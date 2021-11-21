« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

A Red Abroad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:03:22 pm
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Tobelius

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:05:24 pm
Hi Pep,good game mate  ;)





Jólaköttur

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:06:47 pm
Gimp

Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Kashinoda

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:07:02 pm
A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:08:16 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm
Does he not understand the concept of piss taking?

Weirdo.

Hes American isnt he? Case closed.
Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:10:20 pm
GaryM

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 06:49:54 pm
Mad that the red mancs had to sack their manager and they're only 4 points behind this lot :lmao

With a better goal difference too.
west_london_red

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:15:14 pm
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 08:08:16 pm
Hes American isnt he? Case closed.

Fucking Americans...
Samie

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:27:07 pm
Quote
Erling Haaland 94 minutes vs Liverpool:   

 7 passes 
 1 shot on target
 0 dribbles 
 0 crosses 
 0 long balls 
 0 ground duels won
 0 aerial duels won
A Red Abroad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:41:05 pm
SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:43:06 pm
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:52:29 pm
Started 5 midfielders he was that shit of being tonked today and got tonked anyway.
HeartAndSoul

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm
What did that little rat Silva say to salah?
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:00:53 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm
What did that little rat Silva say to salah?

He kicked him with a sly one on Mo's hand, can't stand the c*nt.
gazzalfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:04:55 pm
The way they were trying to pass out from the back and just stood there wondering what the fuck to do.

Clueless, toothless and full of excuses. Even down to making us kick towards the kop 1st half.

They lost before a ball was kicked
The holly and the jillc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:06:20 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm
What did that little rat Silva say to salah?

Never seen Mo so close to clouting someone, he is usually in control of his emotions.
gazzalfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
https://xcancel.com/MCWILLN/status/1863289225191244029

Just an incredible set of supporters.....
Elliemental

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:03:55 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
https://xcancel.com/MCWILLN/status/1863289225191244029

Just an incredible set of supporters.....

Okay, but those are lifelong City supporters who struggle to get tickets to away games. I can kind of see where they're coming from, unless I'm missing something here.
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 10:03:55 pm
Okay, but those are lifelong City supporters who struggle to get tickets to away games. I can kind of see where they're coming from, unless I'm missing something here.

 ;D ;D
Elliemental

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm
What am I missing here? Is OP referring to the comments or the guys in the vid?
koptommy93

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm
I quite like pep to be honest, he blatantly a fan of much about liverpool btw and wishes he managed a club with a bit of what we've got. Why do you think liverpool are in his head all the time? It's borne of admiration imo.
Jingle wils 21 thrills

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:27:07 pm


He was absolutely rubbish, for someone who scores a stupid amount of goals he didnt look menacing at all today.
Dim Glas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:25:36 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm
What am I missing here? Is OP referring to the comments or the guys in the vid?

The Barcelona fans in the vid?
Dim Glas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm
I quite like pep to be honest, he blatantly a fan of much about liverpool btw and wishes he managed a club with a bit of what we've got. Why do you think liverpool are in his head all the time? It's borne of admiration imo.

Not sure about that! Hed have never taken the Liverpool job had he been available when Klopp did by the way! 

decosabute

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:36:26 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm
I quite like pep to be honest, he blatantly a fan of much about liverpool btw and wishes he managed a club with a bit of what we've got. Why do you think liverpool are in his head all the time? It's borne of admiration imo.

He definitely wishes he was managing a club where it meant so much to win. But it's not his style to manage a club that doesn't have every advantage imaginable and doesn't expect to win the title every year.

And even if he does admire us a lot deep down, he's still an absolute bell.
Samie

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
Ederson will be packing his bags soon I suspect...

Quote
Quote
Pep Guardiola confirms that he picked Ortega over Éderson for technical decision, no injury.

We just wanted to change something.
Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:10:28 pm
they actually mentioned on the US commentary today about their fans - the fact they couldnt sell out the away allocation today, with obvious gaps in the stands.

What a pathetic fanbase.

There was a whole line of Spanish guys in Barca shirts in their end as well. About 8 of them!

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:06:05 pm
Not sure if it was mentioned here but Ortega acted like a petulant child after the match. Spoke to Alex Crooks of Talksport about the Chants towards Pep and his response was ""Someone told me before that this area Liverpool is probably not the best part in the UK"

Fucking prick

What a fucking dickhead comment to make.

Why was he playing anyway, have I missed something about Ederson being injured?

Edit: just seen the Pep quote above on Ederson
red_Mark1980

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:41:20 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 07:31:43 pm
The whole 'sacked in the morning' thing is obviously tongue in cheek from us, as if we really believe such an idea. Guardiola's reaction was one of slight irritation you could tell though. In fairness to him, he applauded us at the end and we applauded him back.

That's what 'banter' is in football (i.e. not poverty chants that brain dead football fans on social media think is).

The likes of Ortega and City fans will be raging over it however, getting the wrong end of the stick.

Lifetime ban for anyone applauding that fucking cheat IMHO.

A shit stain on the league.
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:01:25 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
Ederson will be packing his bags soon I suspect...

I wonder if Ederson caused the damage to Ped's head/face.  8)
darragh85

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:11:39 am
Cocaine is a heluva drug
Clint Eastwood

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:59:23 am
Haaland is a bit rubbish when he's not scoring 4 goals against bottom 3 sides isn't he?
19th Nervous Title

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 05:01:13 am
Playing like a syndicate of thieves who are about to get lifestyle audits.
