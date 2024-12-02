« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 780178 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10960 on: December 2, 2024, 06:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on December  2, 2024, 04:40:03 pm
is that stat man gaz? absolute clown that fella. "hang on, ang on, ang on, ang on" only time I heard him like you I nearly crashed, he was just tying himself up in knots and Robbie Savage just laughed at him
 I think we did fall apart considering we lost 6 home games in a row and were hovering around mid table in February. We did lose so many players injured, VVD, Gomez and Matip played 32 games between them. Kabak came in and loan and got injured, then Henderson filled in and got injured too, Fabinho I think got injured too. With Phillips and Williams we were playing our 7th and 8th choice centre backs.

Yes I know we fell apart. We didnt fall apart when VVD got injured.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10961 on: December 2, 2024, 07:06:36 pm »
Initially no. But your post could have been taken a few ways.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10962 on: December 2, 2024, 07:06:54 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on December  2, 2024, 06:01:31 pm
Can't post a direct link cos of the xcancel stuff, but you can see the old clip here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/comments/eye282/manchester_city_fan_statman_gaz_debates_with/
that's him. I have to listen to it all again.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10963 on: December 2, 2024, 08:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on December  2, 2024, 01:44:26 pm
I wouldn't go near the big Nordic robot - when he's not scoring, he offers absolutely nothing. They can keep him for Salford City away....
[/quote
]


Spooky.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10964 on: Yesterday at 12:44:23 am »
While they've been whinging about some harmless ribbing of Ped they've forgotten about their own tragedy chanting, which resulted in nine of them being arrested on Sunday.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/nine-arrested-over-tragedy-chanting-30500816
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10965 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 am »
Arne Slot faced the media before our match with Newcastle United and he handled the usual question about Mo Salahs contract in a different way than he has before.

Asked about the Egyptians comments following the victory over Manchester City in which the 32-year-old stated that it was likely to be the last time he played the Citizens at Anfield, the Dutchman had an uncharacteristic response.

The 46-year-old said: Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 acquisitions [charges] that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season!

This is not the place for me to speak about Mos contract. Maybe Ive said too much already about the joke Ive just made.

So that will probably get the headlines, but it was a joke, I repeat it was a joke.


 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10966 on: Yesterday at 11:01:52 am »
The last joke didn't go down too well on the weekend. Pep's head might explode with this one Arne  ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10967 on: Yesterday at 11:15:46 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:01:52 am
The last joke didn't go down too well on the weekend. Pep's head might explode with this one Arne  ;D

Pep will be trying to decide which PL team to insult by saying the joke was beneath Liverpool and would be the type of thing X club would say. I'm assuming he wouldn't be stupid enought to say Forest as they're playing them tomorrow.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10968 on: Yesterday at 11:16:59 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 12:44:23 am
While they've been whinging about some harmless ribbing of Ped they've forgotten about their own tragedy chanting, which resulted in nine of them being arrested on Sunday.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/nine-arrested-over-tragedy-chanting-30500816

Absolutely disgusting a real thing that should be highlighted instead of that nonsense peddled out by the media
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10969 on: Yesterday at 11:35:57 am »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Arne Slot faced the media before our match with Newcastle United and he handled the usual question about Mo Salahs contract in a different way than he has before.

Asked about the Egyptians comments following the victory over Manchester City in which the 32-year-old stated that it was likely to be the last time he played the Citizens at Anfield, the Dutchman had an uncharacteristic response.

The 46-year-old said: Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 acquisitions [charges] that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season!

This is not the place for me to speak about Mos contract. Maybe Ive said too much already about the joke Ive just made.

So that will probably get the headlines, but it was a joke, I repeat it was a joke.


 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Hahaha, he's fucking ace isn't he?! ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10970 on: Yesterday at 11:40:19 am »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Arne Slot faced the media before our match with Newcastle United and he handled the usual question about Mo Salahs contract in a different way than he has before.

Asked about the Egyptians comments following the victory over Manchester City in which the 32-year-old stated that it was likely to be the last time he played the Citizens at Anfield, the Dutchman had an uncharacteristic response.

The 46-year-old said: Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 acquisitions [charges] that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season!

This is not the place for me to speak about Mos contract. Maybe Ive said too much already about the joke Ive just made.

