115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11640 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:37:23 pm
Wonder if Jurgen is thinking "fuck, I pulled the pug 12 months early?"



Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11641 on: Today at 03:45:03 pm
Jurgen YNWA

No666

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11642 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm
I wonder if the current humiliation - especially if the charges and any punishment mean they will have to, at the least, restrict their cheating in the future - mean Abu Dhabi consider binning the sport washing premise.
Persephone

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11643 on: Today at 03:46:59 pm
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 03:25:21 pm
I'm never normally bothered about other teams - but damn, so many of their superstars are just anonymous.

It's a reason why I think the likes of Foden etc are good, but theyre not GREAT.  Why arent the better players stepping up?  None of them seem interested to even be there.  Which (taking Foden as the example) is more shocking knowing hes a City player born and raised.  Where the passion and pride for gods sake?!  Can't ever see himgrab a game by the scruff of the neck and drags the team over the line.
Maybe the last few years of 50+ matches has taken it out of them. They seem to have all done a Fabinho and lost their legs.

I think it's become quite a toxic atmosphere behind the scenes, the players barely seem to react to anything Guardiola is doing. Who knows those 115+ charges might be having an effect and they're all wondering if they have a future that involves cold nights in Stoke.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11644 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:45:43 pm
I wonder if the current humiliation - especially if the charges and any punishment mean they will have to, at the least, restrict their cheating in the future - mean Abu Dhabi consider binning the sport washing premise.

I hope so, fuck off out of our league you cheating bastards. And hand those fucking titles over to Brendan and Jurgen you c*nts
4pool

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11645 on: Today at 03:50:28 pm
Saw this...


Points tally of City under Pep after 17 games

2017/18 : 49
2018/19 : 44
2021/22 : 41
2022/23 : 39
2016/17 : 36
2019/20 : 35
2020/21 : 35
2023/24 : 34
2024/25 : 27
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11646 on: Today at 03:51:04 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:45:43 pm
I wonder if the current humiliation - especially if the charges and any punishment mean they will have to, at the least, restrict their cheating in the future - mean Abu Dhabi consider binning the sport washing premise.

Or has it served its purpose now?

The reason the PL cannot be seen as weak in this is because the second that happens Newcastle lash £1bn on players and say fuck it, well take the punishment in 5 years or whatever. There was a forest fan on the overlap saying basically their punishment was worth it for where they are now.
Ernie Clicker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11647 on: Today at 03:52:32 pm
lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11648 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:45:43 pm
I wonder if the current humiliation - especially if the charges and any punishment mean they will have to, at the least, restrict their cheating in the future - mean Abu Dhabi consider binning the sport washing premise.

At some stage they will bin it off haven't PSG owners sold part of the club off
A Red Abroad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11649 on: Today at 03:57:53 pm
A Red Abroad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11650 on: Today at 03:59:35 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:50:28 pm
Saw this...


Points tally of City under Pep after 17 games

2017/18 : 49
2018/19 : 44
2021/22 : 41
2022/23 : 39
2016/17 : 36
2019/20 : 35
2020/21 : 35
2023/24 : 34
2024/25 : 27

That suggests that the players/team he inherited was better than the one he built (bought).
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11651 on: Today at 04:04:47 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:39:36 pm
No, he isn't.

You never know

Arne deffo is glad he did ;D
jepovic

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11652 on: Today at 04:09:00 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:59:35 pm
That suggests that the players/team he inherited was better than the one he built (bought).
Not really, since that list is not chronological
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11653 on: Today at 04:14:24 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:37:23 pm
Wonder if Jurgen is thinking "fuck, I pulled the pug 12 months early?"

Effes might be thinking the same...

Edit: Claire far, far ahead, damn it...
farawayred

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11654 on: Today at 04:27:19 pm
(City's form: Re Weinstein method) Either that, or they know they are already relegated and it doesn't matter what they do this season.
Suareznumber7

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11655 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 03:25:21 pm
I'm never normally bothered about other teams - but damn, so many of their superstars are just anonymous.

It's a reason why I think the likes of Foden etc are good, but theyre not GREAT.  Why arent the better players stepping up?  None of them seem interested to even be there.  Which (taking Foden as the example) is more shocking knowing hes a City player born and raised.  Where the passion and pride for gods sake?!  Can't ever see himgrab a game by the scruff of the neck and drags the team over the line.

The players who have been there for a while are probably burnt out while some are old and have regressed.  The new players theyve brought in arent at the level of the players they replaced.  Theyll need to replace half the squad in the next two transfer windows.   
tubby

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11656 on: Today at 04:41:44 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:27:19 pm
(City's form: Re Weinstein method) Either that, or they know they are already relegated and it doesn't matter what they do this season.

They're not getting relegated from the CL and they've been shit in that too.  Think it's just a combination of an ageing squad that hasn't been upgraded properly and their injuries.
4pool

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11657 on: Today at 04:52:06 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 04:04:47 pm
You never know

Arne deffo is glad he did ;D

Jurgen isn't a second guesser. We should know from all the interviews he's done.

