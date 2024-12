He'll probably end up with a role like Klopp as Head of Football for the City Group.



It's all tied in to Abu Dhabi funding his brother's football club, Girona. As long as he stayed on managing City Abu Dhabi help fund his brother's club.Interesting to see what happens to CFG group clubs in general if Pep pisses off and the worst case result happens for them. They'll bear the brunt I imagine. His highness sitting in his golf plated palace won't want to take a hit personally.