Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 731586 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10160 on: Today at 12:12:51 pm »
The other 3 clubs have very rich owers. Why's Forest in cahoots?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline GreekScouser

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10161 on: Today at 12:15:21 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:12:51 pm
The other 3 clubs have very rich owers. Why's Forest in cahoots?

He owns quite a few clubs so I imagine he see's this on the same sort of level as being able to switch players between clubs for below market value, and wants to make his friends in that respect.
Offline Qston

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10162 on: Today at 12:22:30 pm »
Interesting that most reports say that the 2 main clubs that spoke up in support of the PL were United and Chelsea. The former chief of City now works for United.

Also sounds like we just keep our powder dry and quietly get on with it.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline GreekScouser

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10163 on: Today at 12:40:39 pm »
Hopefully means that some of the fucking idiot clubs of past votes have realised that the 'turkeys voting for Xmas approach' isn't the wisest
Offline thaddeus

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10164 on: Today at 12:46:29 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:12:51 pm
The other 3 clubs have very rich owers. Why's Forest in cahoots?
I think it's as simple Marinakis being a contrarian and a libertarian that has fallen out with the Premier League.  He doesn't want anyone imposing any rules that might potentially inhibit his next whim, like sponsoring Forest with his shipping company.

The funny thing is that Forest got hammered by FFP because they were spending money far beyond their income.  Man City didn't get hammered despite spending money far beyond their income because they self-sponsored at vastly inflated rates.  Marinakis apparently wants that inconsistency to remain.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10165 on: Today at 01:03:00 pm »
This vote is good however, what is to stop (by secret agreement) clubs owners businesses from sponsoring each other to agreed (and stupid) levels?

Saudi related companies sponsor 115 for £500m per year and Abu Dhabi related companies sponsor Saudi for a very similar amount.
Offline MJD-L4

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10166 on: Today at 01:50:19 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:00:36 pm
lots of amusing cartel chat in here https://newcastle-online.org/topic/37652-financial-fair-play-profit-sustainability-new-apt-rules-approved-by-premier-league/page/365/

Not so long ago they were dancing outside St James Park with tea towels on their heads thinking they would be hoovering up titles by now.

They're just pissed off that it's been made a little more difficult for them to cheat.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10167 on: Today at 01:53:46 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:03:00 pm
This vote is good however, what is to stop (by secret agreement) clubs owners businesses from sponsoring each other to agreed (and stupid) levels?

Saudi related companies sponsor 115 for £500m per year and Abu Dhabi related companies sponsor Saudi for a very similar amount.

Associated party transactions in all other contexts include reciprocal arrangements. I haven't read the premier league's version but I imagine they don't reinvent the wheel. All sponsorships are declared, so it is going to pretty obvious if it happens.
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10168 on: Today at 02:19:34 pm »
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10169 on: Today at 02:28:44 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:00:36 pm
lots of amusing cartel chat in here https://newcastle-online.org/topic/37652-financial-fair-play-profit-sustainability-new-apt-rules-approved-by-premier-league/page/365/

They're a bit thick over there aren't they. Repeated posts about the 'big 6' yet aren't Abu Dhabi supposedly included in those 6?
Online CraigDS

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10170 on: Today at 02:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:03:00 pm
This vote is good however, what is to stop (by secret agreement) clubs owners businesses from sponsoring each other to agreed (and stupid) levels?

Saudi related companies sponsor 115 for £500m per year and Abu Dhabi related companies sponsor Saudi for a very similar amount.

I doubt an Abu Dhabi owned team wants to be seen to be majorly sponsored by a Saudi sponsor, and likewise a Saudi owned team by AD sponsors. Even if it was just to bypass rules.
Offline lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10171 on: Today at 02:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:28:44 pm
They're a bit thick over there aren't they. Repeated posts about the 'big 6' yet aren't Abu Dhabi supposedly included in those 6?

When did it change from the top 4 to big 6
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10172 on: Today at 02:41:40 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:35:53 pm
When did it change from the top 4 to big 6

Early 2010s when Spurs began competing for 4th and the Abu Dhabi cheating started to bring in trophies.

I'm sure Everton were once considered one of the 'big 4' or whatever number it was. They were one of the clubs that pushed for the inception of the PL in the first place. A fact that is seemingly lost on their fans.
Offline jillc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10173 on: Today at 02:41:47 pm »
I just find it sad that all football fans talk about now is money. Whether you are a fan of a top club or one of the smaller clubs. This league was born out of greed and has it really improved football. It's no wonder everyone is so at odds with everyone else.
Offline reddebs

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10174 on: Today at 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:35:53 pm
When did it change from the top 4 to big 6

When utd consistently dropped out of the 4!
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10175 on: Today at 02:42:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:42:10 pm
When utd consistently dropped out of the 4!

