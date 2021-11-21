Ped's never faced adversity in his coaching career and hasn't got a clue how to deal with it. Cheating prick.



I said before last week that every coach/manager faces this situation in their careers- some more than others.What is required, is Coaching and tactical changes to turn form around, and Ped's not shown any of that for 2 months now.Heck- Thomas Frank did that 3 times for Brentford! Once in the Champinship, to turn their form around for the rest of the season- winning promotion, then twice in the Prem: after the first few matches, he turned them from the attacking, free-flowing outfit that he had created, to a defensive, low-block one, and turned the form around for the remainder of the season, then once again the following start-of-season, and that did the same. Once he turned them into a more defensive team- with a formation that suited their players, he signed the players as well that fit that system even better.That is why I have respect for the old man. Tactically and analytically solid - and he can whip up a team and a crowd into an emotional frenzy. Pep? He's not shown that he can overcome his issues with anything other than throwing money at a problem.There was a "debate" on here during the last int break- a bit furious sometimes, but I think sofar it's clear that the camp that insisted he's not the good manager he's being made out to be, seems to be winning.With that caliber of players, Slot, Jurgen, Arteta, Frank, Maresca, etc.. would've turned it around by now. Good managers who can get a tune out of a set of players, and change things around, in order to get results- even if they may not be ideal results, but they'll do until he can find better players a few months down the line.So far, anything Pep's done hasn't even produced better results. The one win is more like a freak result.