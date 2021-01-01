« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 772822 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10880 on: Today at 07:54:21 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:24:12 am
The Pep love in here is proper weird
Totally agree ‐ I can't relate to the people giving him credit or defending his actions. He's a serial fraud and has denied us multiple trophies for 8 years as the manager of an industrial scale cheating machine.

There's no way a manager with any class like a Jurgen or Ancellotti gloats about titles when being wound up by opposition fans. It wasn't banter at all - it was insecurity and paranoia at knowing he'll never experience what it's like to be truly loved by fans in England, or to achieve greatness through honesty and hard work.

The media love-in is bad enough, but anyone on here saying anything positive about him needs to give their head a wobble.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10881 on: Today at 08:09:32 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:24:12 am
The Pep love in here is proper weird

There's a flood of it. You could almost call it a Peptide.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10882 on: Today at 08:24:06 am »
Not arsed about what Ped did yesterday. Im all for managers and players giving some back to the crowd.
To go from that to giving him any kind of praise tho is just crazy.
He is a serial cheat who cheated one of our greatest ever teams/managers out of titles. He can fuck right off. The cheating c*nt.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10883 on: Today at 08:29:53 am »
It's a joke sacked in the morning not a taunt when you are cooked is when we are singing the managers praises  :David moyes is a football genius" "oles at the wheel " etc
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10884 on: Today at 08:32:17 am »
Ye, he's trying to make something from a joke chant. Fucking cheating pebble headed melt.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10885 on: Today at 08:41:49 am »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10886 on: Today at 09:08:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:24:06 am
Not arsed about what Ped did yesterday. Im all for managers and players giving some back to the crowd.
To go from that to giving him any kind of praise tho is just crazy.
He is a serial cheat who cheated one of our greatest ever teams/managers out of titles. He can fuck right off. The cheating c*nt.

Exactly. Nothing wrong with what he did yesterday, but still a c*nt.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10887 on: Today at 09:32:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:25:36 pm
The Barcelona fans in the vid?

Think about it. On a jolly boys weekend to Liverpool. Cant get tickets for the Kop. Apply to Abu Dahbi as they havent sold their allocation, get in to watch a great team, go on the lash into town.
Great idea
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10888 on: Today at 09:36:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:41:49 am
https://xcancel.com/DanisThecityfan/status/1863320418699919719

Captain's performance.

Some of the replies :lmao
Worst defensive full back - assume they are referring to Trent

Gakpo had Walker in knots.
That dive when Luis was pressing at the end and Luis told him what he was, was great
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10889 on: Today at 09:39:12 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:54:21 am
Totally agree ‐ I can't relate to the people giving him credit or defending his actions. He's a serial fraud and has denied us multiple trophies for 8 years as the manager of an industrial scale cheating machine.

There's no way a manager with any class like a Jurgen or Ancellotti gloats about titles when being wound up by opposition fans. It wasn't banter at all - it was insecurity and paranoia at knowing he'll never experience what it's like to be truly loved by fans in England, or to achieve greatness through honesty and hard work.

The media love-in is bad enough, but anyone on here saying anything positive about him needs to give their head a wobble.

Guardiola was still waving six fingers at his own fans.
I find that weird. As though he knows he isnt respected for his achievements by the sportswashed fanbase
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10890 on: Today at 09:44:26 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:39:12 am
Guardiola was still waving six fingers at his own fans.
I find that weird. As though he knows he isnt respected for his achievements by the sportswashed fanbase

There's a meme in the post match thread which says it all.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10891 on: Today at 10:05:03 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:36:44 am
Some of the replies :lmao
Worst defensive full back - assume they are referring to Trent

Gakpo had Walker in knots.
That dive when Luis was pressing at the end and Luis told him what he was, was great
He is done at this level.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10892 on: Today at 10:05:48 am »
Spent £100 million on Grealish only to start Nunes out wide, it's weird how quiet the media is about what a disaster of a transfer that was.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10893 on: Today at 10:10:31 am »
I've no real issue with what Guardiola did. He's a tube like but I think he appreciated the humour a little bit. But Ortega can f**k right off with that comment about Liverpool. Clown.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10894 on: Today at 10:10:47 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 07:31:43 pm
The whole 'sacked in the morning' thing is obviously tongue in cheek from us, as if we really believe such an idea. Guardiola's reaction was one of slight irritation you could tell though. In fairness to him, he applauded us at the end and we applauded him back.

