« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 826643 times)

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,380
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:37:23 pm
Wonder if Jurgen is thinking "fuck, I pulled the pug 12 months early?"



Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,277
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 03:45:03 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,071
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm »
I wonder if the current humiliation - especially if the charges and any punishment mean they will have to, at the least, restrict their cheating in the future - mean Abu Dhabi consider binning the sport washing premise.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,531
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 03:46:59 pm »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 03:25:21 pm
I'm never normally bothered about other teams - but damn, so many of their superstars are just anonymous.

It's a reason why I think the likes of Foden etc are good, but theyre not GREAT.  Why arent the better players stepping up?  None of them seem interested to even be there.  Which (taking Foden as the example) is more shocking knowing hes a City player born and raised.  Where the passion and pride for gods sake?!  Can't ever see himgrab a game by the scruff of the neck and drags the team over the line.
Maybe the last few years of 50+ matches has taken it out of them. They seem to have all done a Fabinho and lost their legs.

I think it's become quite a toxic atmosphere behind the scenes, the players barely seem to react to anything Guardiola is doing. Who knows those 115+ charges might be having an effect and they're all wondering if they have a future that involves cold nights in Stoke.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,277
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:45:43 pm
I wonder if the current humiliation - especially if the charges and any punishment mean they will have to, at the least, restrict their cheating in the future - mean Abu Dhabi consider binning the sport washing premise.

I hope so, fuck off out of our league you cheating bastards. And hand those fucking titles over to Brendan and Jurgen you c*nts
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,504
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 03:50:28 pm »
Saw this...


Points tally of City under Pep after 17 games

2017/18 : 49
2018/19 : 44
2021/22 : 41
2022/23 : 39
2016/17 : 36
2019/20 : 35
2020/21 : 35
2023/24 : 34
2024/25 : 27
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,380
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 03:51:04 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:45:43 pm
I wonder if the current humiliation - especially if the charges and any punishment mean they will have to, at the least, restrict their cheating in the future - mean Abu Dhabi consider binning the sport washing premise.

Or has it served its purpose now?

The reason the PL cannot be seen as weak in this is because the second that happens Newcastle lash £1bn on players and say fuck it, well take the punishment in 5 years or whatever. There was a forest fan on the overlap saying basically their punishment was worth it for where they are now.
Logged

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,877
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 03:52:32 pm »
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,694
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:45:43 pm
I wonder if the current humiliation - especially if the charges and any punishment mean they will have to, at the least, restrict their cheating in the future - mean Abu Dhabi consider binning the sport washing premise.

At some stage they will bin it off haven't PSG owners sold part of the club off
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,007
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 03:57:53 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,007
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 03:59:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:50:28 pm
Saw this...


Points tally of City under Pep after 17 games

2017/18 : 49
2018/19 : 44
2021/22 : 41
2022/23 : 39
2016/17 : 36
2019/20 : 35
2020/21 : 35
2023/24 : 34
2024/25 : 27

That suggests that the players/team he inherited was better than the one he built (bought).
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,277
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11651 on: Today at 04:04:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:39:36 pm
No, he isn't.

You never know

Arne deffo is glad he did ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
  • Meh sd f
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11652 on: Today at 04:09:00 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:59:35 pm
That suggests that the players/team he inherited was better than the one he built (bought).
Not really, since that list is not chronological
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,630
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11653 on: Today at 04:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:37:23 pm
Wonder if Jurgen is thinking "fuck, I pulled the pug 12 months early?"

Effes might be thinking the same...

Edit: Claire far, far ahead, damn it...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,889
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11654 on: Today at 04:27:19 pm »
(City's form: Re Weinstein method) Either that, or they know they are already relegated and it doesn't matter what they do this season.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,262
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11655 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 03:25:21 pm
I'm never normally bothered about other teams - but damn, so many of their superstars are just anonymous.

It's a reason why I think the likes of Foden etc are good, but theyre not GREAT.  Why arent the better players stepping up?  None of them seem interested to even be there.  Which (taking Foden as the example) is more shocking knowing hes a City player born and raised.  Where the passion and pride for gods sake?!  Can't ever see himgrab a game by the scruff of the neck and drags the team over the line.

The players who have been there for a while are probably burnt out while some are old and have regressed.  The new players theyve brought in arent at the level of the players they replaced.  Theyll need to replace half the squad in the next two transfer windows.   
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,142
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11656 on: Today at 04:41:44 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:27:19 pm
(City's form: Re Weinstein method) Either that, or they know they are already relegated and it doesn't matter what they do this season.

They're not getting relegated from the CL and they've been shit in that too.  Think it's just a combination of an ageing squad that hasn't been upgraded properly and their injuries.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,504
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11657 on: Today at 04:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 04:04:47 pm
You never know

Arne deffo is glad he did ;D

Jurgen isn't a second guesser. We should know from all the interviews he's done.

He'll be happy for the club, Arne, players, and supporters.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,187
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11658 on: Today at 04:56:23 pm »
Jack Grealish in his last 45 games for Man City:

45 games.
45 appareances.
45 matches.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Up
« previous next »
 