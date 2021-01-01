« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 262 263 264 265 266 [267]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 755283 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10640 on: Today at 11:51:54 am »
He may need to resign & get some help i think.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,492
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10641 on: Today at 11:53:02 am »
Quote from: Metallinick on Today at 11:32:55 am
Travelling from Australia for the Madrid match tonight, we had a stopover in Manchester for a day and managed to find a ticket for last nights game so we thought "why not?" and went.

Two highlites for the night as an Aussie watching his first CL match in England:

1. Wifey and i walking from the city center to the stadium with 3000 travelling Feyenoord fans singing Arne Slot chants most of the way.

2. Realising how plastic the Man City fans. They were all loud and boisterous when they were 3-0 up but after Feyenoord scored the 3rd eqalualiser the place emptied out in record time. To be honest a lot of these left after the second dutch goal went in!

Anyway, that was a nice unexpected distraction but now its time to tick off a 40+ year bucket list item and watch the best football team in the world do what we do best! YNWA
WOW! Enjoy!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,680
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10642 on: Today at 11:53:35 am »
Quote from: Metallinick on Today at 11:32:55 am
Travelling from Australia for the Madrid match tonight, we had a stopover in Manchester for a day and managed to find a ticket for last nights game so we thought "why not?" and went.

Two highlites for the night as an Aussie watching his first CL match in England:

1. Wifey and i walking from the city center to the stadium with 3000 travelling Feyenoord fans singing Arne Slot chants most of the way.

2. Realising how plastic the Man City fans. They were all loud and boisterous when they were 3-0 up but after Feyenoord scored the 3rd eqalualiser the place emptied out in record time. To be honest a lot of these left after the second dutch goal went in!

Anyway, that was a nice unexpected distraction but now its time to tick off a 40+ year bucket list item and watch the best football team in the world do what we do best! YNWA

Enjoy! :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,787
  • Believer
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10643 on: Today at 11:58:45 am »
Quote from: Metallinick on Today at 11:32:55 am
Travelling from Australia for the Madrid match tonight, we had a stopover in Manchester for a day and managed to find a ticket for last nights game so we thought "why not?" and went.

Two highlites for the night as an Aussie watching his first CL match in England:

1. Wifey and i walking from the city center to the stadium with 3000 travelling Feyenoord fans singing Arne Slot chants most of the way.

2. Realising how plastic the Man City fans. They were all loud and boisterous when they were 3-0 up but after Feyenoord scored the 3rd eqalualiser the place emptied out in record time. To be honest a lot of these left after the second dutch goal went in!

Anyway, that was a nice unexpected distraction but now its time to tick off a 40+ year bucket list item and watch the best football team in the world do what we do best! YNWA

Your first time at Anfield mate ?  If it is, then it will exceed your expectations - I promise you. Good game to pick as well !
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,787
  • Believer
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10644 on: Today at 12:14:47 pm »
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,469
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 12:17:33 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,886
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 12:19:27 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 09:26:27 am
Guardiola needs a good old fashion sectioning.

You've had your fun with the sectioning. There'll be no more sectioning today.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 ... 262 263 264 265 266 [267]   Go Up
« previous next »
 