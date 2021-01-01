I just find it sad that all football fans talk about now is money. Whether you are a fan of a top club or one of the smaller clubs. This league was born out of greed and has it really improved football. It's no wonder everyone is so at odds with everyone else.



Sadly, but unsurprisingly, I think football has mirrored the decline of society in general. Quantity over quality. Money over everything. Who'd have ever believed that we'd come to a time when the financial standing of clubs would be something to chant and brag about? I mean who can ever forget the Bitters' "We're Fuckin' Rich" banners and pin badges?Who can forget Abu Dhabi fans chanting about and making banners about a lawyer?Football. The working class game. Hijacked by people who have no respect for it, repackaged then sold back to its audience at grossly inflated cost.What's really improved though from the perspective of the fan in the stands? It's far more expensive. Prohibitively so for much of the games traditional audience. It's far harder to get tickets even if you do have the disposable income to spend on them. You can rarely ever sit with your mates. You are fleeced at every turn by the game and your own club. You are seen as an exploitable resource rather than the lifeblood of the club.Facilities are better, but that came about after the Hillsborough tragedy rather than any real desire by those running the game to improve fan experience. There is less hooliganism in grounds themselves, but much of that is down to better policing and intelligence rather than anything else.But yes, it's deeply depressing when so many supposed fans of the game spend far too much time acting like that Harry Enfield character whose catchphrase was something like "We're considerably richer than you." But it's a reflection of the culture we live in now, unfortunately.