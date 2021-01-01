« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 781683 times)

Online lionel_messias

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11000 on: Today at 09:43:52 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 01:55:09 pm
And there was this..


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM&amp;t=4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM&amp;t=4s</a>

Is this a video metaphor for his Man City career so far?
Online Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11001 on: Today at 10:25:06 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:23:26 pm
Quick glance at Blueloon to see if they're crying about Slot's joke (Of course they are). It's "Disrespectful" "Disgusting" "Shown his true colours"  ;D

The softest bunch of crybaby c*nts in football.
love it, and every page "bin dippers" "scouse c*nts"
Offline Huytonian

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11002 on: Today at 10:44:10 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:40:38 am
In other news...

The Red Mancs have had THREE managers since Abu Dhabi actually won a game.

👏😀
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11003 on: Today at 11:40:51 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:43:52 am
Is this a video metaphor for his Man City career so far?
Yes, but he's got a floppy fringe and nice calves, so it's all good.
Online Darren G

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11004 on: Today at 11:46:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:03:06 am
It's just not properly moderated at all, so posters can say all kinds of garbage.  Imagine RAWK without moderation, it would be carnage.

I don't think that it would be to the same extent. Even without moderation, when somebody crosses a line on here other posters take them to task to an extent. That doesn't seem to happen over there from what I can see.

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11005 on: Today at 11:47:17 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 11:40:51 am
Yes, but he's got a floppy fringe and nice calves, so it's all good.
He could have been a footnote in the annals of football. As it is he will be a footnote on some deleted page in the annals of football.
Online Darren G

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11006 on: Today at 11:47:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:16:49 pm
Don't post screen caps from that shithole on here.

If the staff want to take it down then no problem. I don't see though how it's considered acceptable to post about their forum and have discussions on what's said over there (including using direct quotes), but a screenshot is somehow crossing the line. 
Offline AndyMuller

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11007 on: Today at 11:52:25 am »
Cheating scruffy manc c*nts.
Online SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11008 on: Today at 12:12:04 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:40:38 am
In other news...

The Red Mancs have had THREE managers since Abu Dhabi actually won a game.
I'm not big on stats but I love this one   ;D ;D ;D
Online SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11009 on: Today at 12:13:29 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:43:52 am
Is this a video metaphor for his Man City career so far?

seems he drives like he plays - barge into anything nearby and expect an official to assume it's their fault.
Offline Lee-87

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11010 on: Today at 12:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 11:46:24 am
I don't think that it would be to the same extent. Even without moderation, when somebody crosses a line on here other posters take them to task to an extent. That doesn't seem to happen over there from what I can see.

Maybe not right off the bat, as we've accrued a good bunch. But if the mods weren't here to ban some of the absolute whoppers we've had on here at one point or another then it wouldn't be long before the decent folk had enough and left. Before long the scales would tip and the lunatics would run the asylum. Like over on Blue Moon.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11011 on: Today at 12:22:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:12:04 pm
I'm not big on stats but I love this one   ;D ;D ;D

 ;D
Offline sheepfest

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11012 on: Today at 12:58:00 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:40:38 am
In other news...

The Red Mancs have had THREE managers since Abu Dhabi actually won a game.
Cracking.

Just sent that to the old man who is on the train heading to manc land for a few drinks and is looking forward to saying that stat out loud. Just hope he survives.
Online Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11013 on: Today at 01:09:30 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:40:38 am
In other news...

The Red Mancs have had THREE managers since Abu Dhabi actually won a game.

Only the one manger for Ruud, though...
Online BoRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11014 on: Today at 01:27:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:40:38 am
In other news...

The Red Mancs have had THREE managers since Abu Dhabi actually won a game.

And two of them have won games with two different teams since City last won a game.
Online Red Beret

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11015 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 11:47:51 am
If the staff want to take it down then no problem. I don't see though how it's considered acceptable to post about their forum and have discussions on what's said over there (including using direct quotes), but a screenshot is somehow crossing the line.

In my view, if people want to discuss the general gist of what's being discussed in that open latrine of a "football" forum, then that's fine. But as far as I'm concerned, posting screen caps is like picking some dog shit up in the middle of the street, bringing it home and dropping it on your living room carpet to tell the missus, "Hey, Love! Look what I almost stepped in!"

I vocally opposed posting screen caps from GOT and TW that made Heysel references for similar reasons (and indeed, all their Heysel references in general). If you want go over here and look at that garbage and report back, fine. But wipe your feet when you come back and don't bring the shit back in with you.

