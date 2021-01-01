« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261] 262   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 747534 times)

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,943
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10400 on: Yesterday at 07:15:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:41:29 pm
I'd take a draw next Sunday.
Not a chance. It's at Anfield, they're in poor form, and without their best player. We need to kick them when they're down.

Our midfield can dominate, whilst our forwards run them ragged. Let's make it 6 defeats in a row and put some serious daylight between us.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10401 on: Yesterday at 07:41:44 pm »
Apparently, the ADFC club shop has had to extend their hours due to an increased number of ADFC fans who wish to return their club shirts as they will now be returning to their original clubs, due to citys current unacceptable run of results.


Just get these c*nts out of the league and they can take the officials employed by Abu Dhabi with them.
The game of football would be so much better without them corrupting it.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • hippie at heart
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10402 on: Yesterday at 09:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:22:44 pm
I reckon Diaz or Gakpo would be more than a match against Walker.

Completely agree, Diaz will start on the left most probably but Nunez could absolutely destroy him if he is on song. Would be lovely to watch.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10403 on: Yesterday at 09:22:57 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 01:20:52 pm

Why would they need to extend it?

The total number of league teams isn't going to change, and so no one needs to miss out.
If promotion wasn't given to a National League team, then you'd only have 91 league teams and a division somewhere would be short.


In the event that City were to go down, either you treat it as one of the regular relegation places from the PL (in which case, the 18th place team is "saved" from relegation"), or you treat it as an additional relegation, in which case one extra team needs to be promoted.

And that would just repeat no matter how many divisions City were pushed down. There would only be additional winners, no losers.



Exactly, send them to L2 and promote an extra team from L2, L1, and the Championship.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:35 pm by Wingman »
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,846
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10404 on: Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 07:15:40 pm
Not a chance. It's at Anfield, they're in poor form, and without their best player. We need to kick them when they're down.

Our midfield can dominate, whilst our forwards run them ragged. Let's make it 6 defeats in a row and put some serious daylight between us.

We battered them last season at home with Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden et al.
Should have been 3 or 4.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,423
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10405 on: Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm
We battered them last season at home with Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden et al.
Should have been 3 or 4.

You forgot their two most important players that day, Oliver & Attwell, great performance to save them a point
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10406 on: Today at 09:02:42 am »
I would not take a draw but we really, really need to treat them with the same respect as we would have any previous season. At some point they WILL turn it around, or least get back to credible performances as best they can without Rodri. I can think of several occasions when we got bitten by a team that looked shot. eg ManU away 2 seasons ago (I think) when they had lost their first 2 games 0-8 on aggregate and we rocked up and lost at OT - that basically wiped our league season out before it began.

Btw what is going on with KdeB? Is he coming back from an injury or why is he not starting games?
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,300
  • YNWA
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10407 on: Today at 10:25:41 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:41:44 pm
Apparently, the ADFC club shop has had to extend their hours due to an increased number of ADFC fans who wish to return their club shirts as they will now be returning to their original clubs, due to citys current unacceptable run of results.


Just get these c*nts out of the league and they can take the officials employed by Abu Dhabi with them.
The game of football would be so much better without them corrupting it.

I read this as well but surely it was from a satirical news site?
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10408 on: Today at 10:28:32 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:02:42 am
I would not take a draw but we really, really need to treat them with the same respect as we would have any previous season. At some point they WILL turn it around, or least get back to credible performances as best they can without Rodri. I can think of several occasions when we got bitten by a team that looked shot. eg ManU away 2 seasons ago (I think) when they had lost their first 2 games 0-8 on aggregate and we rocked up and lost at OT - that basically wiped our league season out before it began.

I think a part of that was Hag realising that Maguire was an absolute donkey and dropping him for that game. Hopefully we still get to play against Walker.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,873
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10409 on: Today at 10:38:39 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:02:42 am
I would not take a draw but we really, really need to treat them with the same respect as we would have any previous season. At some point they WILL turn it around, or least get back to credible performances as best they can without Rodri. I can think of several occasions when we got bitten by a team that looked shot. eg ManU away 2 seasons ago (I think) when they had lost their first 2 games 0-8 on aggregate and we rocked up and lost at OT - that basically wiped our league season out before it began.

