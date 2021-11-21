« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 812549 times)

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • RedOrDead
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11440 on: Today at 06:47:21 pm »
Ped just needs £500 million to spend in the summer and well all say how much of a genius he is .
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,715
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11441 on: Today at 06:51:47 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:47:21 pm
Ped just needs £500 million to spend in the summer and well all say how much of a genius he is .

he'll get it as well
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,671
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11442 on: Today at 06:51:55 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:32:10 pm
Who's their equivalent of Giggseh?
IMG-2566" border="0
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,476
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11443 on: Today at 06:54:09 pm »
Announced Record profits, so money to spend.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,217
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11444 on: Today at 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:32:10 pm
Who's their equivalent of Giggseh?

Give it Kinkladze till end of season.
Logged

Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,638
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11445 on: Today at 06:59:06 pm »
One of City's ex-players is now the President of Georgia and a Putin stooge. Some good news for them.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,058
  • The first five yards........
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11446 on: Today at 07:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 10:04:12 am
Who honestly gives a fuck any more?

The Premier League is as bent as fuck and the whole fucking show is a fucking sham.

Fuck the league. Liverpool should have gone ahead and left this fucking shitfest.

Fucking cheats. Every fucking week. Until the premier League is fucked off, football is fucked.

Fucking joke.

Come on Andy, we're top of the league! Silly mistake by Robbo yesterday, but we fought well and could easily have nicked it at the end. Dont give up.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,567
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11447 on: Today at 07:07:21 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:32:10 pm
Who's their equivalent of Giggseh?

Noel Gallagher
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,136
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11448 on: Today at 07:07:27 pm »
At what point does Haalands dickhead of a father and parasite of an agent start making noises? Theyre doing alright out of him at the moment but they wont want their cash cow to continue to look like the donkey hes been the last few weeks. They had their eyes on a big transfer to a European giant, another fat contract and possible Balon DOr talk.

Theyll not get any of that if this continues, were not far off the first if hes not tapping in chances that are laid on for him, what does he do? articles.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11449 on: Today at 07:08:55 pm »
Theyre so bad. Not a threat at all this season and its all well and good them spending another few hundred million but if they do so on same level of talent they have last few seasons, itll fix nothing.

Their recruitment has fallen off a cliff.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,439
  • YNWA
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11450 on: Today at 07:15:00 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:32:10 pm
Who's their equivalent of Giggseh?

Give it Georgi Kinkladze til t'end of t'season.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,467
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11451 on: Today at 07:29:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:07:21 pm
Noel Gallagher

More understandable why he'd want to bang his brother's missus.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,022
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11452 on: Today at 07:31:10 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:32:10 pm
Who's their equivalent of Giggseh?

Kyle Walker
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,410
  • ...All the best
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11453 on: Today at 07:36:41 pm »


 :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,439
  • YNWA
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11454 on: Today at 07:43:18 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:36:41 pm


 :lmao :lmao

This made me laugh so much as well as it happened. His face is absolutely hilarious.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,983
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11455 on: Today at 07:44:37 pm »
City's last 11 games: P11 W1 D2 L8 F13 A25 GD-12

5th in the PL with only a +5 goal difference after 16 games, and 5 other teams right behind them. Their next 10 PL games include Villa (A), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (H), Liverpool (H), Spurs (A).

22nd in the CL table with 8 points from 6 games, and the very real possibility of being eliminated (and at the very least an extra 2 playoff matches for an already knackered team).

City's demise is pure box office. As if watching us sit on top of the PL and CL wasn't enough enjoyment, we also get to watch this fraudulent, irrelevant club disappear into obscurity.

This season keeps getting better every week.


Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,136
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11456 on: Today at 07:48:34 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:36:41 pm


 :lmao :lmao

Didnt Guardiola think it was a good idea, and indeed hilarious, to shake hands with the Liverpool players who were warming up just after City scored at the Etihad the other year?

Doesnt find it so amusing there for some reason.
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
  • Boss Tha
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11457 on: Today at 08:01:11 pm »
Arf!
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,155
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11458 on: Today at 08:06:01 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:32:10 pm
Who's their equivalent of Giggseh?

Mikheil Kavelashvili
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,553
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11459 on: Today at 08:07:46 pm »
I cheered .. I actually cheered.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Up
« previous next »
 