115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10280 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm
Leaky as fuck at the back - they have the top scorer in the league and their goal difference is equal to that of Brighton who sit in fifth. As I said in another thread, Bernardo Silva is not a good six. They are in for a few whoopings, and I don't mean just us.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10281 on: Yesterday at 10:33:23 pm
Maybe Pep is playing to get a massive pay-off by getting sacked for these performances which will just disguise the fact it's to pay for his silence.  ::)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10282 on: Yesterday at 10:37:49 pm
next 5 league games:
- us
- Forest h
- Palace a
- MU h
- Villa a

most seasons you'd see them getting - what? - 12-13 points? 

gonna be very interesting to see how they do this year.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10283 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:59:11 pm
I don't think their problems can by solved by money this time. They are under heavy scrutiny at the moment. And all the uncertainty that is surrounding them is preventing the top players from joining them ...

Yup. They've got key players out through injuries; the players on the field are past their best; they've spent poorly and it's catching up with them; 130 charges are weighing them down; they're under lots of media scrutiny which may hamstring further transfer activity; and the game itself seems to have - finally - turned against them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0</a>
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10284 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 10:03:09 pm
Since Oasis reformed , city have turned back to 90s form.

Theyre in a spot of brother.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10285 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 pm
I find that Alvarez sale baffling.

Haaland has scored almost 60% of their goals this season.

KDB is on the wane, Foden in awful form, Savinho like Doku is just toothless in the final third.

Txixi Begiristain leaving has seen him end as bad as he started, he had some shocking buys when he arrived in the first few windows before Guardiola arrived and he's ended his stay with awful recruitment since they won the Treble.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10286 on: Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Theyre in a spot of brother.

;D

Their performances have been a load of old Pollocks recently.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10287 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm
Brighton shoul've put 4 past them, too.

They will likely raise their game against us, but we should have too much for them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10288 on: Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm
They had loads of chances today.

All for Haaland
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10289 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm
Akanji is a fucking dreadful defender. Prime example of someone made look good by great players around him . Once he hasn't got Rodri babysitting him and John Stones having to work overtime, he gets exposed. We might have a field day against their backline next weekend.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10290 on: Yesterday at 10:59:43 pm
My feeling was that they'd be docked around 40 points, they'd get at least 80 points and not get relegated.  Not so sure now.  Rodri is a huge, huge miss and I'm not sure signing a number 6 will solve that problem, whoever they sign would have to come straight in and settle in a side that are having more than a blip.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10291 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm
Leaky as fuck at the back - they have the top scorer in the league and their goal difference is equal to that of Brighton who sit in fifth. As I said in another thread, Bernardo Silva is not a good six. They are in for a few whoopings, and I don't mean just us.

We've had this discussion when Haaland was joining them. Yes, he is dangerous upfront, but they had to fully adapt their attacking play in order to accomodate him, and once he is stopped, there aren't many other goalscoring options. When you put aside Haaland's 12 league goals this season, their next best goalscorers are Kovacic (3), Gvardiol (3) and Stones (2) ...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10292 on: Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm
We've had this discussion when Haaland was joining them. Yes, he is dangerous upfront, but they had to fully adapt their attacking play in order to accomodate him, and once he is stopped, there aren't many other goalscoring options. When you put aside Haaland's 12 league goals this season, their next best goalscorers are Kovacic (3), Gvardiol (3) and Stones (2) ...
City adapted their game for Haaland two years ago though. He is missing uncharacteristically may chances and he is still the top scorer in the league. And yet, City leak at the back - that's the problem, not that Haaland is not scoring. The scored 22 goals thus far. Only Chelsea (23) and Spurs (27) scored more and are behind them. We are on 21 (before tomorrow), but we don't leack at the back.

I think their midfield can be waltzed through rather with ease, seeing what Spurs did today. Neither Silva, nor KDB are good sixes, but someone has to do the job... and no one seems to know how.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10293 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm
We've had this discussion when Haaland was joining them. Yes, he is dangerous upfront, but they had to fully adapt their attacking play in order to accomodate him, and once he is stopped, there aren't many other goalscoring options. When you put aside Haaland's 12 league goals this season, their next best goalscorers are Kovacic (3), Gvardiol (3) and Stones (2) ...

Haaland isn't their problem though Peter. they have already adapted. Adapting without Rodri is a problem they can't solve at the minute.  Sure if you look at our league goals this season we have Salah on 8, Diaz on 5 and 2 is our next highest. They'll always score but teams are having a crack at them now
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10294 on: Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm
Grealish's pass for the 4th for Spurs was so lazy.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10295 on: Yesterday at 11:24:36 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm
Things seem to have gotten worse for city since his stint as co-commentator on tnt sports for their game at Sporting.

