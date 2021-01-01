« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 842490 times)

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,451
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11840 on: Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm »
The amount of empty seats today :D
Most commercially successful and watched club in the entire world though don't forget.
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,327
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11841 on: Today at 12:40:46 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 11:19:28 pm
Hi methods are taxing. He has never been anywhere more than 4 years as coach. He has been at City since 2016. A guy who manages the way he does, basically football by numbers, is going to grind to a halt suddenly when his players cannot do it anymore for him. There is zero independent thought in that City team. Zero. They are chess pieces that are moved about at his whim. No chance you can continue for so long playing under that kind of micro management. I am astounded he signed another contract. But the 130 charges stuff has him snookered, he looks like a rat leaving a sinking ship if he fecked off, so i'm guessing hes trying to show some "loyalty" by staying a weathering the storm. Except he is not, is he?
I'm guessing he signed that contract, knowing the time is up for him and his cheating regime owners.
Another "win" for him.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,705
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11842 on: Today at 12:57:30 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 12:30:59 pm
Is this an episode of fake taxi.

Reverse Fake Taxi

Ped is the one getting fucked
Logged

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,739
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11843 on: Today at 01:04:39 am »
The maximum number of points City can get this Season is 88.

That's 20 league games out of 20 to come up 2 points short of 90...!
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 