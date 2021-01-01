« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10800 on: Today at 06:07:41 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:03:28 pm
Guardiola has a history of acting like a weirdo but I dont have any problem with what he did today.

Bernardo Silva? Vile little cretin.
Yeah. Ped was just giving the City fans a high 6.

Was good to see Virgil laughing at the little rat c*nt silva near the end of the game.
Schmidt

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10801 on: Today at 06:10:18 pm
Getting rattled is standard behaviour from piss jugs, he's desperate for the focus to always be on how great he is.
Dim Glas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10802 on: Today at 06:10:28 pm
they actually mentioned on the US commentary today about their fans - the fact they couldnt sell out the away allocation today, with obvious gaps in the stands.

What a pathetic fanbase.
Elzars brussels sprouts farts

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10803 on: Today at 06:12:41 pm
I may have got this wrong, but I swear Van Dijk said to Bernardo go and face him like a man after he ran away from Salah.

Little twerp
Knight

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10804 on: Today at 06:14:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:10:28 pm
they actually mentioned on the US commentary today about their fans - the fact they couldnt sell out the away allocation today, with obvious gaps in the stands.

What a pathetic fanbase.

Really? That is mental. Theyre pathetic.

As for City, theres massive 22/23 Liverpool vibes from this City squad. 4th is going to be a real achievement at this rate.
rafathegaffa83

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10805 on: Today at 06:16:07 pm
Easily could have been down 3 or 4 nothing in the first twenty minutes. Considering the amount they've paid in transfer fees, their defence is a shambles.
SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10806 on: Today at 06:17:06 pm
dunno if this has been posted .... apparently of their starting 11, the Blobfish is the only one who's scored this season, and none of the other 10 have even 1 assist.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10807 on: Today at 06:17:57 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:14:30 pm
Really? That is mental. Theyre pathetic.

As for City, theres massive 22/23 Liverpool vibes from this City squad. 4th is going to be a real achievement at this rate.

Funny you mention that, I was thinking during the match that they might struggle for top 4. They'll fuck off the league now and focus entirely on the CL with an eye on winning it in order to bag qualification for next year. Forest might fancy their chances at the Etihad a bit more now ;D
WillG.LFC

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10808 on: Today at 06:23:59 pm
If you knew a points deduction was incoming would you put that much effort in   ;)
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10809 on: Today at 06:26:50 pm
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 06:23:59 pm
If you knew a points deduction was incoming would you put that much effort in   ;)

You would hold up six fingers...
rscanderlech

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10810 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm
All PL coaches these days: Lads, its Man City.
Vote For Pedro

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10811 on: Today at 06:43:12 pm
You know when a manager starts hearkening back to their history that they're in deep shit. Maureen used to do it all the time when his teams were on a downwards spiral.
Dim Glas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10812 on: Today at 06:45:22 pm
For a so called great coach, Guardiola hasnt improved Doku one bit.

Still a headless (and brainless!) chicken, good pace, loads of moves, can fleece a fullback and make him look silly, but absolutely no clue what to do with the ball after
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10813 on: Today at 06:49:54 pm
Mad that the red mancs had to sack their manager and they're only 4 points behind this lot :lmao
QC

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10814 on: Today at 06:51:09 pm
Silva will always be remembered for being the sorest loser there ever was. Absolute villain.
Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10815 on: Today at 06:54:46 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:03:17 pm
Looks a guy that would take his ball home as a child.

And insists he takes all the penos.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10816 on: Today at 07:01:04 pm
It's really maddening that he has to remind the City fans how many league titles he won for them. I guess loyalty can't be easily bought.
red-nosed reign-debs

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10817 on: Today at 07:04:57 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:45:22 pm
For a so called great coach, Guardiola hasnt improved Doku one bit.

Still a headless (and brainless!) chicken, good pace, loads of moves, can fleece a fullback and make him look silly, but absolutely no clue what to do with the ball after

One of the commentators said "Doku has really delivered", me "what, pizzas?  Cos he's done fuck all football wise"!
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10818 on: Today at 07:06:05 pm
Not sure if it was mentioned here but Ortega acted like a petulant child after the match. Spoke to Alex Crooks of Talksport about the Chants towards Pep and his response was ""Someone told me before that this area Liverpool is probably not the best part in the UK"

Fucking prick
9 kemlyn road

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10819 on: Today at 07:13:45 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:06:05 pm
Not sure if it was mentioned here but Ortega acted like a petulant child after the match. Spoke to Alex Crooks of Talksport about the Chants towards Pep and his response was ""Someone told me before that this area Liverpool is probably not the best part in the UK"

Fucking prick
Does he know that his club spent 80 years in the salubrious surroundings of moss side
PeterTheRed ...

