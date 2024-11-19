« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 733691 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,897
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10200 on: Yesterday at 06:59:20 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on November 19, 2024, 04:21:17 pm
The villa owner has construction contracts worth billions with the Abu Dhabi government, so it's not surprising. He's doing what's good for him financially, not the club.
Quote
Aston Villa back Man City in crucial APT vote and say Premier League critically weakened
Exclusive: Villa rally behind Manchester City in the intensifying row over associated-party transactions
Tom Morgan, 19 November 2024 2:21pm GMT, The Telegraph

Aston Villa have rallied behind Manchester City in the intensifying associated-party transaction row and said the Premier Leagues ongoing civil war is critically weakening English footballs top division.
..

Not "critically weakened" after all, ya twats! ;D
And.. concerned about the "ongoing civil war"... but backs the very source of this "war", ensuring it just escalates.
Make it make sense?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:02:38 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,897
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10201 on: Yesterday at 07:07:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:54:15 pm
Kovacic out for a month.
When it rains, it pours; chickens coming home to roost, etc..
They're ripe for a battering at Anfield.

Liverpool is the worst team to face when you're down on your lack, as they say.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,634
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10202 on: Yesterday at 07:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm
I support a League 2 team with a 5k capacity stadium, I want asterisk city to hopefully be demoted further than L2 as I don't their lot coming to us especially as the bar welcomes away fans pre match. Couldn't stand the east Manchester rats coming in
I really do hope they are relegated. They absolutely deserved to be. But I have no idea how that works. I mean what other league would want these horrendous cheats dumped on them? What have other leagues done to deserve the insult of having to accommodate them? Wherever they go, they'll still be a parasitic cuckoo in the nest.

Of course, the real answer to this appalling mess is to never let it happen in the first place. But here we are. They were invited in and are now trying to rip up the rulebook to suit themselves and to the detriment of the entire game.

They are an abomination in the Premier League and should be kicked out, but why should anyone else be forced to make room for them?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,897
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10203 on: Yesterday at 07:14:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm
The message is that all clubs should run themselves independently of the owner.  Loans used to be an easy form of capital injection but the new rules discourag that.

The biggest losers are Newcastle as I've been saying for a while. Interesting development.
So that would mean loans such as the one Henry/FSG granted to us for the 1st expansion, are no longer allowed?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,351
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10204 on: Yesterday at 07:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm
I support a League 2 team with a 5k capacity stadium, I want asterisk city to hopefully be demoted further than L2 as I don't their lot coming to us especially as the bar welcomes away fans pre match. Couldn't stand the east Manchester rats coming in

I can't say I blame you.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10205 on: Yesterday at 07:22:21 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:14:49 pm
So that would mean loans such as the one Henry/FSG granted to us for the 1st expansion, are no longer allowed?
Yes.

It has to be at market rate and there shouldn't be any "favours" based on FSG owning the club.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,342
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10206 on: Yesterday at 08:01:49 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 05:31:41 pm
haha i couldn't remember when the stupid phrase was first coined that would make sense now

Basically from when Man City and Spurs got in on the action.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10207 on: Yesterday at 08:25:03 pm »
The loan bit is interesting moving forward because i can understand how it could be abused but surely, the other side of it is that if an owner is loaning money to a club for infrastructure reasons, the kindest thing to do for that club (and prevent financial hardship) is to not have said club paying ridiculous interest payments? Otherwise you're heading down the Hicks/Gillette route, which only leads one way and can end in bankruptcy, which is the very thing the rules are attempting to avoid?

Am i miles off here?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,424
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10208 on: Yesterday at 09:25:55 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 08:25:03 pm
The loan bit is interesting moving forward because i can understand how it could be abused but surely, the other side of it is that if an owner is loaning money to a club for infrastructure reasons, the kindest thing to do for that club (and prevent financial hardship) is to not have said club paying ridiculous interest payments? Otherwise you're heading down the Hicks/Gillette route, which only leads one way and can end in bankruptcy, which is the very thing the rules are attempting to avoid?

