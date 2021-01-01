« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 771677 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10880 on: Today at 07:54:21 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:24:12 am
The Pep love in here is proper weird
Totally agree ‐ I can't relate to the people giving him credit or defending his actions. He's a serial fraud and has denied us multiple trophies for 8 years as the manager of an industrial scale cheating machine.

There's no way a manager with any class like a Jurgen or Ancellotti gloats about titles when being wound up by opposition fans. It wasn't banter at all - it was insecurity and paranoia at knowing he'll never experience what it's like to be truly loved by fans in England, or to achieve greatness through honesty and hard work.

The media love-in is bad enough, but anyone on here saying anything positive about him needs to give their head a wobble.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10881 on: Today at 08:09:32 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:24:12 am
The Pep love in here is proper weird

There's a flood of it. You could almost call it a Peptide.
