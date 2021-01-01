« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 835152 times)

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,287
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11760 on: Yesterday at 03:35:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:31:02 pm
Surely any punishment wouldn't be for this season, it would affect too many teams.  Makes more sense to send them packing next season if that's the punishment.
I could live with that as they'll win fuck all of any value this season.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11761 on: Yesterday at 03:37:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:31:02 pm
Surely any punishment wouldn't be for this season, it would affect too many teams.  Makes more sense to send them packing next season if that's the punishment.

I don't expect to see any sort of punishment announcement until the season is over. If they aren't at the very least expelled from the PL then it'll have been a waste of time anyway.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,557
  • Legend
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11762 on: Yesterday at 03:39:16 pm »
Revoke their membership.

They don't want to play by the rules, ok bye them.

Enjoy York City away you c*nts.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11763 on: Yesterday at 04:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:39:16 pm
Revoke their membership.

They don't want to play by the rules, ok bye them.

Enjoy York City away you c*nts.

Nah, they'll be getting their lapdog Andy Burnham to do their bidding for them. Watch him try to influence proceedings and bend the rules for them.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11764 on: Yesterday at 04:28:37 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 03:37:24 pm
I don't expect to see any sort of punishment announcement until the season is over. If they aren't at the very least expelled from the PL then it'll have been a waste of time anyway.

Stripped of all their ill-gotten trophies, fined at a level to compensate every club's loss of earnings during that time, expelled from the PL and banned from readmittance for a time equal to the duration of their cheating would be a suitable punishment. It needs to be hammered home that if you win stuff by cheating you don't get to keep it nor the profits from it or you are just asking the likes of saudicastle to follow their lead as you just know the Saudis would love a dominant PL and CL winner as a headline in promoting the world cup they just bought from Fifa the other week.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,469
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11765 on: Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm »
Think these guys are finally fucked. Walker Bernardo Silva KDB Grealish Gundogan all look finished. Will they have the money to reinvest. Teams aren't scare of them anymore. Question will be does  the EPL have the balls to strip Pep of his 6 titles.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11766 on: Yesterday at 04:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:28:37 pm
Stripped of all their ill-gotten trophies, fined at a level to compensate every club's loss of earnings during that time, expelled from the PL and banned from readmittance for a time equal to the duration of their cheating would be a suitable punishment. It needs to be hammered home that if you win stuff by cheating you don't get to keep it nor the profits from it or you are just asking the likes of saudicastle to follow their lead as you just know the Saudis would love a dominant PL and CL winner as a headline in promoting the world cup they just bought from Fifa the other week.
I totally agree. The PL should fine them in a way that they can recompense all clubs that have financially suffered as a result of their cheating and the PL's delayed justice.

If there is any justice they should be all but obliterated from the record books.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,557
  • Legend
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11767 on: Yesterday at 04:49:52 pm »
I like the idea of being denied back to the prem for x amount of years.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,654
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11768 on: Yesterday at 08:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:28:37 pm
Stripped of all their ill-gotten trophies, fined at a level to compensate every club's loss of earnings during that time, expelled from the PL and banned from readmittance for a time equal to the duration of their cheating would be a suitable punishment. It needs to be hammered home that if you win stuff by cheating you don't get to keep it nor the profits from it or you are just asking the likes of saudicastle to follow their lead as you just know the Saudis would love a dominant PL and CL winner as a headline in promoting the world cup they just bought from Fifa the other week.


Glad somebody isn't satisfied with a one-off points deduction. As you said, punish them year-for-year. They've been cheating for years so strip their trophies and keep them out of the EPL for the amount of time they have been cheating. A one year drop into the Championship is nowhere near enough; that basically justifies the risk they took.

"You cheated for X years so you cannot get back into the EPL for that amount of time. Enjoy your time in the lower divisions with much less revenue".
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,654
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11769 on: Yesterday at 08:14:17 pm »
The attitude of the owners rubs off onto their fans.

Here's what they say on BM about Pinto, the person who leaked the data about them.

"Hopefully someone will catch up with this rat and give him his deserved comeuppance. Don't be surprised if he has an "accident" sometimes in the future."

An "accident"....we all know what they are implying and it's a pathetic thing to say. It's the kind of thing that the police should be looking into. You shouldn't be allowed to get away with a vieled threat like that behind the comfort of your keyboard.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11770 on: Yesterday at 08:46:43 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:14:17 pm
The attitude of the owners rubs off onto their fans.

Here's what they say on BM about Pinto, the person who leaked the data about them.

