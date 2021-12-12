I find Guardiola's contract extension odd timing. He had the opportunity to leave in the summer after the verdicts are announced- allowing him to plead ignorance/innocence in the whole charade, and have a chance of salvaging a post-City career.



Now he'll be around even if there's delays due to an appeal, plus he has to piece together a broken team and find a way to stop the decline of ageing players and underwhelming signings. He's never before had to deal with adversity, as he was only at Barca for 4 years and Bayern for 3. His increasingly bizarre behaviour looks like his realisation that he doesn't know how to turn this around, and is now realising he's stuck in this situation until the verdicts come out.



The pantomimes at both the Manchester clubs make for great entertainment, whilst we have the best seats in the house at the top of the PL and CL tables. More popcorn please.