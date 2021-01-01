They've been lacking pace for a while, and now the players are starting to look old and tired. There are a lot of quick and physical teams in this league, if you can't compete physically then you can end up getting bullied every week. The schedule is pretty relentless too and I don't think they've been rotating at all still.



He threw all his eggs in one basket when he signed Haaland, and now that the service to him has dried up, he's useless and it's on Ped.Compare to us, Diaz, Gakpo, Mo, Jota, Darwin, Chiesa (when fit) as attacking options, then Curtis, Harvey, Mac, Dom,Grav in mid.There's only been one genius managers in this league in the past 8 or 9 years, he's now on the slopes having a ball while his replacement tears up the league