Make it easy on the mods and use your own discretion. That's why I posted instead of just reporting it.
Offline newterp

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11016 on: Today at 01:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 12:44:23 am
While they've been whinging about some harmless ribbing of Ped they've forgotten about their own tragedy chanting, which resulted in nine of them being arrested on Sunday.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/nine-arrested-over-tragedy-chanting-30500816

But of course they have. What's the saying - Criminal react the most violently to being called ... criminals? Or something like that.
Online SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11017 on: Today at 01:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:50:13 pm
In my view, if people want to discuss the general gist of what's being discussed in that open latrine of a "football" forum, then that's fine. But as far as I'm concerned, posting screen caps is like picking some dog shit up in the middle of the street, bringing it home and dropping it on your living room carpet to tell the missus, "Hey, Love! Look what I almost stepped in!"

I vocally opposed posting screen caps from GOT and TW that made Heysel references for similar reasons (and indeed, all their Heysel references in general). If you want go over here and look at that garbage and report back, fine. But wipe your feet when you come back and don't bring the shit back in with you.

Make it easy on the mods and use your own discretion. That's why I posted instead of just reporting it.
my wife doesn't like me doing that.

seriously - good post!
Online Darren G

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11018 on: Today at 03:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:50:13 pm
In my view, if people want to discuss the general gist of what's being discussed in that open latrine of a "football" forum, then that's fine. But as far as I'm concerned, posting screen caps is like picking some dog shit up in the middle of the street, bringing it home and dropping it on your living room carpet to tell the missus, "Hey, Love! Look what I almost stepped in!"

I vocally opposed posting screen caps from GOT and TW that made Heysel references for similar reasons (and indeed, all their Heysel references in general). If you want go over here and look at that garbage and report back, fine. But wipe your feet when you come back and don't bring the shit back in with you.

Make it easy on the mods and use your own discretion. That's why I posted instead of just reporting it.

Like I said, if the staff want to take it down, then fair play. You're not the staff though, so I have zero interest in being told by you what I can and cannot do on the forum. 
Online 12C

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11019 on: Today at 03:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:00:14 pm
Like I said, if the staff want to take it down, then fair play. You're not the staff though, so I have zero interest in being told by you what I can and cannot do on the forum.

Hes expressing his opinion and has backed it up rather well. No one (at the moment ) is saying you have to take it down, so your response is somewhat OTT and frankly rude.
Just expressing my opinion like.
Online Red Beret

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11020 on: Today at 04:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:00:14 pm
Like I said, if the staff want to take it down, then fair play. You're not the staff though, so I have zero interest in being told by you what I can and cannot do on the forum.


Stop putting the onus on the staff. They rely on members to use their own discretion and self police. You're essentially refusing to take responsibility for your own posts and being inconsiderate to other users. At the very least, you can put that stuff in spoiler tags.

Just because you can doesn't mean that you should.
Online Elf MoFo

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11021 on: Today at 04:18:37 pm »
It doesn't exactly happen all the time so don't see the problem with the occasional screenshot.
Online Keita Success

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11022 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm »
Fucking hell. Thought I'd have a look at Blue Moon. Absolute cesspit.

Redcafé is a bit dodgy at times - particularly with the classist shite - but nothing like that. They're like dogs who've started a battle with rabies. Can't decide if they want to be patted on their head and called a 'good boy' or they want to rip your throat out.

Bonkers.
Online Darren G

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11023 on: Today at 04:45:57 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:42:06 pm
Hes expressing his opinion and has backed it up rather well. No one (at the moment ) is saying you have to take it down, so your response is somewhat OTT and frankly rude.
Just expressing my opinion like.

The entirety of his initial post was "Don't post screen caps from that shithole on here", which is a command/direction, not expressing an opinion.  In his second post: "If you want go over there and look at that garbage and report back, fine. But wipe your feet when you come back and don't bring the shit back in with you". Again, that isn't simply expressing an opinion.  As I said previously, posting a screenshot of a post is no different for all intents and purposes to copy/pasting a post from another forum, which is done on a regular basis on here without so much as a peep. I therefore find it incredibly arrogant that the poster feels that they can tell me what I am allowed to post based upon some arbitrary personal interpretation of what they feel is and isn't acceptable.  If they were staff, then it's a different matter as it's 'their show'.

Online boots

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11024 on: Today at 04:48:45 pm »
I'd rather sandpaper my own eyeballs than read the shit on Blue Moon, GoT or Red Cafe. The incessant bleating from childish troll keyboard warriors is as bad as being stuck on a plane full of 18month old evertonians bibbing because they cant drink bleach. Uurgh.
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11025 on: Today at 04:49:29 pm »
Come on everyone. Its nearly Christmas. Surely we can all come together and try and enjoy their current plight