Btw what is going on with KdeB? Is he coming back from an injury or why is he not starting games?

I don't think there is any chance whatsoever that this Liverpool team, this manager, or the Liverpool crowd will in anyway treat Manchester City like a spent force or shit team. The players and fans and manager will be fully ready for City and fully aware of the consequences. I think the most likely outcome will be a very cagey game and hopefully we manage to get ourselves in front which should calm things. I actually think it's good that we have such a huge game to focus on tomorrow, less time for nervous energy to build before Sunday.

This isn't the same as rocking up to a piss poor United team at Old Trafford where we always struggle. This is Anfield, different ball game altogether.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10410 on: Today at 10:45:50 am »
Liverpool v Manchester City
Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.

Nice job Abu Dhabi.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10411 on: Today at 10:48:06 am »
Fucking sick. imagine the absolute chaos if a scouser constantly got these games.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10412 on: Today at 10:48:48 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:45:50 am
Liverpool v Manchester City
Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.

Nice job Abu Dhabi.
:butt :butt :butt

Taylor is a gobshite but I'd rather have him reffing than Kavanagh.  :no :no :no

Only by having Oliver involved could we have done worse here.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10413 on: Today at 10:51:05 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:48:06 am
Fucking sick.

If they managed to squeeze Oliver in - it would be the worst possible selection imaginable.
As it is it is the worst possible selection imaginable, just not comical.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,305
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10414 on: Today at 10:54:57 am »
I actually dont mind Kavanagh  :-X
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10415 on: Today at 10:59:01 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:54:57 am
I actually dont mind Kavanagh  :-X

I think he is one of the worse for 'death by thousand cuts' scenario.
He will chip away at you by punishing any small contact with a fould, giving equal scenarios to the opposition all the time.
Probably the worst of them all to be honest, as it impacts the game more than refs who have a howler but in general aren't perma-tilted towards one side.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10416 on: Today at 11:05:38 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:54:57 am
I actually dont mind Kavanagh  :-X

Go and watch the Rodri handball back or the other scandal at Tottenham with no pen on Jota, Robertson sent off with Kane not sent off and you'll probably change your mind.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,332
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10417 on: Today at 11:11:17 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:45:50 am
Liverpool v Manchester City
Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.

Nice job Abu Dhabi.


:lmao

You have to laugh at this point.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10418 on: Today at 11:12:32 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:59:01 am
I think he is one of the worse for 'death by thousand cuts' scenario.
He will chip away at you by punishing any small contact with a fould, giving equal scenarios to the opposition all the time.
Probably the worst of them all to be honest, as it impacts the game more than refs who have a howler but in general aren't perma-tilted towards one side.

There's going to be so many stoppages that it will hinder us steamrolling them.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10419 on: Today at 11:14:03 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:45:50 am
Liverpool v Manchester City
Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.

Nice job Abu Dhabi.

Incredible. I'm shocked Coote isn't involved
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:46 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10420 on: Today at 11:15:22 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:14:03 am
Incredible.

Really is, truly beggars belief.
Howard Webb feels infinitely confident that they are beyond reproach.
Logged

Offline calvin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10421 on: Today at 11:17:44 am »
Greater Manchester's finest.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10422 on: Today at 11:19:22 am »
Howard Webb and co will blame Liverpool for Coote being outed.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10423 on: Today at 11:24:07 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:15:22 am
Really is, truly beggars belief.
Howard Webb feels infinitely confident that they are beyond reproach.
Except for Michael Oliver...
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,534
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10424 on: Today at 11:35:27 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm
We battered them last season at home with Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden et al.
Should have been 3 or 4.
first half they were all over us i think though with Klopp he was able to turn it around and the second half we should have won

Their sub keeper Ortega came on and played well and that was before we were denied a blatant penalty late on

Should have won alright
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,305
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10425 on: Today at 11:50:33 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm
We battered them last season at home with Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden et al.
Should have been 3 or 4.

They have severe mental block coming to Anfield. Need to make it as horrible as possible for them atmosphere wise.
Logged

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,519
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10426 on: Today at 01:19:14 pm »
Far too much 'we'll hammer them' stuff going on, but yes it's the perfect time to play them. But they won't want to lose 6 in a row. But they aren't what they were at all... you can see that side is coming to it's end. If we score early and the atmosphere is like a European night. Glad it's a 'night' kick off really, it honestly helps the atmosphere.

