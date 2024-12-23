« previous next »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 03:35:31 pm
Quote from: tubby on December 23, 2024, 03:31:02 pm
Surely any punishment wouldn't be for this season, it would affect too many teams.  Makes more sense to send them packing next season if that's the punishment.
I could live with that as they'll win fuck all of any value this season.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 03:37:24 pm
Quote from: tubby on December 23, 2024, 03:31:02 pm
Surely any punishment wouldn't be for this season, it would affect too many teams.  Makes more sense to send them packing next season if that's the punishment.

I don't expect to see any sort of punishment announcement until the season is over. If they aren't at the very least expelled from the PL then it'll have been a waste of time anyway.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 03:39:16 pm
Revoke their membership.

They don't want to play by the rules, ok bye them.

Enjoy York City away you c*nts.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 04:15:55 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on December 23, 2024, 03:39:16 pm
Revoke their membership.

They don't want to play by the rules, ok bye them.

Enjoy York City away you c*nts.

Nah, they'll be getting their lapdog Andy Burnham to do their bidding for them. Watch him try to influence proceedings and bend the rules for them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 04:28:37 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on December 23, 2024, 03:37:24 pm
I don't expect to see any sort of punishment announcement until the season is over. If they aren't at the very least expelled from the PL then it'll have been a waste of time anyway.

Stripped of all their ill-gotten trophies, fined at a level to compensate every club's loss of earnings during that time, expelled from the PL and banned from readmittance for a time equal to the duration of their cheating would be a suitable punishment. It needs to be hammered home that if you win stuff by cheating you don't get to keep it nor the profits from it or you are just asking the likes of saudicastle to follow their lead as you just know the Saudis would love a dominant PL and CL winner as a headline in promoting the world cup they just bought from Fifa the other week.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 04:36:25 pm
Think these guys are finally fucked. Walker Bernardo Silva KDB Grealish Gundogan all look finished. Will they have the money to reinvest. Teams aren't scare of them anymore. Question will be does  the EPL have the balls to strip Pep of his 6 titles.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 04:40:43 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on December 23, 2024, 04:28:37 pm
Stripped of all their ill-gotten trophies, fined at a level to compensate every club's loss of earnings during that time, expelled from the PL and banned from readmittance for a time equal to the duration of their cheating would be a suitable punishment. It needs to be hammered home that if you win stuff by cheating you don't get to keep it nor the profits from it or you are just asking the likes of saudicastle to follow their lead as you just know the Saudis would love a dominant PL and CL winner as a headline in promoting the world cup they just bought from Fifa the other week.
I totally agree. The PL should fine them in a way that they can recompense all clubs that have financially suffered as a result of their cheating and the PL's delayed justice.

If there is any justice they should be all but obliterated from the record books.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 04:49:52 pm
I like the idea of being denied back to the prem for x amount of years.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 08:11:49 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on December 23, 2024, 04:28:37 pm
Stripped of all their ill-gotten trophies, fined at a level to compensate every club's loss of earnings during that time, expelled from the PL and banned from readmittance for a time equal to the duration of their cheating would be a suitable punishment. It needs to be hammered home that if you win stuff by cheating you don't get to keep it nor the profits from it or you are just asking the likes of saudicastle to follow their lead as you just know the Saudis would love a dominant PL and CL winner as a headline in promoting the world cup they just bought from Fifa the other week.


Glad somebody isn't satisfied with a one-off points deduction. As you said, punish them year-for-year. They've been cheating for years so strip their trophies and keep them out of the EPL for the amount of time they have been cheating. A one year drop into the Championship is nowhere near enough; that basically justifies the risk they took.

"You cheated for X years so you cannot get back into the EPL for that amount of time. Enjoy your time in the lower divisions with much less revenue".
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 08:14:17 pm
The attitude of the owners rubs off onto their fans.

Here's what they say on BM about Pinto, the person who leaked the data about them.

"Hopefully someone will catch up with this rat and give him his deserved comeuppance. Don't be surprised if he has an "accident" sometimes in the future."

An "accident"....we all know what they are implying and it's a pathetic thing to say. It's the kind of thing that the police should be looking into. You shouldn't be allowed to get away with a vieled threat like that behind the comfort of your keyboard.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 08:46:43 pm
Quote from: stockdam on December 23, 2024, 08:14:17 pm
The attitude of the owners rubs off onto their fans.

Here's what they say on BM about Pinto, the person who leaked the data about them.

"Hopefully someone will catch up with this rat and give him his deserved comeuppance. Don't be surprised if he has an "accident" sometimes in the future."

An "accident"....we all know what they are implying and it's a pathetic thing to say. It's the kind of thing that the police should be looking into. You shouldn't be allowed to get away with a vieled threat like that behind the comfort of your keyboard.

Unless Pinto accidentally wanders into the BM poster's mum's basement (or attic), I think he'll be OK.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
December 23, 2024, 08:49:05 pm
Quote from: stockdam on December 23, 2024, 08:11:49 pm

Glad somebody isn't satisfied with a one-off points deduction. As you said, punish them year-for-year. They've been cheating for years so strip their trophies and keep them out of the EPL for the amount of time they have been cheating. A one year drop into the Championship is nowhere near enough; that basically justifies the risk they took.