So that will probably get the headlines, but it was a joke, I repeat it was a joke.


 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Big dilemma for the media now, do they feign outrage at those comments which would mean acknowledging those charges exist, or continue to pretend city have done nothing wrong and miss out on a chance for some anti-LFC articles?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10971 on: Yesterday at 01:06:43 pm »
He doesnt have that many injuries.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on if injuries have impacted his squad reaching their full potential: "With all the squad this season we would be close to our level we reached last season.
"In January we will talk internally as it depends on the situation we are in at that moment."
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10972 on: Yesterday at 01:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 01:06:43 pm
He doesnt have that many injuries.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on if injuries have impacted his squad reaching their full potential: "With all the squad this season we would be close to our level we reached last season.
"In January we will talk internally as it depends on the situation we are in at that moment."

Does he mean Premier League or League 2?  ;D
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10973 on: Yesterday at 01:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 01:11:27 pm
Does he mean Premier League or League 2?  ;D
He means Manchester Sunday Park League where they should be.
Cheating c*nts.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10974 on: Yesterday at 01:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Yesterday at 10:49:44 am
Arne Slot faced the media before our match with Newcastle United and he handled the usual question about Mo Salahs contract in a different way than he has before.

Asked about the Egyptians comments following the victory over Manchester City in which the 32-year-old stated that it was likely to be the last time he played the Citizens at Anfield, the Dutchman had an uncharacteristic response.

The 46-year-old said: Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 acquisitions [charges] that are done, so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season!

This is not the place for me to speak about Mos contract. Maybe Ive said too much already about the joke Ive just made.

So that will probably get the headlines, but it was a joke, I repeat it was a joke.


 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

 ;D Love it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10975 on: Yesterday at 01:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on December  2, 2024, 02:03:46 pm
If Grealish had stayed at Villa he'd be an absolute icon there by now. Instead he's just gonna be remembered for being pissed up on a bus.

That and letting off confetti cannons in his face.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10976 on: Yesterday at 01:55:09 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:51:21 pm
That and letting off confetti cannons in his face.
And there was this..


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM&amp;t=4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM&amp;t=4s</a>
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10977 on: Yesterday at 02:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 12:44:23 am
While they've been whinging about some harmless ribbing of Ped they've forgotten about their own tragedy chanting, which resulted in nine of them being arrested on Sunday.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/nine-arrested-over-tragedy-chanting-30500816
maybe someone should mention this to their goalie.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10978 on: Yesterday at 04:23:26 pm »
Quick glance at Blueloon to see if they're crying about Slot's joke (Of course they are). It's "Disrespectful" "Disgusting" "Shown his true colours"  ;D

The softest bunch of crybaby c*nts in football.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10979 on: Yesterday at 04:26:10 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:23:26 pm
Quick glance at Blueloon to see if they're crying about Slot's joke (Of course they are). It's "Disrespectful" "Disgusting" "Shown his true colours"  ;D

The softest bunch of crybaby c*nts in football.

Have they had anything to say on their keeper's comments about Liverpool in general?

I'd guess not, or they agree with him.

Football fans, us included, can be a sensitive bunch. Defend derogatory/disrespectful comments made by our own but get offended when it's about our own.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10980 on: Yesterday at 04:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 04:26:10 pm
Have they had anything to say on their keeper's comments about Liverpool in general?

I'd guess not, or they agree with him.

Football fans, us included, can be a sensitive bunch. Defend derogatory/disrespectful comments made by our own but get offended when it's about our own.

Good job he wasn't playing for City when they played at Maine Rd. The area in & around the stadium made Anfield look like Beverly Hills.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10981 on: Yesterday at 04:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 04:26:10 pm
Have they had anything to say on their keeper's comments about Liverpool in general?

I'd guess not, or they agree with him.

Football fans, us included, can be a sensitive bunch. Defend derogatory/disrespectful comments made by our own but get offended when it's about our own.

According to them, his comments have been taken out of context and people are reaching if they're insulted. "Always the victims" etc.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10982 on: Yesterday at 04:52:30 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:23:26 pm
Quick glance at Blueloon to see if they're crying about Slot's joke (Of course they are). It's "Disrespectful" "Disgusting" "Shown his true colours"  ;D

The softest bunch of crybaby c*nts in football.
Did they mention the nine arrests in their end for disaster/death chanting?

