It seems to me that an elegant and legally supportable punishment would be based on their refusal to cooperate with disclosure. First of all, this appears to be an easy case to prove beyond doubt. Second, refusal to observe the rules of a competition should be immediately disqualifying.
So, the club is ejected from the competition. They cannot be readmitted until accepting legally enforceable undertakings for full and immediate disclosure of anything the Premier League requests. There must be consistent proof of good faith. To support that end, the ownership that refused to respect the rules, and repeatedly deployed expensive legal challenges to avoid the rules are thus deemed unfit, and must divest entirely before the club is considered for readmittance.
Where (or if) they play football until compliance is irrelevant to the Premier League.
This seems clear and fair, dealing with the non-compliance and wilful flouting of the rules every other club has to observe (plus the vexatious nature of their rebuttals).
Arguments about the ill-gotten gains of the cheating are more open to legal nit-picking, and thus can be discussed and sanctioned as the arguments arise, but refusal to observe the disclosure rules seems cut and dried, unarguable, and disqualifying. (In my opinion, they should have been suspended immediately at the first instance, but that ship sailed).