I know. This awful spell for them reminds me when Gallagher was on that cringeworthy Guardiola BBC documentary.

Gallagher spoke about Pip in breathy tones about how he personally told him when he arrived that 'we will win the league' as if it was some major prophecy. No f***ing shit Sherlock, you imbecilic wannabe Beatle dwarf.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10296 on: Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
;D

Their performances have been a load of old Pollocks recently.
Ive got a Terry Phelan it will carry on too.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10297 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm
Peps gone from I'll quit if we're found guilty  to I'll stay even if we're relegated. I can't believe anyone defends this fraud.  Is and has been a cheat all his life.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10298 on: Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm
Peps gone from I'll quit if we're found guilty  to I'll stay even if we're relegated. I can't believe anyone defends this fraud.  Is and has been a cheat all his life.

Id love to see him interviewed by Victoria Derbyshire
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10299 on: Yesterday at 11:47:20 pm
I hope they throw the book at them in Summer.Bee perferctlee acceptabell
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10300 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
City adapted their game for Haaland two years ago though. He is missing uncharacteristically may chances and he is still the top scorer in the league. And yet, City leak at the back - that's the problem, not that Haaland is not scoring. The scored 22 goals thus far. Only Chelsea (23) and Spurs (27) scored more and are behind them. We are on 21 (before tomorrow), but we don't leack at the back.

I think their midfield can be waltzed through rather with ease, seeing what Spurs did today. Neither Silva, nor KDB are good sixes, but someone has to do the job... and no one seems to know how.
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm
Haaland isn't their problem though Peter. they have already adapted. Adapting without Rodri is a problem they can't solve at the minute.  Sure if you look at our league goals this season we have Salah on 8, Diaz on 5 and 2 is our next highest. They'll always score but teams are having a crack at them now

Relying on Haaland IS one of their problems. Even though sometimes the opposition know what is coming and they still can't stop him, having him upfront is making Man City more predictable.

The opposition managers are adapting their defensive play and their transition game, and with no Rodri around to provide the protection, Man City are looking far more vulnerable against the opposition transition game.

With no real threat from the wide attacking positions, the opposition fullbacks can participate more efficiently on the counter attacks, stretching Man City's transition defending and allowing the opposition to get easier into goalscoring positions ...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10301 on: Today at 12:18:06 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
Relying on Haaland IS one of their problems. Even though sometimes the opposition know what is coming and they still can't stop him, having him upfront is making Man City more predictable.

The opposition managers are adapting their defensive play and their transition game, and with no Rodri around to provide the protection, Man City are looking far more vulnerable against the opposition transition game.

With no real threat from the wide attacking positions, the opposition fullbacks can participate more efficiently on the counter attacks, stretching Man City's transition defending and allowing the opposition to get easier into goalscoring positions ...
Are we not saying the same thing, except for the Haaland reliance? We are in a violent agreement that they lack the midfield and their game structure without an anchor. Rodri is superhuman, but Kovacic wasn't to bad either. But without both they are in deep shit both when tryoing to control games and in transition.

As for the reliance on Haaland, it would work just fine if they didn't leak goals. As I said, they scored roughly as much as us, Chesea, and Arsenal (Spurs are weird). Goal scoring is not their issue. Unless they played Klopp's style in his first season with 4-3 results... But they don't play that way. They play for boring game control. City were good in getting 1-0 and 2-0 wins.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10302 on: Today at 12:23:26 am
Looks like Gvardiol is still traumatized after his Ben Doak encounter.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10303 on: Today at 12:32:49 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm
Ive got a Terry Phelan it will carry on too.

That performance yesterday was bad enough to make your toes Curle
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10304 on: Today at 01:17:05 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:41:03 pm
Doubt they will make any major signings in Jan apart from some idiot mercenary.

So you've ruled out, like, three footballers.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10305 on: Today at 01:19:04 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
Id love to see him interviewed by Victoria Derbyshire

She'd do a great job unlike all these lickspittle pathetic male Sky Sports reporters.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10306 on: Today at 01:33:08 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
Id love to see him interviewed by Victoria Derbyshire

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IQGVJ_5CsyM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IQGVJ_5CsyM</a>

The most credible broadcaster on terrestial. Absolutely destroys the numbskull that is Clarkson. Imagine her with Pip?
