Guardiola has a history of acting like a weirdo but I dont have any problem with what he did today.Bernardo Silva? Vile little cretin.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
they actually mentioned on the US commentary today about their fans - the fact they couldnt sell out the away allocation today, with obvious gaps in the stands.What a pathetic fanbase.
Really? That is mental. Theyre pathetic. As for City, theres massive 22/23 Liverpool vibes from this City squad. 4th is going to be a real achievement at this rate.
If you knew a points deduction was incoming would you put that much effort in
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.08]