Am i miles off here?


Hicks and Gillette borrowed the money to buy the club and expected the club to pay the loan back, very different to a club borrowing money to build a new stand (unless the stand costs more than the club!) and the club paying that back as the stand generates money for the club, where as what Hicks and Gillette did was the complete opposite as money was going out of the club for no actual benefit to the club, it was for Hicks and Gillettes benefit alone.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10209 on: Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:08:00 pm
I really do hope they are relegated. They absolutely deserved to be. But I have no idea how that works. I mean what other league would want these horrendous cheats dumped on them? What have other leagues done to deserve the insult of having to accommodate them? Wherever they go, they'll still be a parasitic cuckoo in the nest.

Of course, the real answer to this appalling mess is to never let it happen in the first place. But here we are. They were invited in and are now trying to rip up the rulebook to suit themselves and to the detriment of the entire game.

They are an abomination in the Premier League and should be kicked out, but why should anyone else be forced to make room for them?

Relegate them to the Manchester Football League. Throw United in with them.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,315
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10210 on: Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:46:43 pm
The loans are like APT and will be treated like normal loans. Basically,  they are stripping out the unfair advantage clubs get by obtaining loans on unrealistic low terms.

The same principle applies to all APTs generally.  You can't just enter into unrealisticly high commercial deals anymore.
I thought the APT rules had been reverted back to 2021 rules pre-newcastle takeover? That benefits city, no?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,634
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10211 on: Yesterday at 09:44:13 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm
Relegate them to the Manchester Football League. Throw United in with them.
This option appeals.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,670
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10212 on: Yesterday at 09:45:55 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm
Relegate them to the Manchester Football League. Throw United in with them.

Is that below the north west counties league even better
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,634
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10213 on: Yesterday at 09:58:48 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 09:45:55 pm
Is that below the north west counties league even better
Sunday league is too good for them.

Thing is, wherever they were to go, they're a bunch of industrial scale cheats being placed in with clubs who been operating within the rules of the game. I feel for any clubs having to put up with them in their league.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10214 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
I thought the APT rules had been reverted back to 2021 rules pre-newcastle takeover? That benefits city, no?
The purpose of the APT rules is to ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at fair market value (FMV) by virtue of relationships with associated parties. These rules were introduced to provide a robust mechanism to safeguard the financial stability, integrity and competitive balance of the league.

It is a blow for them. Ultimately, there is less freedom for them to give themselves whatever deal they want. Adding loans to it further strengthens that.

Have they been applying the APT rules anyway? If they have, they wouldn't have 100-odd charges.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,017
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10215 on: Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 05:53:28 pm
Think that has an impact on us as I'm sure FSG loaned LFC the money at a low rate to do the Main Stand* and the Anfield Road Stand expansion

*Not sure if the main stand loan is now paid off.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:14:49 pm
So that would mean loans such as the one Henry/FSG granted to us for the 1st expansion, are no longer allowed
Loans for Infrastructure are not part of PSR
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm by zero zero »
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10216 on: Yesterday at 11:03:32 pm »
I enjoyed this line from Guardiola - I read something about the situation and how you need to be relegated immediately. Seventy-five per cent of the clubs want it, because I know what they do behind the scenes and this sort of stuff"

Of course 75% of the clubs want it, but I wonder if he ever stopped and asked himself why that is. Cheats aren't liked.
Would 75% of the league want us or Utd or Arsenal or Chelsea relegated?  No chance. Because they need us. Do they need City? do they fuck.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10217 on: Today at 12:16:37 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm
Loans for Infrastructure are not part of PSR
Yes but the point of the rules is to avoid creating an unfair advantage like Abramovic's loans.

Money can borrowed at the market rates to fund infrastructure or the owners can bring it in as equity. An interest free loan can never be at Fair Market Value no matter what it for (it's inherently unfair). The PL publication said any shareholder loan regardless of what it is for. Notice that they are giving a grace period to convert those loans to equity.

