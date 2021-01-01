Guardiola has a history of acting like a weirdo but I dont have any problem with what he did today.Bernardo Silva? Vile little cretin.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
they actually mentioned on the US commentary today about their fans - the fact they couldnt sell out the away allocation today, with obvious gaps in the stands.What a pathetic fanbase.
Really? That is mental. Theyre pathetic. As for City, theres massive 22/23 Liverpool vibes from this City squad. 4th is going to be a real achievement at this rate.
If you knew a points deduction was incoming would you put that much effort in
Looks a guy that would take his ball home as a child.
For a so called great coach, Guardiola hasnt improved Doku one bit.Still a headless (and brainless!) chicken, good pace, loads of moves, can fleece a fullback and make him look silly, but absolutely no clue what to do with the ball after
Not sure if it was mentioned here but Ortega acted like a petulant child after the match. Spoke to Alex Crooks of Talksport about the Chants towards Pep and his response was ""Someone told me before that this area Liverpool is probably not the best part in the UK"Fucking prick
Does he know that his club spent 80 years in the salubrious surroundings of moss side
Man City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the Liverpool fans chanting "You're getting sacked in the morning": "They want to sack me. I wish they were more kind. Why didn't they do it at 0-1? Why didn't they do it last season when we won the Premier League? Why do they want to sack me now?
Does he not understand the concept of piss taking?Weirdo.
To Ped's defence, he was showing six fingers in reference to where they will finish the season, the titles was just a coincidence...
Reminds me of a shit version of Garth Crooks
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
dunno if this has been posted .... apparently of their starting 11, the Blobfish is the only one who's scored this season, and none of the other 10 have even 1 assist.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
You know when a manager starts hearkening back to their history that they're in deep shit. Maureen used to do it all the time when his teams were on a downwards spiral.
