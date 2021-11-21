There was a whole line of Spanish guys in Barca shirts in their end as well. About 8 of them!What a fucking dickhead comment to make.Why was he playing anyway, have I missed something about Ederson being injured?Edit: just seen the Pep quote above on Ederson

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm by Rudolph the red nose griffin »

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."