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10820 on: Today at 07:18:50 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 07:13:45 pm
Does he know that his club spent 80 years in the salubrious surroundings of moss side

He probably thinks Man City are founded in Abu Dhabi ...
mattD

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10821 on: Today at 07:18:58 pm
At this rate, they'll be getting Stuart Pearce back in as manager.

'Who?' ask the City faithful.
lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10822 on: Today at 07:20:42 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:06:05 pm
Not sure if it was mentioned here but Ortega acted like a petulant child after the match. Spoke to Alex Crooks of Talksport about the Chants towards Pep and his response was ""Someone told me before that this area Liverpool is probably not the best part in the UK"

Fucking prick

Is that not bringing the game into disrepute you can't say stuff like that when your a player surely
Kekule

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10823 on: Today at 07:25:46 pm
Quote
Man City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the Liverpool fans chanting "You're getting sacked in the morning":
"They want to sack me. I wish they were more kind. Why didn't they do it at 0-1? Why didn't they do it last season when we won the Premier League? Why do they want to sack me now?

Does he not understand the concept of piss taking?

Weirdo.
farawayred

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10824 on: Today at 07:26:29 pm
To Ped's defence, he was showing six fingers in reference to where they will finish the season, the titles was just a coincidence...
lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:25:46 pm
Does he not understand the concept of piss taking?

Weirdo.

He can't handle it when is isnt winning nearly as bad as mourinho
Online mattD

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10826 on: Today at 07:31:43 pm »
The whole 'sacked in the morning' thing is obviously tongue in cheek from us, as if we really believe such an idea. Guardiola's reaction was one of slight irritation you could tell though. In fairness to him, he applauded us at the end and we applauded him back.

That's what 'banter' is in football (i.e. not poverty chants that brain dead football fans on social media think is).

The likes of Ortega and City fans will be raging over it however, getting the wrong end of the stick.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10827 on: Today at 07:32:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:26:29 pm
To Ped's defence, he was showing six fingers in reference to where they will finish the season, the titles was just a coincidence...

Thought it was losses since their last win, or perhaps a guess on the division theyll be in next season.

Id have preferred we went with Last trip to Anfield; this is your last trip to Anfield!
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10828 on: Today at 07:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:25:46 pm
Does he not understand the concept of piss taking?

Weirdo.
He seems to understand piss-taking when it's his mob dishing it out, but he has a massive sense of humour failure when he gets, let's face it, a pretty gentle ribbing from the Kop.

He's a weird fella who seems to be losing the plot this season.
Online 12C

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10829 on: Today at 07:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:45:22 pm
For a so called great coach, Guardiola hasnt improved Doku one bit.

Still a headless (and brainless!) chicken, good pace, loads of moves, can fleece a fullback and make him look silly, but absolutely no clue what to do with the ball after

Reminds me of a shit version of Garth Crooks
Offline Snail

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10830 on: Today at 07:39:05 pm »
They are massively cooked. Still cant quite believe what I just watched.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10831 on: Today at 07:39:58 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:37:44 pm
Reminds me of a shit version of Garth Crooks
I look forward to his future TOTWs.
Online kasperoff

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10832 on: Today at 07:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 06:03:28 pm
Guardiola has a history of acting like a weirdo but I dont have any problem with what he did today.

Bernardo Silva? Vile little cretin.

Same. He seemed to take it pretty well. Bit of banter. Dont give a fuck what he does to be honest provided its after weve just beaten them.
Online the_red_pill

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10833 on: Today at 07:45:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:17:06 pm
dunno if this has been posted .... apparently of their starting 11, the Blobfish is the only one who's scored this season, and none of the other 10 have even 1 assist.
Yeah I said the other day that their real problem looks to me like their lack of scoring. (and they're a bit long in the tooth)
Online Nick110581

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10834 on: Today at 07:48:08 pm »
Selling Palmer looks an error
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10835 on: Today at 07:51:30 pm »
You got battered more than your fucking stupid bus.

Wankers.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10836 on: Today at 07:56:35 pm »
Ive found Peps inspiration:

Online MJD-L4

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10837 on: Today at 07:57:18 pm »
These twats called our 20/21 campaign "the worst title defence in history" when we lost our entire back line for the season.

They've lost 1 crucial player and they've fallen to bits.

Karma's a bitch.
Offline child-in-time

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10838 on: Today at 08:01:33 pm »
Offline Statto Red

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10839 on: Today at 08:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 06:43:12 pm
You know when a manager starts hearkening back to their history that they're in deep shit. Maureen used to do it all the time when his teams were on a downwards spiral.

AD's history only started in 2008, they were banter club before then, had more periods in the bottom 3 than the top 3.
