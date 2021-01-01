City adapted their game for Haaland two years ago though. He is missing uncharacteristically may chances and he is still the top scorer in the league. And yet, City leak at the back - that's the problem, not that Haaland is not scoring. The scored 22 goals thus far. Only Chelsea (23) and Spurs (27) scored more and are behind them. We are on 21 (before tomorrow), but we don't leack at the back.
I think their midfield can be waltzed through rather with ease, seeing what Spurs did today. Neither Silva, nor KDB are good sixes, but someone has to do the job... and no one seems to know how.
Haaland isn't their problem though Peter. they have already adapted. Adapting without Rodri is a problem they can't solve at the minute. Sure if you look at our league goals this season we have Salah on 8, Diaz on 5 and 2 is our next highest. They'll always score but teams are having a crack at them now
Relying on Haaland IS one of their problems. Even though sometimes the opposition know what is coming and they still can't stop him, having him upfront is making Man City more predictable.
The opposition managers are adapting their defensive play and their transition game, and with no Rodri around to provide the protection, Man City are looking far more vulnerable against the opposition transition game.
With no real threat from the wide attacking positions, the opposition fullbacks can participate more efficiently on the counter attacks, stretching Man City's transition defending and allowing the opposition to get easier into goalscoring positions ...