"You cheated for X years so you cannot get back into the EPL for that amount of time. Enjoy your time in the lower divisions with much less revenue".

100% correct.  Forest are smirking at the moment - they deliberately broke the rules, forfeited a season (so to speak) and now are in better shape than they have in years or even decades.

the punishment needs to fit the crime, for these twats and also to warn off others who might well decide to play the same paper games to get an advantage.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 12:25:42 am
Did anyone else think them bringing back Gündoğan was an early sign that something was up? Just seemed like a really odd thing to do, having let him go a year before and following a forgettable spell at Barca.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 07:35:33 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 12:25:42 am
Did anyone else think them bringing back Gündoğan was an early sign that something was up? Just seemed like a really odd thing to do, having let him go a year before and following a forgettable spell at Barca.
Classic sign of a manager that's run out of ideas. "This worked before, surely it will work in the same way now."

I think it's fair to say that trying to keep up with Pep Guardiola's (and, more to the point, Abu Dhabi's) Manchester City was a significant factor in Jurgen Klopp's exhaustion, and his need to take a break.
In the same way, Guardiola's had to try to stay ahead of a Jurgen Klopp team for several years, and it's exhausted him too. Maybe he thought it might be easier with Jurgen gone, but he sees that we're just as good under Arne Slot, and he doesn't have the energy to cope with it any more. Plenty of people have said on here that if he was the genius manager his proponents describe, he would easily find a solution to their crisis. That only works when you have enough energy. If you don't have energy, you'll just keep trying the same old things that used to work, like bringing back Gundogan, and be unable to understand what's different.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 07:46:18 am
Cheating c*nts, hope you fucking choke on your turkeys :wave
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:12:42 am
What if they are found guilty of the 130 and yet continue to maintain the stance they are innocent? Do we see them (again) get arrogant and (for example) send letters to the other Premier League Clubs asking for their support?  Ask the government to step in? Get their media paid shills on a crusade? Make a big flag to cover empty seats?
Think the Ev and Forest (maybe Chelsea?) essentially admitted their breaches of the rules to get a softer sentence. Would be sweet to hear City have to put their cheating cards on the table.
From their attitude up to now, I get the impression they would struggle to admit this level of cheating.  Could get very messy - hopefully. 
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:46:30 am
Points deduction my ass. They need to be put into the lowest division possible and have all their titles revoked. Anything else and all the other clubs should be walking away from the Premier League and starting another league system without them. They are a stain on on footballs history and need to be punished accordingly
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:59:48 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 08:46:30 am
Points deduction my ass. They need to be put into the lowest division possible and have all their titles revoked. Anything else and all the other clubs should be walking away from the Premier League and starting another league system without them. They are a stain on on footballs history and need to be punished accordingly
A stain on footballs history
Perfect 👍
Thread title in the making.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:04:34 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 07:35:33 am
Classic sign of a manager that's run out of ideas. "This worked before, surely it will work in the same way now."

I'm not so sure about Gundogan. There has to have been an element of loyalty too, right?

The guy was massive for City in his own way - hardly a swashbuckling, headline-grabbing kind of player but he went on several goalscoring purple patches when they really, really needed him in his time there, that undoubtedly helped push them over the line to many trophies. If he was unhappy at Barcelona and needed an out after a year, I think it's just something you do for people you like and players you respect. Perhaps they didn't expect to need him like they have done this season - maybe they envisaged using him differently but needs must. I think everyone would look bad in that side atm - they are just stuck in that rut.

Not sure I think it's anything more than a player returning to a club where he is loved.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:44:07 am
They should receive a massive points deduction spread over 5 seasons. Starting with - 35 points then -30 then -25 then -20 then -15. Not only would it impact on their ability to win the title over the 5 year period, but it would hit them financially due to loss of revenue because of things like ticket sales, possible lack of Champions League participation etc. A perfect double edged sword.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:50:58 am
Has there been any indication of what the punishment might be? I just can't see it being anything extreme like relegation or titles being stripped. Probably a 25 point deduction to start next season and maybe a transfer ban. I don't think a fine will be a problem for them either :D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:52:06 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 12:25:42 am
Did anyone else think them bringing back Gündoğan was an early sign that something was up? Just seemed like a really odd thing to do, having let him go a year before and following a forgettable spell at Barca.

They didn't let him go. His contract was up and he wanted to leave.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:00:44 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 09:44:07 am
They should receive a massive points deduction spread over 5 seasons. Starting with - 35 points then -30 then -25 then -20 then -15. Not only would it impact on their ability to win the title over the 5 year period, but it would hit them financially due to loss of revenue because of things like ticket sales, possible lack of Champions League participation etc. A perfect double edged sword.

