Relying on Haaland IS one of their problems. Even though sometimes the opposition know what is coming and they still can't stop him, having him upfront is making Man City more predictable.



The opposition managers are adapting their defensive play and their transition game, and with no Rodri around to provide the protection, Man City are looking far more vulnerable against the opposition transition game.



With no real threat from the wide attacking positions, the opposition fullbacks can participate more efficiently on the counter attacks, stretching Man City's transition defending and allowing the opposition to get easier into goalscoring positions ...



Are we not saying the same thing, except for the Haaland reliance? We are in a violent agreement that they lack the midfield and their game structure without an anchor. Rodri is superhuman, but Kovacic wasn't to bad either. But without both they are in deep shit both when tryoing to control games and in transition.As for the reliance on Haaland, it would work just fine if they didn't leak goals. As I said, they scored roughly as much as us, Chesea, and Arsenal (Spurs are weird). Goal scoring is not their issue. Unless they played Klopp's style in his first season with 4-3 results... But they don't play that way. They play for boring game control. City were good in getting 1-0 and 2-0 wins.