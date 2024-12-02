is that stat man gaz? absolute clown that fella. "hang on, ang on, ang on, ang on" only time I heard him like you I nearly crashed, he was just tying himself up in knots and Robbie Savage just laughed at him I think we did fall apart considering we lost 6 home games in a row and were hovering around mid table in February. We did lose so many players injured, VVD, Gomez and Matip played 32 games between them. Kabak came in and loan and got injured, then Henderson filled in and got injured too, Fabinho I think got injured too. With Phillips and Williams we were playing our 7th and 8th choice centre backs.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Can't post a direct link cos of the xcancel stuff, but you can see the old clip here:https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/comments/eye282/manchester_city_fan_statman_gaz_debates_with/
I wouldn't go near the big Nordic robot - when he's not scoring, he offers absolutely nothing. They can keep him for Salford City away....[/quote]Spooky.
The last joke didn't go down too well on the weekend. Pep's head might explode with this one Arne
While they've been whinging about some harmless ribbing of Ped they've forgotten about their own tragedy chanting, which resulted in nine of them being arrested on Sunday. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/nine-arrested-over-tragedy-chanting-30500816
Arne Slot faced the media before our match with Newcastle United and he handled the usual question about Mo Salahs contract in a different way than he has before.Asked about the Egyptians comments following the victory over Manchester City in which the 32-year-old stated that it was likely to be the last time he played the Citizens at Anfield, the Dutchman had an uncharacteristic response.The 46-year-old said: Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 acquisitions [charges] that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season!This is not the place for me to speak about Mos contract. Maybe Ive said too much already about the joke Ive just made.So that will probably get the headlines, but it was a joke, I repeat it was a joke.
He doesnt have that many injuries. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on if injuries have impacted his squad reaching their full potential: "With all the squad this season we would be close to our level we reached last season."In January we will talk internally as it depends on the situation we are in at that moment."
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Does he mean Premier League or League 2?
If Grealish had stayed at Villa he'd be an absolute icon there by now. Instead he's just gonna be remembered for being pissed up on a bus.
That and letting off confetti cannons in his face.
Quick glance at Blueloon to see if they're crying about Slot's joke (Of course they are). It's "Disrespectful" "Disgusting" "Shown his true colours" The softest bunch of crybaby c*nts in football.
Have they had anything to say on their keeper's comments about Liverpool in general?I'd guess not, or they agree with him.Football fans, us included, can be a sensitive bunch. Defend derogatory/disrespectful comments made by our own but get offended when it's about our own.
Did they mention the nine arrests in their end for disaster/death chanting? Did they say that was showing their true colours, being disrespectful and disgusting? 🤔
Have they had anything to say on their keeper's comments about Liverpool in general?I'd guess not, or they agree with him.Football fans, us included, can be a sensitive bunch. Defend derogatory/disrespectful comments made by our own but get offended when it's about our own.
Yeah, but it's on a whole other level with some of those c*nts though. Mocking a six year old kid dying of cancer is just a bit of harmless banter and tragedy chanting is less offensive than stand-up apparently:
And there was this.. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM&t=4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM&t=4s</a>
. You don't get many opposition fans on there, because any digression from 'City are wonderful & are totally innocent of all charges' & you're off the forum for good.
Look, it was covid lockdown. Which of us didnt attend illegal parties with hookers galore and then drive our £100k+ car into other cars on the street because were smashed out of our minds?
Yeah that was a good night to be fair.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Standard Inset Day for Tepid.
Don't post screen caps from that shithole on here.
Yeah agree with that.Are other clubs forums as sick as blueloon? Ive had the occasional look on there to look at their thread about their cheating, its absolutely horrendous. There are some depraved people on there.
Page created in 0.062 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.73]