessed. He was giving out pat on the headlocks ffs. Crack on the backs.

It's not on really. Can anyone imagine their boss/manager in their job doing that and getting away with it?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12121 on: Yesterday at 01:13:53 am »
Quote from: keyop on January 15, 2025, 08:36:38 pm
Things going from bad to worse for Guardiola.

His team has fallen off a cliff. His club face 130 charges of fraud. His players are either old, injured, out of form, or wanting to leave. His entire City reign (and arguably his reputation) is under threat. They're out of the top 4 in the league and struggling in the champions league. And he's apparently separating from his wife.

Little by little, the wheels of his life have slowly fallen off.

What a pity
Offline GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12122 on: Yesterday at 01:16:13 am »
Just watched the Ortega clip. Honestly, if I was the player I'd deck the c*nt.
Offline keyop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12123 on: Yesterday at 05:13:43 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:23:21 am
I can imagine his wife left him because she couldn't get images like that out of her head when he was trying to be sexy.  ;D
He seems like a real obsessive type. I reckon she got fed up with him doing tactical formations with his peas at the dinner table.

Then the final straw was when he started making sculptures out of mashed potato, like that guy in the Close Encounters movie.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12124 on: Yesterday at 06:02:51 pm »
Miguel Delaney‬ ‪@migueldelaney.bsky.social‬
·
38m
This new statement from the European Court of Justice proposes that Uefa and Fifa can appeal decisions from the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Ceferin told the Telegraph on the City case last year, We know we were right."

https://curia.europa.eu/jcms/upload/docs/application/pdf/2025-01/cp250006en.pdf
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline exiledintheUSA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12125 on: Yesterday at 07:18:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:02:51 pm
Miguel Delaney‬ ‪@migueldelaney.bsky.social‬
·
38m
This new statement from the European Court of Justice proposes that Uefa and Fifa can appeal decisions from the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Ceferin told the Telegraph on the City case last year, We know we were right."

https://curia.europa.eu/jcms/upload/docs/application/pdf/2025-01/cp250006en.pdf

Hello
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Barneylfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12126 on: Yesterday at 07:36:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:02:51 pm
Miguel Delaney‬ ‪@migueldelaney.bsky.social‬
·
38m
This new statement from the European Court of Justice proposes that Uefa and Fifa can appeal decisions from the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Ceferin told the Telegraph on the City case last year, We know we were right."

https://curia.europa.eu/jcms/upload/docs/application/pdf/2025-01/cp250006en.pdf

Strip them of the trophy they cheated to win.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12127 on: Yesterday at 07:45:17 pm »
Just means lawyered up City can appeal forever.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12128 on: Yesterday at 08:29:20 pm »
Didnt Abu Dhabi buy Ceferin after the CAS farce?
If he doesnt now appeal the CAS decision then he should do the decent thing and resign.
Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12129 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm »
I saw a really good documentary about this case and saw how a lot of people felt that ultimately it was not fought against hard enough. Those at the top gave in too easily well now there is another chance and they need to take it up again.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Oscarmac

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12130 on: Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
I saw a really good documentary about this case and saw how a lot of people felt that ultimately it was not fought against hard enough. Those at the top gave in too easily well now there is another chance and they need to take it up again.

Any chance of a link/name?
They are only great because we are on our knees......let us arise!

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12131 on: Today at 06:12:31 am »
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
