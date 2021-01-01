Did anyone else think them bringing back Gündoğan was an early sign that something was up? Just seemed like a really odd thing to do, having let him go a year before and following a forgettable spell at Barca.



Classic sign of a manager that's run out of ideas. "This worked before, surely it will work in the same way now."I think it's fair to say that trying to keep up with Pep Guardiola's (and, more to the point, Abu Dhabi's) Manchester City was a significant factor in Jurgen Klopp's exhaustion, and his need to take a break.In the same way, Guardiola's had to try to stay ahead of a Jurgen Klopp team for several years, and it's exhausted him too. Maybe he thought it might be easier with Jurgen gone, but he sees that we're just as good under Arne Slot, and he doesn't have the energy to cope with it any more. Plenty of people have said on here that if he was the genius manager his proponents describe, he would easily find a solution to their crisis. That only works when you have enough energy. If you don't have energy, you'll just keep trying the same old things that used to work, like bringing back Gundogan, and be unable to understand what's different.