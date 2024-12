They are just Lance Armstrong, aren't they? I quite respect it, and it just blows away any less severe punishments as its the opposite of showing contrition. Most cheaters you'd think would at least try to mask it in some ways, but these lot just have that ridiculous arrogance of going bigger and more ridiculous at every turn. Yes lads, yes of course you're the most profitable and most watched club in the world. Yes of course you fill your ground every week. Who could possibly disprove that.