 ;D
Offline kezzy

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10176 on: Today at 03:01:27 pm »
Lets hope this is the beginning of the end for these cheating shtbags. 
Offline Bullan

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10177 on: Today at 03:22:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:42:10 pm
When utd consistently dropped out of the 4!

<mike drop this beat the internet>
Offline JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10178 on: Today at 05:14:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:41:47 pm
I just find it sad that all football fans talk about now is money. Whether you are a fan of a top club or one of the smaller clubs. This league was born out of greed and has it really improved football. It's no wonder everyone is so at odds with everyone else.
When a clubs fans celebrate a lawyer like a new marquee signing, and even make a banner for him, you know its not a sport anymore.
Offline Samie

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10179 on: Today at 05:17:53 pm »
Apprently us and the mancs have too much power. NO SHIT!  It's taken us decades to get to this place you fuckers. ::)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10180 on: Today at 05:19:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:42:10 pm
When utd consistently dropped out of the 4!
So it'll be the Big 14 now then.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10181 on: Today at 05:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:17:53 pm
Apprently us and the mancs have too much power. NO SHIT!  It's taken us decades to get to this place you fuckers. ::)
"I'm on the dole but demand that I win the lottery because those twats who have trained for years then worked their arses off for 18 hours a day for decades are too successful."
Online tubby

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10182 on: Today at 05:24:08 pm »
PL clubs all on high alert for the incoming letter about this from City.
Offline lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10183 on: Today at 05:31:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:42:10 pm
When utd consistently dropped out of the 4!

haha i couldn't remember when the stupid phrase was first coined that would make sense now
Offline lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10184 on: Today at 05:33:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:24:08 pm
PL clubs all on high alert for the incoming letter about this from City.

filed behind the geraniums near the training ground
Offline Samie

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10185 on: Today at 05:34:54 pm »
The tyranny of the many...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10186 on: Today at 05:44:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:41:47 pm
I just find it sad that all football fans talk about now is money. Whether you are a fan of a top club or one of the smaller clubs. This league was born out of greed and has it really improved football. It's no wonder everyone is so at odds with everyone else.
Sadly, but unsurprisingly, I think football has mirrored the decline of society in general. Quantity over quality. Money over everything. Who'd have ever believed that we'd come to a time when the financial standing of clubs would be something to chant and brag about? I mean who can ever forget the Bitters' "We're Fuckin' Rich" banners and pin badges?  :duh

Who can forget Abu Dhabi fans chanting about and making banners about a lawyer?  :duh

Football. The working class game. Hijacked by people who have no respect for it, repackaged then sold back to its audience at grossly inflated cost.

What's really improved though from the perspective of the fan in the stands? It's far more  expensive. Prohibitively so for much of the games traditional audience. It's far harder to get tickets even if you do have the disposable income to spend on them. You can rarely ever sit with your mates. You are fleeced at every turn by the game and your own club. You are seen as an exploitable resource rather than the lifeblood of the club.

Facilities are better, but that came about after the Hillsborough tragedy rather than any real desire by those running the game to improve fan experience. There is less hooliganism in grounds themselves, but much of that is down to better policing and intelligence rather than anything else.

But yes, it's deeply depressing when so many supposed fans of the game spend far too much time acting like that Harry Enfield character whose catchphrase was something like "We're considerably richer than you." But it's a reflection of the culture we live in now, unfortunately.
Offline farawayred

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10187 on: Today at 05:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:34:54 pm
The tyranny of the many...
Democracy is a tyranny from their point of view, innit?
Offline owens_2k

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10188 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
I'm confused. Why is this a loss for city?

APT rules have been reverted back to what they were in 2021 before the PL changed them following the Saudi takeover of Newcastle which is what City wanted.

Wasn't this vote about shareholder loans being included in APT calculations? I guess city wanted the low interest shareholder loans to be retrospectively looked into for PSR calculations but the vote said no? However going forward shareholder loans must be at FMV and not a low interest rate?

Think that has an impact on us as I'm sure FSG loaned LFC the money at a low rate to do the Main Stand* and the Anfield Road Stand expansion

*Not sure if the main stand loan is now paid off.
Online tubby

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10189 on: Today at 05:54:15 pm »
Kovacic out for a month.
Offline jillc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10190 on: Today at 05:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:44:51 pm
Sadly, but unsurprisingly, I think football has mirrored the decline of society in general. Quantity over quality. Money over everything. Who'd have ever believed that we'd come to a time when the financial standing of clubs would be something to chant and brag about? I mean who can ever forget the Bitters' "We're Fuckin' Rich" banners and pin badges?  :duh

Who can forget Abu Dhabi fans chanting about and making banners about a lawyer?  :duh

Football. The working class game. Hijacked by people who have no respect for it, repackaged then sold back to its audience at grossly inflated cost.

