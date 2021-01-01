« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 766662 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10760 on: Yesterday at 02:15:46 pm »
I thought they had a world class academy for him to pick replacements from or is their winning everything for a decade another illusion?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10761 on: Yesterday at 02:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:58:06 pm
yep.

The man leads the most charmed footballing life, never taken on adversity.

And hes led a charmed existence with the English media compared to others.
Considering WHAT they should have been asking him week after week for years, hes barely had to answer any awkward questions.

Wish more would have the guts to dig him out, but money talks.

He gets angry when they ask them once in a blue moon.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yVnzI_1HYCw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yVnzI_1HYCw</a>
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10762 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm »
Feyenoord unveiled the Banner today's home game that wasn't allowed at Emptyhad this week.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10763 on: Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm »
Brilliant!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10764 on: Today at 12:06:34 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
Feyenoord unveiled the Banner today's home game that wasn't allowed at Emptyhad this week.



Fantastic.  ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10765 on: Today at 02:17:48 am »
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester Citys rivals will be laughing at their form

Asked if he thinks other teams are enjoying Citys recent shortcomings, Guardiola said: As is normal in sport, they take the piss and they laugh at your defeats. Thats normal. At least theres respect. Theres no violence and this kind of stuff. It is part of how nice football is that people can laugh at you when its not going well.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/30/pep-guardiola-admits-manchester-citys-rivals-will-be-laughing-at-their-poor-form

weirdo. There's no respect
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10766 on: Today at 07:07:34 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
Feyenoord unveiled the Banner today's home game that wasn't allowed at Emptyhad this week.

Top class!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10767 on: Today at 09:32:43 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
Feyenoord unveiled the Banner today's home game that wasn't allowed at Emptyhad this week.



Fantastic stuff. Feyenoord are playing an absolute blinder, also with the Slot song and YNWA on Tuesday.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10768 on: Today at 09:34:11 am »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 02:17:48 am
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester Citys rivals will be laughing at their form

Asked if he thinks other teams are enjoying Citys recent shortcomings, Guardiola said: As is normal in sport, they take the piss and they laugh at your defeats. Thats normal. At least theres respect. Theres no violence and this kind of stuff. It is part of how nice football is that people can laugh at you when its not going well.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/30/pep-guardiola-admits-manchester-citys-rivals-will-be-laughing-at-their-poor-form

weirdo. There's no respect

I remember in 2022 when the two teams were head to head, De Bruyne was also going on about the mutual respect. Fuck off mate - people might have feared City, but no one with a brain will ever respect them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10769 on: Today at 10:11:48 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:34:11 am
I remember in 2022 when the two teams were head to head, De Bruyne was also going on about the mutual respect. Fuck off mate - people might have feared City, but no one with a brain will ever respect them.

To be fair to De Bruyne he laughed of the Hellfire missile strike on their bus and, in his mind, there was probably some respect amongst some of the players.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10770 on: Today at 10:12:32 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:32:43 am
Fantastic stuff. Feyenoord are playing an absolute blinder, also with the Slot song and YNWA on Tuesday.

What follows City Never? on the right of the banner?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10771 on: Today at 10:19:57 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 10:12:32 am
What follows City Never? on the right of the banner?
we made banners city will never see
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10772 on: Today at 10:21:27 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 10:12:32 am
What follows City Never? on the right of the banner?

It's "we made banners City will never see", a play on the "we see things they'll never see" Oasis lyric I assume, because the big banner wasn't allowed in the Etihad.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10773 on: Today at 12:17:20 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:34:11 am
I remember in 2022 when the two teams were head to head, De Bruyne was also going on about the mutual respect. Fuck off mate - people might have feared City, but no one with a brain will ever respect them.
I for one really felt the respect when B Silva (was it?) refused to take part in acknowledging our PL win.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10774 on: Today at 12:18:18 pm »
who are the players on the banner?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10775 on: Today at 12:20:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:17:20 pm
I for one really felt the respect when B Silva (was it?) refused to take part in acknowledging our PL win.
The Abu Dhabi players were so respectful when singing about our fans being battered in the street on the plane after cheating to the title.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10776 on: Today at 12:22:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:20:36 pm
The Abu Dhabi players were so respectful when singing about our fans being battered in the street on the plane after cheating to the title.
yep.  Ped and his mercenaries think respect is a one-way fucking street.