The aim is to remove the unfair advantage because not every owner can afford to loan out free money. It also has complex cross border tax implications which I won't get into.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:27 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10218 on: Today at 07:01:58 am »
They should be fucked off to the Abu Dhabi Pro League, and they can take their referees with them too.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,160
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10219 on: Today at 07:23:35 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:54:15 pm
Great post. Of course the ironic thing is by chasing the money so much the Premier League made it evitable that sooner or later various states would eventually come into the world of football. These people are attracted to money like rats to a sewer.

Theyre attracted to authenticity. The one thing money cant create.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,270
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10220 on: Today at 07:36:05 am »
If they get related surely their human rights abusing overlords sell the club? Sportswashing is pointless in the lower leagues.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,034
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10221 on: Today at 07:43:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 21, 2024, 09:27:40 pm
Guardiola confirming he's a bellend with no morals.  Whether or not Man City get off on a technicality or manage to bog the process down through appeals, it's very apparent that they've been cheating.  I'm sure Guardiola, like Howe, is "only interested in the football" but surely he can read.

He did once say he would leave if they were proven to be cheats. He said that he had asked the owners and they assured him it was all above board.
He has seen all the evidence from the leaked UEFA case emails. Whether they were admissible as evidence is another matter, because they show clearly that they have cheated. He knows what they are but is too egotistical to admit they cheated, as it diminishes his reputation.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10222 on: Today at 07:47:48 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 07:23:35 am
Theyre attracted to authenticity. The one thing money cant create.

Think this is true,think they also want our respect and even awe.

Yet they can't help themselves and want something created through decades of building by others in a few short years by cheating and not adhering to the rules of the organisation they wanted to join.

They are like the spoiled rich kids who asked if they can join to play with the normal kids and when they were let in now say:we own the game,we make the rules,you should participate,let us always win and be happy with it.
Logged

Offline vitri

  • Pool Baron (on away goals). Shit scared of Enemy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,785
  • Pro-Rafa. Hates it when people say "EPL"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10223 on: Today at 08:06:53 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:14:49 pm
So that would mean loans such as the one Henry/FSG granted to us for the 1st expansion, are no longer allowed?

In case it’s not clear, none of this stops owners loaning cash to a club, on market rate terms, which would be counterproductive.

It merely means that the loans need to be on market rate terms. Or where they are existing loans and aren’t, to impute an amount in the calculations as if they were at market rate.

Edit: to distinguish between current and new loans. It’s the existing loans which can be kept with imputed interest.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:19:22 am by vitri »
Logged
Quote
Everything has an end, only the sausage has two

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,897
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10224 on: Today at 08:35:12 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:43:24 am
He did once say he would leave if they were proven to be cheats. He said that he had asked the owners and they assured him it was all above board.
He has seen all the evidence from the leaked UEFA case emails. Whether they were admissible as evidence is another matter, because they show clearly that they have cheated. He knows what they are but is too egotistical to admit they cheated, as it diminishes his reputation.
He has seen the stuff in those emails and he's seen the way City behave. He's also well aware of the gulf in spending between them and everyone else. Tells you all about him if he will only leave IF they're proven guilty.

That condition doesn't seem so reasonable if you think about it. "I'm only sorry, I got caught.", more like.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,270
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10225 on: Today at 08:37:54 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:35:12 am
He has seen the stuff in those emails and he's seen the way City behave. He's also well aware of the gulf in spending between them and everyone else. Tells you all about him if he will only leave IF they're proven guilty.

That condition doesn't seem so reasonable if you think about it. "I'm only sorry, I got caught.", more like.

And considering ex managers got paid off the books there is a big possibility he is and as such complicit.. look at his brother and his links to Girona another of their sportswashing empire.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,897
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10226 on: Today at 08:41:45 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:37:54 am
And considering ex managers got paid off the books there is a big possibility he is and as such complicit.. look at his brother and his links to Girona another of their sportswashing empire.
Yep, purely about image for him. He will go, if they get found out, ie: jump ship.
I would say he "asked the chairman" if they will get caught rather.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:43:26 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 