That's what 'banter' is in football (i.e. not poverty chants that brain dead football fans on social media think is).

The likes of Ortega and City fans will be raging over it however, getting the wrong end of the stick.

"We" appluaded him back?

Did we fuck.

Maybe you did.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10895 on: Today at 10:10:58 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:05:48 am
Spent £100 million on Grealish only to start Nunes out wide, it's weird how quiet the media is about what a disaster of a transfer that was.
Quite possibly the biggest flop of a transfer in the PL. Given the transfer fee, it has been a disastrous signing. A complete waste of money.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10896 on: Today at 10:13:41 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 10:10:47 am
"We" appluaded him back?

Did we fuck.

Maybe you did.

I mean, there is a video in which all of the Liverpool supporters in shot are applauding back to Guardiola from the Main Stand.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10897 on: Today at 10:17:31 am »
I also don't mind what Pep did, and I don't think he was attempting to (he's no Mourinho) but it has massively distracted from what occurred on the pitch yesterday. We know City have declined but that was an absolutely shocking performance. Surely that was our easiest game of the season?

I look at City yesterday and I wonder how they can turn this around and finish top 4 - they have problems all over the park. At least when we hit rock bottom in early '21 we knew exactly what the problem was.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10898 on: Today at 10:22:30 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:10:58 am
Quite possibly the biggest flop of a transfer in the PL. Given the transfer fee, it has been a disastrous signing. A complete waste of money.

Since joining them he's cost them about £25k per minute for PL appearances.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10899 on: Today at 10:32:26 am »
I only care about their decline if we also make sure we get our roses.

And by roses, I mean the fucking title.


The Arsenal fans are quiet atm, I want them boiling their piss in May.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10900 on: Today at 10:45:11 am »
Guardiola has paper thin skin to react to the chanting and then make a silly comment about Brighton in his post-match interview.  This isn't Robbie Savage or Jimmy Bullard where everything is bantz, Guardiola clearly takes himself very seriously.  I'd love to see him in a bit of verbal back-and-forth with some of the wittier lads off the Kop!

His entire managerial career has been played out with a stacked deck and he can't handle adversity.

Stefan Ortega's comments are another glimpse into the small-time mentality of their set-up.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10901 on: Today at 11:09:16 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:13:41 am
I mean, there is a video in which all of the Liverpool supporters in shot are applauding back to Guardiola from the Main Stand.

So? I applaud opposition players when they get sent off, like a 'bye bye' ... applauding his reaction doesn't mean fawning over him.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10902 on: Today at 11:14:02 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:05:48 am
Spent £100 million on Grealish only to start Nunes out wide, it's weird how quiet the media is about what a disaster of a transfer that was.

Ah, but he when they win the league he gets drunk on half a bottle of WKD and pulls funny faces on the open top bus, so he's worth the money because he's relatable. Or something like that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10903 on: Today at 11:18:31 am »
Was Haaland their last undeniably successful and good signing?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10904 on: Today at 11:20:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:45:11 am
Guardiola has paper thin skin to react to the chanting and then make a silly comment about Brighton in his post-match interview.  This isn't Robbie Savage or Jimmy Bullard where everything is bantz, Guardiola clearly takes himself very seriously.  I'd love to see him in a bit of verbal back-and-forth with some of the wittier lads off the Kop!

His entire managerial career has been played out with a stacked deck and he can't handle adversity.

Stefan Ortega's comments are another glimpse into the small-time mentality of their set-up.

Yep.  He's not used to it, at all.  That's why I can never consider him to be a great manager.
