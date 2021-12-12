« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 04:21:23 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 04:16:14 pm
Can't imagine why. Did Abu Dhabi forget to present the evidence that would totally exonerate them?
maybe the Blobfish ate it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 04:16:14 pm
Can't imagine why. Did Abu Dhabi forget to present the evidence that would totally exonerate them?

Man City appealing?


No, no really.



kerboom, try the fishcakes, tip your waiter.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 04:30:57 pm
What's with Guardiola sitting in the away dugout for an hour before the game, staring into space?

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm
Might need to update the title to 130 charges....
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 07:56:18 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm
Might need to update the title to 130 charges....

now there's an idea  :)

Quote from: SamLad on December  6, 2024, 11:52:11 am
need to update thread title - not 115, it's 129.   and good news on the schedule.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport...city-hearing-latest-charges-ffp-b2659323.html

Man City financial charges hearing to end this week as timeline for long-awaited outcome revealed

City have been charged for 129 alleged breaches of Premier League financial control rules between 2009 and 2018 in a case that has dragged on for years

Lawyers have been making closing arguments in the Manchester City hearing, which is currently scheduled to conclude this week, with an outcome anticipated in February.

Although there is the possibility for remaining delays, the case has gone to schedule so far, and is seen within the Premier League as having been run in a highly disciplined manner.

There has been a considerable will in the competition to have it finally settled this season, but the likelihood of appeals from either side could mean it runs into the 2025-26 campaign.

The hearing has gone exactly according to schedule so far, having started on 17 September. Very little information has come out due to the stakes and considerable discretion of all involved but one notable aspect has been the sheer number of lawyers involved.

The hearing comes from the February 2023 announcement that City had been charged for 129 alleged breaches of financial control rules, after emails were revealed in Der Spiegel's Football Leaks cache in November 2018.

The Premier League said the alleged breaches took place over a nine-season period, from 2009 to 2018, and relate to providing accurate financial information. City are also charged with failing to comply with the Premier Leagues rules on profit and sustainability (PSR) and Uefas financial fair play regulations, and are alleged to have not cooperated with the Premier League over its investigation.

Even if the most serious charges are not proven, however, there is an expectation that City will have to be punished on non-compliance given that Premier League regulations demand that clubs participate in investigations. This was what they were primarily punished for in the controversial Court of Arbitration case of June 2020, that saw an initial Uefa Champions League ban overturned due to technicalities.

While a minority within the Premier League are pushing for expulsion if the most serious charges are proven, that is currently seen as an unlikely possibility. Such an outcome would require a special shareholders meeting and vote of 15.

That is not expected to be a situation witnessed this season, however, due to the near certainty that one of the sides will appeal the outcome.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:03:39 pm
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on December  8, 2024, 07:36:16 pm
I'd be just getting worried about their Norwegian Blue pining for the fjords...

Winner winner.  Theres great wit in RAWK but you sir have won the internet. Bravo!!!!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 04:28:42 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:56:18 pm
now there's an idea  :)

I can't get my head around either party being able to appeal an impartial ruling.   The whole point of setting up a tribunal was to ensure a fair outcome was reached based on the severity of the charges.  Unlike other recent cases which the PL gave its verdict on and were then appealed at an independent tribunal.

The PL appointed an independent tribunal that the sportswashing cheats ultimately agreed to.    If the result is a bad one for City how will any other tribunal find any different?  And when is it they can no longer appeal?   How long would an appeal delayed the imposing of penalties? 


At least this time there is no provision to appeal at CAS on this as per FIFA rules.


Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 04:38:36 am
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 04:16:14 pm
Can't imagine why. Did Abu Dhabi forget to present the evidence that would totally exonerate them?

Im surprised they didn't present the Sheikh himself to testify and promise he never ever would engage in using Abu Dhabi government owned businesses as a front for his money to be injected into the club.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:41:31 am
I find Guardiola's contract extension odd timing. He had the opportunity to leave in the summer after the verdicts are announced- allowing him to plead ignorance/innocence in the whole charade, and have a chance of salvaging a post-City career.

Now he'll be around even if there's delays due to an appeal, plus he has to piece together a broken team and find a way to stop the decline of ageing players and underwhelming signings. He's never before had to deal with adversity, as he was only at Barca for 4 years and Bayern for 3. His increasingly bizarre behaviour looks like his realisation that he doesn't know how to turn this around, and is now realising he's stuck in this situation until the verdicts come out.

