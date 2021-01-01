yep.The man leads the most charmed footballing life, never taken on adversity. And hes led a charmed existence with the English media compared to others. Considering WHAT they should have been asking him week after week for years, hes barely had to answer any awkward questions. Wish more would have the guts to dig him out, but money talks.
Feyenoord unveiled the Banner today's home game that wasn't allowed at Emptyhad this week.
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester Citys rivals will be laughing at their formAsked if he thinks other teams are enjoying Citys recent shortcomings, Guardiola said: As is normal in sport, they take the piss and they laugh at your defeats. Thats normal. At least theres respect. Theres no violence and this kind of stuff. It is part of how nice football is that people can laugh at you when its not going well.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/30/pep-guardiola-admits-manchester-citys-rivals-will-be-laughing-at-their-poor-formweirdo. There's no respect
I remember in 2022 when the two teams were head to head, De Bruyne was also going on about the mutual respect. Fuck off mate - people might have feared City, but no one with a brain will ever respect them.
Fantastic stuff. Feyenoord are playing an absolute blinder, also with the Slot song and YNWA on Tuesday.
What follows City Never? on the right of the banner?
I for one really felt the respect when B Silva (was it?) refused to take part in acknowledging our PL win.
The Abu Dhabi players were so respectful when singing about our fans being battered in the street on the plane after cheating to the title.
