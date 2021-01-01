Is he actually ok?
Haven't seen any news mate, but whether it's Self-Harm or what is alleged, "deeply concerning" is not even the word.
I do think it may be a tendency to Self-Harm. Ped is brilliant, but I know the signs- the incessant nervous leg bouncing, having a go at ones nails like a dog on a bone..
As others have said- he's not been in this situation before, and he clearly doesn't care to even keep the Harm(if it is that) under wraps.
If it gets to this stage... Hope he's getting the support he needs.
He's clearly on something there in that post-match- could be medication(they can be "strong" for conditions such as these) or worse...