The pantomimes at both the Manchester clubs make for great entertainment, whilst we have the best seats in the house at the top of the PL and CL tables. More popcorn please.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:07:44 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:41:31 am
I find Guardiola's contract extension odd timing. He had the opportunity to leave in the summer after the verdicts are announced- allowing him to plead ignorance/innocence in the whole charade, and have a chance of salvaging a post-City career.

Now he'll be around even if there's delays due to an appeal, plus he has to piece together a broken team and find a way to stop the decline of ageing players and underwhelming signings. He's never before had to deal with adversity, as he was only at Barca for 4 years and Bayern for 3. His increasingly bizarre behaviour looks like his realisation that he doesn't know how to turn this around, and is now realising he's stuck in this situation until the verdicts come out.

The pantomimes at both the Manchester clubs make for great entertainment, whilst we have the best seats in the house at the top of the PL and CL tables. More popcorn please.

He'll still go if they get properly punished. The new contract was probably to buy his silence. Maybe it's got an NDA in it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:16:47 am
Would be typical that they increased the charges from 115 to 130 and then found them innocent of them all. Immediately the other clubs rebel and quit the PL and City are left to play in their own league with Newcastle. Cootie as permanent ref.
Most likely outcome I think.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:26:40 am
Startmer bending over and parting his cheeks for leaders in the Middle East just as the tribunal start deciding guilty or not guilty is concerning. Always been a worry that City will ultimately lean on political power to escape punishment. Johnson made sure the Saudis got hold of Newcastle, can see Starmer going to bat for the UAE in the same way
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:42:13 am
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 10:26:40 am
Startmer bending over and parting his cheeks for leaders in the Middle East just as the tribunal start deciding guilty or not guilty is concerning. Always been a worry that City will ultimately lean on political power to escape punishment. Johnson made sure the Saudis got hold of Newcastle, can see Starmer going to bat for the UAE in the same way
Hmmm. Starmer is a lawyer. He was the head of the Crime Prosecution Service, no less. Would you say he was more or less likely to be an advocate of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in the UK?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:50:41 am
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 10:42:13 am
Hmmm. Starmer is a lawyer. He was the head of the Crime Prosecution Service, no less. Would you say he was more or less likely to be an advocate of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in the UK?

Starmer is a chameleon.

He'll bend whichever way suits him.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:51:36 am
Spoilered for those who don't want to enjoy a peep at BlueLoon
Spoiler
Quote
Matt Diablo said:
IMHO I think Ziegler is right - it will be alot sooner than that (end of Jan - maybe) as the 3 man panel will have worked out already it's a load of bollox and just a load of hacked emails spodged together to desperately try and make it look like something else. UEFA round 1 reincarnated. Round 2 and beyond same result. Witch hunting wankers
Abu Dhabi lost the case with UEFA, were fined and banned for two years, remember?
Quote
kaz7 said:
Just be glad to get it over , whichever way it goes . I cant believe we have done any more creative accounting than anyone else, i just think they are looking at every pound with us . Where are the investigations into everyone else in the prem

I wont think any less of anyone at the club, just get on with whatever happens to us , if players want to leave if we are out of the cl places because of points deduction then let them, we will start again

Up the blues
Below is a response
Quote
thismeansfour said:
Haha, if ever we need an example of blind loyalty there we go. You would have to think less of people at the club if they have gone out of their way to fiddle the books, we know the reasons why we might have done it and there will be leeway. We should feel disappointed that the club has lied to us as a minimum though. The whataboutery gave me a chuckle too. Our creative accounting will have been more than others, because of their goalpost change we will have had to close the financial gap as much as possible, a lot more than others.

We can agree on one thing though, just wanting it over. I am hopeful the club have told the truth to us along the way.
[close]
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:52:12 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:50:41 am
Starmer is a chameleon.

He'll bend whichever way suits him.
How would undermining the rule of law suit him?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:57:51 am
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 10:52:12 am
How would undermining the rule of law suit him?

Trade deals with the middle east? Keeping the 'sheikhs' happy?

The very same reason Johnson got involved over Newcastle.

It appears that you trust Starmer... I don't.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:05:09 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:57:51 am
Trade deals with the middle east? Keeping the 'sheikhs' happy?

The very same reason Johnson got involved over Newcastle.

