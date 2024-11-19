« previous next »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10200 on: Today at 06:59:20 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on November 19, 2024, 04:21:17 pm
The villa owner has construction contracts worth billions with the Abu Dhabi government, so it's not surprising. He's doing what's good for him financially, not the club.
Aston Villa back Man City in crucial APT vote and say Premier League critically weakened
Exclusive: Villa rally behind Manchester City in the intensifying row over associated-party transactions
Tom Morgan, 19 November 2024 2:21pm GMT, The Telegraph

Aston Villa have rallied behind Manchester City in the intensifying associated-party transaction row and said the Premier Leagues ongoing civil war is critically weakening English footballs top division.
Not "critically weakened" after all, ya twats! ;D
And.. concerned about the "ongoing civil war"... but backs the very source of this "war", ensuring it just escalates.
Make it make sense?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10201 on: Today at 07:07:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:54:15 pm
Kovacic out for a month.
When it rains, it pours; chickens coming home to roost, etc..
They're ripe for a battering at Anfield.

Liverpool is the worst team to face when you're down on your lack, as they say.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10202 on: Today at 07:08:00 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 06:19:12 pm
I support a League 2 team with a 5k capacity stadium, I want asterisk city to hopefully be demoted further than L2 as I don't their lot coming to us especially as the bar welcomes away fans pre match. Couldn't stand the east Manchester rats coming in
I really do hope they are relegated. They absolutely deserved to be. But I have no idea how that works. I mean what other league would want these horrendous cheats dumped on them? What have other leagues done to deserve the insult of having to accommodate them? Wherever they go, they'll still be a parasitic cuckoo in the nest.

Of course, the real answer to this appalling mess is to never let it happen in the first place. But here we are. They were invited in and are now trying to rip up the rulebook to suit themselves and to the detriment of the entire game.

They are an abomination in the Premier League and should be kicked out, but why should anyone else be forced to make room for them?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10203 on: Today at 07:14:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:42:51 pm
The message is that all clubs should run themselves independently of the owner.  Loans used to be an easy form of capital injection but the new rules discourag that.

The biggest losers are Newcastle as I've been saying for a while. Interesting development.
So that would mean loans such as the one Henry/FSG granted to us for the 1st expansion, are no longer allowed?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10204 on: Today at 07:19:20 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 06:19:12 pm
I support a League 2 team with a 5k capacity stadium, I want asterisk city to hopefully be demoted further than L2 as I don't their lot coming to us especially as the bar welcomes away fans pre match. Couldn't stand the east Manchester rats coming in

I can't say I blame you.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10205 on: Today at 07:22:21 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:14:49 pm
So that would mean loans such as the one Henry/FSG granted to us for the 1st expansion, are no longer allowed?
Yes.

It has to be at market rate and there shouldn't be any "favours" based on FSG owning the club.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10206 on: Today at 08:01:49 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 05:31:41 pm
haha i couldn't remember when the stupid phrase was first coined that would make sense now

Basically from when Man City and Spurs got in on the action.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10207 on: Today at 08:25:03 pm
The loan bit is interesting moving forward because i can understand how it could be abused but surely, the other side of it is that if an owner is loaning money to a club for infrastructure reasons, the kindest thing to do for that club (and prevent financial hardship) is to not have said club paying ridiculous interest payments? Otherwise you're heading down the Hicks/Gillette route, which only leads one way and can end in bankruptcy, which is the very thing the rules are attempting to avoid?

Am i miles off here?