Did they say that was showing their true colours, being disrespectful and disgusting?

🤔
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10983 on: Yesterday at 06:41:17 pm »
Took a look at Bluemoon's match thread from Sunday and hoo boy, what a bunch of cry babies. The amount of abuse they were hurling at players that have done it all is insane.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10984 on: Yesterday at 06:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 04:52:30 pm
Did they mention the nine arrests in their end for disaster/death chanting?

Did they say that was showing their true colours, being disrespectful and disgusting?

🤔

Problem with Bluemoon is that it's one big echo chamber that doesn't really appreciate, or encourage, alternative debate. You don't get many opposition fans on there, because any digression from 'City are wonderful & are totally innocent of all charges' & you're off the forum for good. Paranoid, insecure, & hypocritical doesn't even start to tell the story of these fuckwits.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10985 on: Yesterday at 06:47:31 pm »
Typical City, offended by everything and ashamed of nothing. Oh, hold on a minute.. that's us.  ::)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10986 on: Yesterday at 07:03:16 pm »
I can see it now... "Arrogant Slot"... "the cocky new kid on the block"... "hasn't even won anything in England yet..." ... "... disrespectful..." ... " City innocent until proven guilty" ... "united rival fans against LFC, waiting for the wheels to come off..." ... "hasn't had to handle a crisis yet..." ... "better hope he doesn't bottle the title or he'll be laughed out of the league..." ... "City garners sympathy..."

Those will be the narratives. They'll all be praying that the officials do us against Newcastle now.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10987 on: Yesterday at 08:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 04:26:10 pm
Have they had anything to say on their keeper's comments about Liverpool in general?

I'd guess not, or they agree with him.

Football fans, us included, can be a sensitive bunch. Defend derogatory/disrespectful comments made by our own but get offended when it's about our own.

Yeah, but it's on a whole other level with some of those c*nts though. Mocking a six year old kid dying of cancer is just a bit of harmless banter and tragedy chanting is less offensive than stand-up apparently:

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10988 on: Yesterday at 08:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 08:35:24 pm
Yeah, but it's on a whole other level with some of those c*nts though. Mocking a six year old kid dying of cancer is just a bit of harmless banter and tragedy chanting is less offensive than stand-up apparently:



I despair.  :(
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10989 on: Yesterday at 09:16:49 pm »
Don't post screen caps from that shithole on here.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10990 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 01:55:09 pm
And there was this..


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM&amp;t=4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gCw8kkxO5WM&amp;t=4s</a>
Look, it was covid lockdown. Which of us didnt attend illegal parties with hookers galore and then drive our £100k+ car into other cars on the street because were smashed out of our minds?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10991 on: Yesterday at 09:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 06:46:17 pm
. You don't get many opposition fans on there, because any digression from 'City are wonderful & are totally innocent of all charges' & you're off the forum for good.

Are you sure it's not because they're a nothing club that nobody can be arsed talking about?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10992 on: Yesterday at 09:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm
Look, it was covid lockdown. Which of us didnt attend illegal parties with hookers galore and then drive our £100k+ car into other cars on the street because were smashed out of our minds?

Yeah that was a good night to be fair.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10993 on: Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 09:49:52 pm
Yeah that was a good night to be fair.

Standard Inset Day for Tepid.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10994 on: Yesterday at 09:52:50 pm »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10995 on: Yesterday at 09:54:06 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm
Standard Inset Day for Tepid.

Walter White of Slough.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10996 on: Today at 08:49:28 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:16:49 pm
Don't post screen caps from that shithole on here.
Yeah agree with that.
Are other clubs forums as sick as blueloon? Ive had the occasional look on there to look at their thread about their cheating, its absolutely horrendous. There are some depraved people on there.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10997 on: Today at 09:03:06 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:49:28 am
Yeah agree with that.
Are other clubs forums as sick as blueloon? Ive had the occasional look on there to look at their thread about their cheating, its absolutely horrendous. There are some depraved people on there.

It's just not properly moderated at all, so posters can say all kinds of garbage.  Imagine RAWK without moderation, it would be carnage.