It appears that you trust Starmer... I don't.

He IS a Gooner though... so maybe that will come into play.  ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:09:30 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:57:51 am
Trade deals with the middle east? Keeping the 'sheikhs' happy?

The very same reason Johnson got involved over Newcastle.

It appears that you trust Starmer... I don't.
It's not trust, it's that they are not in anyway equivalent.

One was a privileged Bullingdon boy spoofer that never had a proper job. The other came from a modest background to become a top notch lawyer. One lacked so much integrity that no one is exactly sure how many children he fathered outside his marriages. The other was the top prosecutor of the land. One was a Tory PM ousted by his own party for his dishonesty. The other is the Labour PM. They are not the same.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:11:00 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:05:09 am
He IS a Gooner though... so maybe that will come into play.  ;D
As is one of the commission, allegedly. Hopefully they act with integrity ;)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:12:37 am
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 11:09:30 am
It's not trust, it's that they are not in anyway equivalent.

One was a privileged Bullingdon boy spoofer that never had a proper job. The other came from a modest background to become a top notch lawyer. One lacked so much integrity that no one is exactly sure how many children he fathered outside his marriages. The other was the top prosecutor of the land. One was a Tory PM ousted by his own party for his dishonesty. The other is the Labour PM. They are not the same.

I didn't say (write) that they were 'the same'.

I suggested reasons for intervening 'behind the scenes' might be the same/similar.

I don't trust UK governments of any flavour.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:16:15 am
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 11:11:00 am
As is one of the commission, allegedly. Hopefully they act with integrity ;)

 ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:26:10 am
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 10:51:36 am
Spoilered for those who don't want to enjoy a peep at BlueLoon
Spoiler
Abu Dhabi lost the case with UEFA, were fined and banned for two years, remember? Below is a response
[close]


I love how they use the term "creative accounting".

It's a bit like saying "creative ways to break the law and hope to fool people".
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:11:31 pm
BBC Sport


Manchester City

We've just witnessed Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland all take penalties on Manchester City's training live stream.

They all missed.

There was no goalkeeper in the net.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:14:12 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:11:31 pm
BBC Sport


Manchester City

We've just witnessed Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland all take penalties on Manchester City's training live stream.

They all missed.

There was no goalkeeper in the net.

More Pep mind games no doubt.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:21:16 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:11:31 pm
BBC Sport


Manchester City

We've just witnessed Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland all take penalties on Manchester City's training live stream.

They all missed.

There was no goalkeeper in the net.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VpTspTIEVIE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VpTspTIEVIE</a>
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:24:49 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:11:31 pm
BBC Sport


Manchester City

We've just witnessed Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland all take penalties on Manchester City's training live stream.

They all missed.

There was no goalkeeper in the net.

 :o
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:32:51 pm
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 04:28:42 am
I can't get my head around either party being able to appeal an impartial ruling.   The whole point of setting up a tribunal was to ensure a fair outcome was reached based on the severity of the charges.  Unlike other recent cases which the PL gave its verdict on and were then appealed at an independent tribunal.

The PL appointed an independent tribunal that the sportswashing cheats ultimately agreed to.    If the result is a bad one for City how will any other tribunal find any different?  And when is it they can no longer appeal?   How long would an appeal delayed the imposing of penalties? 


At least this time there is no provision to appeal at CAS on this as per FIFA rules.

It is very normal in arbitration proceedings for there to be a right of appeal on points of law. Arbitrators are not normally judges themselves and it limits the possibility of a particularly erroneous decision.

Appeals in arbitration are more narrowly focused (generally errors of law) and will very rarely disturb findings of facts. Given that the substance of the matter turns on factual questions, any appeal will likely focus on the proportionality of the punishment or lack thereof.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:14:49 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 11:09:30 am
It's not trust, it's that they are not in anyway equivalent.

One was a privileged Bullingdon boy spoofer that never had a proper job. The other came from a modest background to become a top notch lawyer. One lacked so much integrity that no one is exactly sure how many children he fathered outside his marriages. The other was the top prosecutor of the land. One was a Tory PM ousted by his own party for his dishonesty. The other is the Labour PM. They are not the same.


They're not the same - but Starmer has shown he's more than happy to drop his principles because *pragmatism*

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:49:10 pm
Do people really think there that arsed about city they will still do deals with our gov even if they get a found guilty there just a vanity project for them
