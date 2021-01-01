Hi methods are taxing. He has never been anywhere more than 4 years as coach. He has been at City since 2016. A guy who manages the way he does, basically football by numbers, is going to grind to a halt suddenly when his players cannot do it anymore for him. There is zero independent thought in that City team. Zero. They are chess pieces that are moved about at his whim. No chance you can continue for so long playing under that kind of micro management. I am astounded he signed another contract. But the 130 charges stuff has him snookered, he looks like a rat leaving a sinking ship if he fecked off, so i'm guessing hes trying to show some "loyalty" by staying a weathering the storm. Except he is not, is he?
Is this an episode of fake taxi.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]