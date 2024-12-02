Arne Slot faced the media before our match with Newcastle United and he handled the usual question about Mo Salahs contract in a different way than he has before.Asked about the Egyptians comments following the victory over Manchester City in which the 32-year-old stated that it was likely to be the last time he played the Citizens at Anfield, the Dutchman had an uncharacteristic response.The 46-year-old said: Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 acquisitions [charges] that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season!This is not the place for me to speak about Mos contract. Maybe Ive said too much already about the joke Ive just made.So that will probably get the headlines, but it was a joke, I repeat it was a joke.