But that fucking ref line up is unreal. Not surprised, just surprised that the PGMOL do it with not a word said by the media. But you know what? Fuck them, lets fucking show how good a team we are with them all against us.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10427 on: Today at 01:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:19:14 pm
Far too much 'we'll hammer them' stuff going on, but yes it's the perfect time to play them. But they won't want to lose 6 in a row. But they aren't what they were at all... you can see that side is coming to it's end. If we score early and the atmosphere is like a European night. Glad it's a 'night' kick off really, it honestly helps the atmosphere.

But that fucking ref line up is unreal. Not surprised, just surprised that the PGMOL do it with not a word said by the media. But you know what? Fuck them, lets fucking show how good a team we are with them all against us.

They won't be losing 6 in a row. They've got Feyenoord at home tonight which I'm sure they'll win.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,615
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10428 on: Today at 01:46:17 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 11:17:44 am
Greater Manchester's finest.

Are they all from Manchester?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,946
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10429 on: Today at 01:49:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:41:29 pm
I'd take a draw next Sunday.
Can't take a draw when Spurs took advantage by beating them 4-0 away, Brighton beat them by 2 goals, and when Feyenoord will beat them with at least a goal.
We're at home, they're at their worst, and there is the possibility of a title.
We're better than those teams, in all honesty. Going in for a draw would be unethical, irresponsible and lazy- ie: morally corrupt. We're at home, we should respect ourselves and go out for a kill.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:54 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10430 on: Today at 01:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:45:50 am
Liverpool v Manchester City
Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.

Nice job Abu Dhabi.
Fuckinghell. Thats a proper PGMOL boys day out isnt it?
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,946
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10431 on: Today at 02:11:13 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:11:17 am
:lmao

You have to laugh at this point.
They are. They're troling us. They know we won't, and can't do anything.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,496
  • Legend
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10432 on: Today at 03:14:43 pm »
As bad as that lineup is, is there anyone we would want in the middle?
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,534
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10433 on: Today at 03:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 03:14:43 pm
As bad as that lineup is, is there anyone we would want in the middle?
Coote

so that if we win, Jurgen Klopp can show up out of nowhere and him and Slot flatted him after full time with the Doomsday device off the top of the Kop
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,277
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10434 on: Today at 04:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:45:50 am
Liverpool v Manchester City
Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney Assistant VAR: Tim Wood.

Nice job Abu Dhabi.

After the recent Coote debacle, whoever referees this game will be under a massive spotlight. I don't expect that the refereeing will decide the outcome ...
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,347
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10435 on: Today at 04:11:47 pm »
Either PGMOL are going to try and punish us for the mistakes and blunders of their own making, or this shower are under orders not to give City anything so they can claim "see, we can be impartial towards the scousers, even though we hate them! Get Coote back on!"

Under the circumstances, it would be easy for them to kick City whilst they're down. But I'm going to assume otherwise until I see it with my own eyes.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,649
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10436 on: Today at 04:19:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:08:21 pm
After the recent Coote debacle, whoever referees this game will be under a massive spotlight. I don't expect that the refereeing will decide the outcome ...
In a game of a few chances, getting one wrong could decide the outcome. Like the non-penalty against Macca.

For the record, I don't believe that there is a conspiracy against us, but I do believe in subconcious bias. We all have it, whether we admit it or not.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,277
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10437 on: Today at 04:21:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:19:31 pm
In a game of a few chances, getting one wrong could decide the outcome. Like the non-penalty against Macca.

For the record, I don't believe that there is a conspiracy against us, but I do believe in subconcious bias. We all have it, whether we admit it or not.

The way Man City are defending without Rodri, it won't be a game of a few chances ...
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10438 on: Today at 04:21:58 pm »
Maybe PGMOL  are going all out to stop Citys run of defeats?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,649
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10439 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 04:21:41 pm
The way Man City are defending without Rodri, it won't be a game of a few chances ...
Fair point!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261] 262   Go Up
« previous next »
 