I'm never normally bothered about other teams - but damn, so many of their superstars are just anonymous.



It's a reason why I think the likes of Foden etc are good, but theyre not GREAT. Why arent the better players stepping up? None of them seem interested to even be there. Which (taking Foden as the example) is more shocking knowing hes a City player born and raised. Where the passion and pride for gods sake?! Can't ever see himgrab a game by the scruff of the neck and drags the team over the line.



Maybe the last few years of 50+ matches has taken it out of them. They seem to have all done a Fabinho and lost their legs.I think it's become quite a toxic atmosphere behind the scenes, the players barely seem to react to anything Guardiola is doing. Who knows those 115+ charges might be having an effect and they're all wondering if they have a future that involves cold nights in Stoke.