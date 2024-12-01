Really? That is mental. Theyre pathetic.



As for City, theres massive 22/23 Liverpool vibes from this City squad. 4th is going to be a real achievement at this rate.



Funny you mention that, I was thinking during the match that they might struggle for top 4. They'll fuck off the league now and focus entirely on the CL with an eye on winning it in order to bag qualification for next year. Forest might fancy their chances at the Etihad a bit more now