JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10800 on: Today at 06:07:41 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:03:28 pm
Guardiola has a history of acting like a weirdo but I dont have any problem with what he did today.

Bernardo Silva? Vile little cretin.
Yeah. Ped was just giving the City fans a high 6.

Was good to see Virgil laughing at the little rat c*nt silva near the end of the game.
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10801 on: Today at 06:10:18 pm
Getting rattled is standard behaviour from piss jugs, he's desperate for the focus to always be on how great he is.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10802 on: Today at 06:10:28 pm
they actually mentioned on the US commentary today about their fans - the fact they couldnt sell out the away allocation today, with obvious gaps in the stands.

What a pathetic fanbase.
Elzars brussels sprouts farts

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10803 on: Today at 06:12:41 pm
I may have got this wrong, but I swear Van Dijk said to Bernardo go and face him like a man after he ran away from Salah.

Little twerp
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10804 on: Today at 06:14:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:10:28 pm
they actually mentioned on the US commentary today about their fans - the fact they couldnt sell out the away allocation today, with obvious gaps in the stands.

What a pathetic fanbase.

Really? That is mental. Theyre pathetic.

As for City, theres massive 22/23 Liverpool vibes from this City squad. 4th is going to be a real achievement at this rate.
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10805 on: Today at 06:16:07 pm
Easily could have been down 3 or 4 nothing in the first twenty minutes. Considering the amount they've paid in transfer fees, their defence is a shambles.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10806 on: Today at 06:17:06 pm
dunno if this has been posted .... apparently of their starting 11, the Blobfish is the only one who's scored this season, and none of the other 10 have even 1 assist.
Butcher Knife Roberto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10807 on: Today at 06:17:57 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:14:30 pm
Really? That is mental. Theyre pathetic.

As for City, theres massive 22/23 Liverpool vibes from this City squad. 4th is going to be a real achievement at this rate.

Funny you mention that, I was thinking during the match that they might struggle for top 4. They'll fuck off the league now and focus entirely on the CL with an eye on winning it in order to bag qualification for next year. Forest might fancy their chances at the Etihad a bit more now ;D
WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10808 on: Today at 06:23:59 pm
If you knew a points deduction was incoming would you put that much effort in   ;)
PeterTheRed ...

  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10809 on: Today at 06:25:54 pm
Pep after the game today ...

Ah Fruck Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10810 on: Today at 06:26:50 pm
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 06:23:59 pm
If you knew a points deduction was incoming would you put that much effort in   ;)

You would hold up six fingers...
rscanderlech

  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10811 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm
All PL coaches these days: Lads, its Man City.