What's really improved though from the perspective of the fan in the stands? It's far more  expensive. Prohibitively so for much of the games traditional audience. It's far harder to get tickets even if you do have the disposable income to spend on them. You can rarely ever sit with your mates. You are fleeced at every turn by the game and your own club. You are seen as an exploitable resource rather than the lifeblood of the club.

Facilities are better, but that came about after the Hillsborough tragedy rather than any real desire by those running the game to improve fan experience. There is less hooliganism in grounds themselves, but much of that is down to better policing and intelligence rather than anything else.

But yes, it's deeply depressing when so many supposed fans of the game spend far too much time acting like that Harry Enfield character whose catchphrase was something like "We're considerably richer than you." But it's a reflection of the culture we live in now, unfortunately.

Great post. Of course the ironic thing is by chasing the money so much the Premier League made it evitable that sooner or later various states would eventually come into the world of football. These people are attracted to money like rats to a sewer.
Offline farawayred

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10191 on: Today at 05:56:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:54:15 pm
Kovacic out for a month.
A week with Marijana Kovacevic on horse placenta and he'll be back.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10192 on: Today at 06:01:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:54:15 pm
Great post. Of course the ironic thing is by chasing the money so much the Premier League made it evitable that sooner or later various states would eventually come into the world of football. These people are attracted to money like rats to a sewer.
This is exactly it. It's a race towards oblivion. Court the parasitic predators, then become their prey. They then use, abuse and extract every ounce of lifeblood out of it until it's dead. Then they move onto something else...
Online Bob Harris

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10193 on: Today at 06:19:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:41:47 pm
I just find it sad that all football fans talk about now is money. Whether you are a fan of a top club or one of the smaller clubs. This league was born out of greed and has it really improved football. It's no wonder everyone is so at odds with everyone else.

I support a League 2 team with a 5k capacity stadium, I want asterisk city to hopefully be demoted further than L2 as I don't their lot coming to us especially as the bar welcomes away fans pre match. Couldn't stand the east Manchester rats coming in
Offline JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10194 on: Today at 06:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 06:19:12 pm
I support a League 2 team with a 5k capacity stadium, I want asterisk city to hopefully be demoted further than L2 as I don't their lot coming to us especially as the bar welcomes away fans pre match. Couldn't stand the east Manchester rats coming in
This is the attitude all clubs and fans should have towards them now.
Online RedSince86

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10195 on: Today at 06:30:27 pm »
Offline west_london_red

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10196 on: Today at 06:32:21 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 05:53:28 pm
I'm confused. Why is this a loss for city?

APT rules have been reverted back to what they were in 2021 before the PL changed them following the Saudi takeover of Newcastle which is what City wanted.

Wasn't this vote about shareholder loans being included in APT calculations? I guess city wanted the low interest shareholder loans to be retrospectively looked into for PSR calculations but the vote said no? However going forward shareholder loans must be at FMV and not a low interest rate?

Think that has an impact on us as I'm sure FSG loaned LFC the money at a low rate to do the Main Stand* and the Anfield Road Stand expansion

*Not sure if the main stand loan is now paid off.

Worth remembering when the owner lent the club the money for the stand, interest rates were very low generally, even if they had borrowed the money from a bank the rates would have probably been pretty low.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10197 on: Today at 06:42:51 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 09:31:13 am
Rob Harris
@RobHarris
·
3m
Breaking: Premier League clubs approve changes to the Leagues Associated Party Transaction rules after Man City ruling

PL: The new rules seek to ensure that there is appropriate parity between the treatment of shareholder loans and other APTs going forward, with transitional rules clarifying the treatment of existing shareholder loans within that framework

https://xcancel.com/RobHarris/status/1859891376697340128
The message is that all clubs should run themselves independently of the owner.  Loans used to be an easy form of capital injection but the new rules discourag that.

The biggest losers are Newcastle as I've been saying for a while. Interesting development.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10198 on: Today at 06:46:43 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 05:53:28 pm
I'm confused. Why is this a loss for city?

APT rules have been reverted back to what they were in 2021 before the PL changed them following the Saudi takeover of Newcastle which is what City wanted.

Wasn't this vote about shareholder loans being included in APT calculations? I guess city wanted the low interest shareholder loans to be retrospectively looked into for PSR calculations but the vote said no? However going forward shareholder loans must be at FMV and not a low interest rate?

Think that has an impact on us as I'm sure FSG loaned LFC the money at a low rate to do the Main Stand* and the Anfield Road Stand expansion

*Not sure if the main stand loan is now paid off.
The loans are like APT and will be treated like normal loans. Basically,  they are stripping out the unfair advantage clubs get by obtaining loans on unrealistic low terms.

The same principle applies to all APTs generally.  You can't just enter into unrealisticly high commercial deals anymore.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10199 on: Today at 06:55:22 pm »
Am I right in thinking that City considerably abused the loophole in the initial APT set up ? Hence the reason why 16 out of the 20 PL clubs have voted for changes.
