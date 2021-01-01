« previous next »
It was the longest run of sunny weather I've seen in 20 years of living and working here.
It was the longest run of sunny weather I've seen in 20 years of living and working here.

Sodding typical.  ;D
I don't remember a premier league winning team imploding like this where intrinsically nothing has changed. Ferguson and Wenger leave their teams leading to both teams fumbling around for years/decades. Bad changes in ownership also inevitably lead to collapses.

City have one midfielder injured amidst a squad of upper end international players. Other than that, what has changed.

Is this what burn out looks like, when collectively, including the manager, they just don't have anything to give anymore.
I don't remember a premier league winning team imploding like this where intrinsically nothing has changed. Ferguson and Wenger leave their teams leading to both teams fumbling around for years/decades. Bad changes in ownership also inevitably lead to collapses.

City have one midfielder injured amidst a squad of upper end international players. Other than that, what has changed.

Is this what burn out looks like, when collectively, including the manager, they just don't have anything to give anymore.


Leeds maybe?


Finishing 17th the season after they won the  league.  15 losses in the league that season.
Leeds maybe?


Finishing 17th the season after they won the  league.  15 losses in the league that season.

Your memory is better than mine. Just googled it and just like Man City there was no clear cause of the loss of form. They just couldn't keeep the same intensity.
I don't remember a premier league winning team imploding like this where intrinsically nothing has changed. Ferguson and Wenger leave their teams leading to both teams fumbling around for years/decades. Bad changes in ownership also inevitably lead to collapses.

City have one midfielder injured amidst a squad of upper end international players. Other than that, what has changed.

Is this what burn out looks like, when collectively, including the manager, they just don't have anything to give anymore.
Chelsea 15/16?
See that shiny thing in the far distance Ped? That's Slots bald head miles ahead of you :wave
See that shiny thing in the far distance Ped? That's Slots bald head miles ahead of you :wave

Chelsea 15/16?

agreed. maybe it is just that my memory is shit that makes it seem to me like it hasnt happened before
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
I don't remember a premier league winning team imploding like this where intrinsically nothing has changed. Ferguson and Wenger leave their teams leading to both teams fumbling around for years/decades. Bad changes in ownership also inevitably lead to collapses.

City have one midfielder injured amidst a squad of upper end international players. Other than that, what has changed.

Is this what burn out looks like, when collectively, including the manager, they just don't have anything to give anymore.
They have previous.

In 1937-38 Manchester City became the first and only club to be relegated the season after being league champions.

Edit: I know you stated "Premier League" but it's still a hell of a stat. Well worth a mention.  ;D
Remember in 20/21 everyone was saying ours was the "worst defence of a league title ever"?
Remember in 20/21 everyone was saying ours was the "worst defence of a league title ever"?
It was always nice to remind Abu Dhabi fans that their old club held the record for the worst title defence. A record which still stands.  ;D
This was so true


Call me a miserable c*nt, but I fucking loved lockdown for the fact that I can't be doing with most Human Beings.  ;D
Wonder if His wife has called In the divorce lawyers yet.
City have truly inherited the mantle of their Red neighbours...

Sept Guardiola
Is someone being told to lose matches?



But really, is this run not starting to look suspicious?
I don't remember a premier league winning team imploding like this where intrinsically nothing has changed. Ferguson and Wenger leave their teams leading to both teams fumbling around for years/decades. Bad changes in ownership also inevitably lead to collapses.

City have one midfielder injured amidst a squad of upper end international players. Other than that, what has changed.

Is this what burn out looks like, when collectively, including the manager, they just don't have anything to give anymore.

It was like that Chelsea season when Shitcoat was there.

I said they were slightly unlucky at the start of the run as they were still playing quite well from an attacking sense.

The results against  Juve, United and Villa were so really bad though and it can't just be down to Rodri. Surely he can come up with a system that works?
Call me a miserable c*nt, but I fucking loved lockdown for the fact that I can't be doing with most Human Beings.  ;D

Miserable c*nt. :wave

I loved it for the weather, family time and empty roads, with no dickhead car drivers spoiling the day, the full time drivers loved it. I got furloughed from the main job so it was walks and table tennis in the week, Saturday and Sunday I was working for Stobart out of Tesco Widnes, runs to the lakes on empty Motorways and did quite a bit of town work, getting in and out of places like Liverpool one was a breeze.
Your memory is better than mine. Just googled it and just like Man City there was no clear cause of the loss of form. They just couldn't keeep the same intensity.

Theyve always been extremely reliant on Rodri so I do think that injury is a significant thing. Plus theyve had injuries to various other players this season, where preciously theyve been very good at keeping players fit. Combine that with players ageing and its very much not the case that nothing has changed.
Is someone being told to lose matches?



But really, is this run not starting to look suspicious?

They've been lacking pace for a while, and now the players are starting to look old and tired. There are a lot of quick and physical teams in this league, if you can't compete physically then you can end up getting bullied every week. The schedule is pretty relentless too and I don't think they've been rotating at all still.
They've been lacking pace for a while, and now the players are starting to look old and tired. There are a lot of quick and physical teams in this league, if you can't compete physically then you can end up getting bullied every week. The schedule is pretty relentless too and I don't think they've been rotating at all still.

He threw all his eggs in one basket when he signed Haaland, and now that the service to him has dried up, he's useless and it's on Ped.

Compare to us, Diaz, Gakpo, Mo, Jota, Darwin, Chiesa (when fit) as attacking options, then Curtis, Harvey, Mac, Dom,Grav in mid.

There's only  been one genius managers in this league in the past 8 or 9 years, he's now on the slopes having a ball while his replacement tears up the league
