I would not take a draw but we really, really need to treat them with the same respect as we would have any previous season. At some point they WILL turn it around, or least get back to credible performances as best they can without Rodri. I can think of several occasions when we got bitten by a team that looked shot. eg ManU away 2 seasons ago (I think) when they had lost their first 2 games 0-8 on aggregate and we rocked up and lost at OT - that basically wiped our league season out before it began.



Btw what is going on with KdeB? Is he coming back from an injury or why is he not starting games?