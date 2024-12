Arne Slot faced the media before our match with Newcastle United and he handled the usual question about Mo Salah’s contract in a different way than he has before.Asked about the Egyptian’s comments following the victory over Manchester City in which the 32-year-old stated that it was likely to be the last time he played the Citizens at Anfield, the Dutchman had an uncharacteristic response.The 46-year-old said: “Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 acquisitions [charges] that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season!“This is not the place for me to speak about Mo’s contract. Maybe I’ve said too much already about the joke I’ve just made.“So that will probably get the headlines, but it was a joke, I repeat it was a joke.”