"Hopefully someone will catch up with this rat and give him his deserved comeuppance. Don't be surprised if he has an "accident" sometimes in the future."

An "accident"....we all know what they are implying and it's a pathetic thing to say. It's the kind of thing that the police should be looking into. You shouldn't be allowed to get away with a vieled threat like that behind the comfort of your keyboard.

Unless Pinto accidentally wanders into the BM poster's mum's basement (or attic), I think he'll be OK.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11771 on: Yesterday at 08:49:05 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:11:49 pm

Glad somebody isn't satisfied with a one-off points deduction. As you said, punish them year-for-year. They've been cheating for years so strip their trophies and keep them out of the EPL for the amount of time they have been cheating. A one year drop into the Championship is nowhere near enough; that basically justifies the risk they took.

"You cheated for X years so you cannot get back into the EPL for that amount of time. Enjoy your time in the lower divisions with much less revenue".

100% correct.  Forest are smirking at the moment - they deliberately broke the rules, forfeited a season (so to speak) and now are in better shape than they have in years or even decades.

the punishment needs to fit the crime, for these twats and also to warn off others who might well decide to play the same paper games to get an advantage.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11772 on: Today at 12:25:42 am »
Did anyone else think them bringing back Gündoğan was an early sign that something was up? Just seemed like a really odd thing to do, having let him go a year before and following a forgettable spell at Barca.
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11773 on: Today at 07:35:33 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:25:42 am
Did anyone else think them bringing back Gündoğan was an early sign that something was up? Just seemed like a really odd thing to do, having let him go a year before and following a forgettable spell at Barca.
Classic sign of a manager that's run out of ideas. "This worked before, surely it will work in the same way now."

I think it's fair to say that trying to keep up with Pep Guardiola's (and, more to the point, Abu Dhabi's) Manchester City was a significant factor in Jurgen Klopp's exhaustion, and his need to take a break.
In the same way, Guardiola's had to try to stay ahead of a Jurgen Klopp team for several years, and it's exhausted him too. Maybe he thought it might be easier with Jurgen gone, but he sees that we're just as good under Arne Slot, and he doesn't have the energy to cope with it any more. Plenty of people have said on here that if he was the genius manager his proponents describe, he would easily find a solution to their crisis. That only works when you have enough energy. If you don't have energy, you'll just keep trying the same old things that used to work, like bringing back Gundogan, and be unable to understand what's different.
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,382
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11774 on: Today at 07:46:18 am »
Cheating c*nts, hope you fucking choke on your turkeys :wave
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11775 on: Today at 08:12:42 am »
What if they are found guilty of the 130 and yet continue to maintain the stance they are innocent? Do we see them (again) get arrogant and (for example) send letters to the other Premier League Clubs asking for their support?  Ask the government to step in? Get their media paid shills on a crusade? Make a big flag to cover empty seats?
Think the Ev and Forest (maybe Chelsea?) essentially admitted their breaches of the rules to get a softer sentence. Would be sweet to hear City have to put their cheating cards on the table.
From their attitude up to now, I get the impression they would struggle to admit this level of cheating.  Could get very messy - hopefully. 
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,126
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11776 on: Today at 08:46:30 am »
Points deduction my ass. They need to be put into the lowest division possible and have all their titles revoked. Anything else and all the other clubs should be walking away from the Premier League and starting another league system without them. They are a stain on on footballs history and need to be punished accordingly
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11777 on: Today at 08:59:48 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:46:30 am
Points deduction my ass. They need to be put into the lowest division possible and have all their titles revoked. Anything else and all the other clubs should be walking away from the Premier League and starting another league system without them. They are a stain on on footballs history and need to be punished accordingly
A stain on footballs history
Perfect 👍
Thread title in the making.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,503
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11778 on: Today at 09:04:34 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 07:35:33 am
Classic sign of a manager that's run out of ideas. "This worked before, surely it will work in the same way now."

I'm not so sure about Gundogan. There has to have been an element of loyalty too, right?

The guy was massive for City in his own way - hardly a swashbuckling, headline-grabbing kind of player but he went on several goalscoring purple patches when they really, really needed him in his time there, that undoubtedly helped push them over the line to many trophies. If he was unhappy at Barcelona and needed an out after a year, I think it's just something you do for people you like and players you respect. Perhaps they didn't expect to need him like they have done this season - maybe they envisaged using him differently but needs must. I think everyone would look bad in that side atm - they are just stuck in that rut.

Not sure I think it's anything more than a player returning to a club where he is loved.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Up
« previous next »
 