He'll be happy for the club, Arne, players, and supporters.
elsewhere

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11658 on: Today at 04:56:23 pm
Jack Grealish in his last 45 games for Man City:

45 games.
45 appareances.
45 matches.
jacobs chains

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11659 on: Today at 05:17:08 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:56:23 pm
Jack Grealish in his last 45 games for Man City:

45 games.
45 appareances.
45 matches.

Yeah, but you can prove anything with statistics. Here are Haaland's last 10 Premier League games.

10 games.
03 appareances.
10 matches.
SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11660 on: Today at 05:20:34 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:52:06 pm
Jurgen isn't a second guesser. We should know from all the interviews he's done.

He'll be happy for the club, Arne, players, and supporters.
Jurgen needed to get out of the game for the good of his health.  He (and his family) won't be regretting anything.
Passmaster Molby

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11661 on: Today at 05:28:01 pm
This lot are a mess, the drop off in quality is hilarious.
blamski

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11662 on: Today at 05:28:33 pm
This is just getting weird now. Enjoyably weird, but weird all the same
FiSh77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11663 on: Today at 05:29:10 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:28:01 pm
This lot are a mess, the drop off in quality is hilarious.

You are Gary Neville and I claim my 5 pounds and 10 internet points
smutchin

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11664 on: Today at 05:37:41 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:20:34 pm
Jurgen needed to get out of the game for the good of his health.  He (and his family) won't be regretting anything.

Its the difference between Juergen and Pep. Juergen has always had his priorities straight and wants to do the right thing the right way. Pep is an obsessive maniac who wants to win at any cost, by fair means or foul.

We can all see which of the two is happier in their life right now as a result of their choices.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11665 on: Today at 05:53:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:20:34 pm
Jurgen needed to get out of the game for the good of his health.  He (and his family) won't be regretting anything.

He's inevitably and assuredly having great fun bugging the shit out of Ulla...
Oldmanmick

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11666 on: Today at 06:13:07 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:28:01 pm
This lot are a mess, the drop off in quality is hilarious.

The thing is, they've relied on certain players for too long now & those players are past their best, physically & mentally. There's a big rebuilding job that needs doing at City & there's no guarantee Pep will get it right. Compare that to our situation. We have a very settled squad of 20 plus players where quite a few of those players have yet to reach their potential, add to that some of the young talent that's knocking on Arne's door & you have a team/squad that is showing positive signs of being up there season after season.
Nick110581

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11667 on: Today at 06:27:57 pm
Quote from: blamski on Today at 05:28:33 pm
This is just getting weird now. Enjoyably weird, but weird all the same


Agree. Its just weird now.
Sprouts of Spion

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11668 on: Today at 06:38:13 pm
Quote from: blamski on Today at 05:28:33 pm
This is just getting weird now. Enjoyably weird, but weird all the same
I'd forgotten they were playing at Villa today but their score popped up on my phone. I just chuckled. It's not even a surprise anymore. Their team has imploded, and so has the manager. It's a weird spectacle though. No slow decline. Just a spectacular implosion, then nothing. A void, which is apt.
sminp

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11669 on: Today at 07:00:09 pm
Quote from: blamski on Today at 05:28:33 pm
This is just getting weird now. Enjoyably weird, but weird all the same


I think part of the issue is that Guardiola has never had to deal with a seriously bad run of form before so he doesnt know what to do to get out of the rut and grind out a couple of wins. As a result hes decided to keep doing the same thing that isnt working. At least when our midfield legs went a couple of seasons ago Klopp knew how to grind out a few results every now and then despite the poor performances because hed experienced a similar period at Dortmund.
kevlumley

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11670 on: Today at 07:02:20 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:39:36 pm
No, he isn't.
Are you sure though?
Knight

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11671 on: Today at 07:11:47 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:00:09 pm
I think part of the issue is that Guardiola has never had to deal with a seriously bad run of form before so he doesnt know what to do to get out of the rut and grind out a couple of wins. As a result hes decided to keep doing the same thing that isnt working. At least when our midfield legs went a couple of seasons ago Klopp knew how to grind out a few results every now and then despite the poor performances because hed experienced a similar period at Dortmund.

We didnt really work it out until the spring. And that was partly because of personnel changes, Jones became fairly ever present for example. But yeah we never had a run this bad.
palimpsest

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11672 on: Today at 07:21:25 pm
The difference between Jurgen rolling with the punches his whole career and handling the loss of all senior center backs vs. this guy reacting to his first real setback. Would never have chosen him over Jurg. Not in a million years.
red1977

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the
« Reply #11673 on: Today at 07:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:14:01 pm
Pep to Haaland at full time



Top stuff  ;D
Online Brian Blessed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11674 on: Today at 08:01:00 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:13:09 pm
Manchester City have lost 9 of their last 12 games in all competitions (W1 D2). The last time other selected clubs had a run of 9 defeats in 12 games:

Chelsea - 25/05/2023
Tottenham - 26/12/1997
Arsenal - 23/03/1977
Man Utd - 16/12/1961
Liverpool - 23/01/1954

I wonder when the last time the club itself had such a bad run. Cant be that long ago, considering how shot they were before the cheating.
