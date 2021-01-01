Travelling from Australia for the Madrid match tonight, we had a stopover in Manchester for a day and managed to find a ticket for last nights game so we thought "why not?" and went.Two highlites for the night as an Aussie watching his first CL match in England:1. Wifey and i walking from the city center to the stadium with 3000 travelling Feyenoord fans singing Arne Slot chants most of the way.2. Realising how plastic the Man City fans. They were all loud and boisterous when they were 3-0 up but after Feyenoord scored the 3rd eqalualiser the place emptied out in record time. To be honest a lot of these left after the second dutch goal went in!Anyway, that was a nice unexpected distraction but now its time to tick off a 40+ year bucket list item and watch the best football team in the world do what we do best! YNWA
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cnvj0688rrloHe has clarified his comments
Guardiola needs a good old fashion sectioning.
