This lot are a mess, the drop off in quality is hilarious.



The thing is, they've relied on certain players for too long now & those players are past their best, physically & mentally. There's a big rebuilding job that needs doing at City & there's no guarantee Pep will get it right. Compare that to our situation. We have a very settled squad of 20 plus players where quite a few of those players have yet to reach their potential, add to that some of the young talent that's knocking on Arne's door & you have a team/squad that is showing positive signs of being up there season after season.