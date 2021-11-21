City's last 11 games: P11 W1 D2 L8 F13 A25 GD-12
5th in the PL with only a +5 goal difference after 16 games, and 5 other teams right behind them. Their next 10 PL games include Villa (A), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (H), Liverpool (H), Spurs (A).
22nd in the CL table with 8 points from 6 games, and the very real possibility of being eliminated (and at the very least an extra 2 playoff matches for an already knackered team).
City's demise is pure box office. As if watching us sit on top of the PL and CL wasn't enough enjoyment, we also get to watch this fraudulent, irrelevant club disappear into obscurity.
This season keeps getting better every week.