Wonder if Jurgen is thinking "fuck, I pulled the pug 12 months early?"
I'm never normally bothered about other teams - but damn, so many of their superstars are just anonymous.It's a reason why I think the likes of Foden etc are good, but theyre not GREAT. Why arent the better players stepping up? None of them seem interested to even be there. Which (taking Foden as the example) is more shocking knowing hes a City player born and raised. Where the passion and pride for gods sake?! Can't ever see himgrab a game by the scruff of the neck and drags the team over the line.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
I wonder if the current humiliation - especially if the charges and any punishment mean they will have to, at the least, restrict their cheating in the future - mean Abu Dhabi consider binning the sport washing premise.
Saw this...Points tally of City under Pep after 17 games2017/18 : 49 2018/19 : 442021/22 : 412022/23 : 392016/17 : 362019/20 : 352020/21 : 352023/24 : 342024/25 : 27
No, he isn't.
That suggests that the players/team he inherited was better than the one he built (bought).
(City's form: Re Weinstein method) Either that, or they know they are already relegated and it doesn't matter what they do this season.
You never knowArne deffo is glad he did
Jack Grealish in his last 45 games for Man City:45 games.45 appareances.45 matches.
Jurgen isn't a second guesser. We should know from all the interviews he's done.He'll be happy for the club, Arne, players, and supporters.
This lot are a mess, the drop off in quality is hilarious.
Jurgen needed to get out of the game for the good of his health. He (and his family) won't be regretting anything.
This is just getting weird now. Enjoyably weird, but weird all the same
