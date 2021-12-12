« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
that might get attention from one of the mods.  :)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
that might get attention from one of the mods.  :)

 ;)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
I think 4 of us have said that so far. ::)

Just a 126 to go
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Lump me in with the title change, there are dozens of us.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Nope

Their best players are getting past it, their recent signings have been shite, and Ped really is a bald fraud and not the genius he's made out to be

yep, that is a big part of it.

Looking at the Abu Dhabi team from 3 or 4 seasons ago, they only had 2 players 30 years old or over playing regular miniutes (Fernandinho and Walker), and Fernandinho by that point was being phased out as Rodri was already there, so they where not depending on him so much.

Now, they have 7 in that age group - all would be regular starters if fit. And the amount of minutes most of those players have racked up over the last few seasons is of cousre significant.

The planning there has been poor. Guardiola of course has never had to build a team in his life, so its like the whole thing is a massive surprise to him, that his squad isnt just magically appearing in front of him in training at the same level season after season.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
I saw the first post. Now you're just willing me to obstinacy.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Isn't it 129?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
LLLLLDLWDL

A place in Wales or Man Citys recent form ?
