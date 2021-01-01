The Pep love in here is proper weird



Totally agree ‐ I can't relate to the people giving him credit or defending his actions. He's a serial fraud and has denied us multiple trophies for 8 years as the manager of an industrial scale cheating machine.There's no way a manager with any class like a Jurgen or Ancellotti gloats about titles when being wound up by opposition fans. It wasn't banter at all - it was insecurity and paranoia at knowing he'll never experience what it's like to be truly loved by fans in England, or to achieve greatness through honesty and hard work.The media love-in is bad enough, but anyone on here saying anything positive about him needs to give their head a wobble.