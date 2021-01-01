« previous next »
According to the BBC there were boos at full time.

How unbelievably entitled can they be to boo

And that was mostly just from Guardiola
Wow, that picture. I'd be asking questions of the back of that.  :o
Took off Gundogan, Mad-Cat Foden and Ake after after the 70 minutes.. puts on De Bruyne and Simpson-Pusey... all hell breaks lose.
Where have we seen this before? Hello... Brighton!

Even before the change, you could see Gundogan and Ake(who's also 29 these days- jeez everyone's over, at or pushing 30) needed substitution, so there's that. They're in shambles atm.
Pleaseeee, play Gvardiol at the weekend! Basically directly resposnble for 4 goals in the last 2 games. That is crazy!
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:13:42 am
So he got in a scrap with Foden?
;D
As someone with (a lot) of experience of self-harm, it is concerning. You start small and then the self-loathing increases and before you know it, you're in real trouble. As someone with experience of Guardiola, I'm torn as to whether it is indicative of an actual loss of self-control - entirely possible given his renowned propensity for 'perfectionism' bordering on OCD, think Sterling with the cones on the wing etc - or if he's pulling a stunt to explain why his aura of being a 'genius' is evaporating. These things aren't mutually exclusive, by the way.

I do think he's a despicable cheat and that he knows where the bodies are buried vis-à-vis the charges (which might in and of itself be a factor in this seeming breakdown) but nonetheless he is a human being in clear distress and that shouldn't be ignored.

Tl;dr he's a twat but have compassion.
Is he actually ok?
Dont like them and seeing them drop points is always good but on a human level there are a huge number of things that are bigger than football and I cant take enjoyment in seeing something like that.

I hope its just something that happened in a moment of intense frustration and ends there, its amusing when your competitors drop points but self harm really isnt a joke
Wouldnt surprise me that its for the cameras hes a certified narcissist.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 07:19:10 am
Is he actually ok?
Haven't seen any news mate, but whether it's Self-Harm or what is alleged, "deeply concerning" is not even the word.

I do think it may be a tendency to Self-Harm. Ped is brilliant, but I know the signs- the incessant nervous leg bouncing, having a go at ones nails like a dog on a bone..
As others have said- he's not been in this situation before, and he clearly doesn't care to even keep the Harm(if it is that) under wraps.
If it gets to this stage... Hope he's getting the support he needs.

He's clearly on something there in that post-match- could be medication(they can be "strong" for conditions such as these) or worse...
Absolutely delighted. Maybe one the club owners whipped Pep after full time in the dressing room  :lmao :lmao
Let's deliver the knock out blow to them on Sunday.

And when they're down and out, the Premier League can come along and wheel them away to League 2.
Watching the post match presser, you can see he's obviously been scratching his head a bit, but the photos people are resting to have been massively colour- adjusted. Not sure a nervous tic should be considered self harm and if his remark was supposed to humorous then he's a bell (moreso). I don't see why anyone should ease off the schadenfreude unless concrete evidence emerges. It's like with Coote, people playing mental health cards to get people to back off is a disservice to genuinely mentally ill people.