It's not enough. The titles they won are no different than the Tour De Frances medals Armstrong won. They won them whilst cheating and should be removed and given to the rightful winners each season. Anything else is a farce.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 03:36:28 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:00:44 am
It's not enough. The titles they won are no different than the Tour De Frances medals Armstrong won. They won them whilst cheating and should be removed and given to the rightful winners each season. Anything else is a farce.

Spot-on .... titles were lost, teams were relegated & God knows the amount of hardship, financial or otherwise,  caused by these cheating pack of bastards
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 03:55:41 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 12:25:42 am
Did anyone else think them bringing back Gündoğan was an early sign that something was up? Just seemed like a really odd thing to do, having let him go a year before and following a forgettable spell at Barca.

At the time of signing it was one I wish they hadnt been able to get over the line, their squad is wafer thin and isnt a million miles off the squad Guardiola started with. Some world class players, some elite players are over the hill, but gaping holes at both full backs and a striker who bags goals but probably doesnt fit Guardiolas system (Aguero then, Haaland now). The one big weakness for them is they dont have the KDB-level player emerging to build the next team around, that was probably Palmer who they sold, whilst Fodens miles off form, Im not sure hell ever be the hub of creativity and output that KDB has been.

But yeah, hes been a bit of a disaster to be honest, but if were being truthful, the transfers that have really hurt them have been Nunes and Phillips. Big fees for PL proven players and both are/were awful fits.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 05:11:09 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 03:55:41 pm
But yeah, hes been a bit of a disaster to be honest, but if were being truthful, the transfers that have really hurt them have been Nunes and Phillips. Big fees for PL proven players and both are/were awful fits.
Grealish is the one that stands out most - possibly the most un-Guardiola signing of his tenure, and £100m wasted on a sportswashing vanity signing - a clean-cut cheeky English lad with floppy hair, tight shorts, big calves, but absolutely zero talent.

For not much more, we've built an elite midfield of Gravenberch, Macallister and Szoboszlai who are all 25 or under and could be with us for years.

City thought they could keep spending with no consequences, but it has all finally caught up with them and there's plenty more clubs who will be turning them over this season - including PSG who could dump them out of the CL.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:01:50 pm
It seems to me that an elegant and legally supportable punishment would be based on their refusal to cooperate with disclosure. First of all, this appears to be an easy case to prove beyond doubt. Second, refusal to observe the rules of a competition should be immediately disqualifying.

So, the club is ejected from the competition. They cannot be readmitted until accepting legally enforceable undertakings for full and immediate disclosure of anything the Premier League requests. There must be consistent proof of good faith. To support that end, the ownership that refused to respect the rules, and repeatedly deployed expensive legal challenges to avoid the rules are thus deemed unfit, and must divest entirely before the club is considered for readmittance.

Where (or if) they play football until compliance is irrelevant to the Premier League.

This seems clear and fair, dealing with the non-compliance and wilful flouting of the rules every other club has to observe (plus the vexatious nature of their rebuttals).

Arguments about the ill-gotten gains of the cheating are more open to legal nit-picking, and thus can be discussed and sanctioned as the arguments arise, but refusal to observe the disclosure rules seems cut and dried, unarguable, and disqualifying. (In my opinion, they should have been suspended immediately at the first instance, but that ship sailed).
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:47:56 am
1) Relegation down two divisions effective immediately.
2) All titles stripped, league titles re -awarded to second placed team.
3) 3 Year transfer ban
4) Very large fine to pay court costs and compensate clubs who missed out on prize money.
5) Owners banned in perpetuity from ever owning another Premier League club.
6) Charged for unlimited supply of bleach to eradicate this shit stain from English football.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:53:53 am
The FA and the 'Premier' League can suck everyones balls.

What a fucking joke they are.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 04:55:12 pm
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 10:01:50 pm
It seems to me that an elegant and legally supportable punishment would be based on their refusal to cooperate with disclosure. First of all, this appears to be an easy case to prove beyond doubt. Second, refusal to observe the rules of a competition should be immediately disqualifying.

So, the club is ejected from the competition. They cannot be readmitted until accepting legally enforceable undertakings for full and immediate disclosure of anything the Premier League requests. There must be consistent proof of good faith. To support that end, the ownership that refused to respect the rules, and repeatedly deployed expensive legal challenges to avoid the rules are thus deemed unfit, and must divest entirely before the club is considered for readmittance.

Where (or if) they play football until compliance is irrelevant to the Premier League.

This seems clear and fair, dealing with the non-compliance and wilful flouting of the rules every other club has to observe (plus the vexatious nature of their rebuttals).

Arguments about the ill-gotten gains of the cheating are more open to legal nit-picking, and thus can be discussed and sanctioned as the arguments arise, but refusal to observe the disclosure rules seems cut and dried, unarguable, and disqualifying. (In my opinion, they should have been suspended immediately at the first instance, but that ship sailed).


Totally agree. If they did refuse to cooperate that absolutely should be subject to the harshest possible penalties. I doubt it is and doubt it will be. But a basic requirement of even competing in the league should be cooperating with the leagues investigations.
