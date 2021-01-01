« previous next »
lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10120 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:19:25 pm
Well that sounds pretty emphatic.

What do you think will happen
Fromola

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10121 on: Today at 07:22:47 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:54:01 pm
Hes signed a new 2 year deal. How wonderful.

He might not actually stay. It's a gimmick to try and turn their season around as the uncertainty wasn't helping.
zero zero

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10122 on: Today at 07:41:36 am
I think the chance of there being any sort of leak is slim. The only people involved are all very senior lawyers. Both sides will present their cases. The commission will ask for evidence and City's lawyers will have to provide it.

After all the evidence has been submitted the commission will make it judgement and outline their thinking and relevant parts of the evidence in their report.

There's no journalists present and there's no chance someone on Talksport of anywhere else has heard "murmurings" or has any idea about the proceedings.

Either party can appeal the decision, which will be heard by another commission. After that there can be no appeal to CAS or anyone else. Taking this to the High Court might be an option, but I suspect it would get short shrift; there rules of membership of the PL are clear, no one has to be involved if they don't want to. It'll go the same way as the time Bill Hicks tried to sue NESV & Broughton over the sale off LFC which found that the a Texas court has no jurisdiction over the UK.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10123 on: Today at 08:03:50 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:41:36 am
I think the chance of there being any sort of leak is slim. The only people involved are all very senior lawyers. Both sides will present their cases. The commission will ask for evidence and City's lawyers will have to provide it.

After all the evidence has been submitted the commission will make it judgement and outline their thinking and relevant parts of the evidence in their report.

There's no journalists present and there's no chance someone on Talksport of anywhere else has heard "murmurings" or has any idea about the proceedings.

Either party can appeal the decision, which will be heard by another commission. After that there can be no appeal to CAS or anyone else. Taking this to the High Court might be an option, but I suspect it would get short shrift; there rules of membership of the PL are clear, no one has to be involved if they don't want to. It'll go the same way as the time Bill Hicks tried to sue NESV & Broughton over the sale off LFC which found that the a Texas court has no jurisdiction over the UK.

Exactly. As far as I'm aware, neither Everton nor Forest knew anything before the verdict was made when they had their cases, and all rumours prior to this turned out to be false.
JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10124 on: Today at 08:06:45 am
Let me see if Ive got this right? They signed up to take part in the PL. They agreed to every rule in the book. Now, because they dont like the rules as it stops them pumping even more state-funds into the club via sponsorships ,they want to change them?

They really are a shit stain on the league. Get them the fuck out.


Also, are people really taking what Andy Goldstein says seriously?
Wow. Probably the least reliable source in the country.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:55 am by JRed »
AlphaDelta

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10125 on: Today at 08:13:02 am
You just wish the FA/PL/UEFA whoever, had an ounce of integrity and booted these cheats out of the league.

Instead, they have the backbone of a jelly fish and simply roll over allowing Manchester City to tickle their bellies!

Talk about an even playing field......  :no
Dr. Beaker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10126 on: Today at 08:39:50 am
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
What do you think will happen
Haven't got a clue.
thaddeus

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10127 on: Today at 08:45:41 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:13:02 am
You just wish the FA/PL/UEFA whoever, had an ounce of integrity and booted these cheats out of the league.

Instead, they have the backbone of a jelly fish and simply roll over allowing Manchester City to tickle their bellies!

Talk about an even playing field......  :no
I think those two organisations have tried, albeit UEFA seem less keen since Nasser Al-Khelaifi increased his influence.

Manchester City are willing to spend obscene amounts of money on lawyers.  Just as a million monkeys with a million typewriters will eventually type the entire works of Shakespeare, an army of lawyers being paid millions of pounds will eventually find a technicality.
Zlen

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10128 on: Today at 08:58:19 am
No technicality can get them off if other PL teams stick together. The only way they can carry on is by conquer and divide, using useful idiots like Everton and Villa, adding more to their ranks. Let's say they are found 'innocent' in this case. Very next day they should be a vote to expel them until the investigation and document are provided for 2018- onwards period. Other clubs can do that. Fuck Manchester City, they are a nothing club. You may have money, but without fans - you are just unlikeable twats taking the ball home every time someone points out you cheat.
Anthony

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10129 on: Today at 09:19:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:06:45 am
Let me see if Ive got this right? They signed up to take part in the PL. They agreed to every rule in the book. Now, because they dont like the rules as it stops them pumping even more state-funds into the club via sponsorships ,they want to change them?

That's not the issue. As has been pointed out, this is a Members' Club in which they have a vote and if they can get 13 other members onside then it is perfectly open for them to propose and pass a change in the rules (within reason and subject to superior laws and rules).

It is in ignoring the rules, hiding their actions in breach of other rules and looking to litigate the resolve out of the organisation that is trying to enforce the rules that they are
Quote
a shit stain on the league. Get them the fuck out.

calvin

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10130 on: Today at 09:31:13 am
Rob Harris
@RobHarris
·
3m
Breaking: Premier League clubs approve changes to the Leagues Associated Party Transaction rules after Man City ruling

PL: The new rules seek to ensure that there is appropriate parity between the treatment of shareholder loans and other APTs going forward, with transitional rules clarifying the treatment of existing shareholder loans within that framework

https://xcancel.com/RobHarris/status/1859891376697340128
koptommy93

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10131 on: Today at 09:41:40 am
16-4 vote, not even close
JackWard33

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10132 on: Today at 09:43:08 am
Fantastic news
koptommy93

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10133 on: Today at 09:43:40 am
If i had to bet i'd say newcastle, city, villa and chelsea were the no votes
End Product

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10134 on: Today at 09:44:31 am
Who were the 4? 115, saudi, Everton, Chelsea?
jacobs chains

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10135 on: Today at 09:45:47 am
Great news. The beginning of the end for City with a bit of luck.
DelTrotter

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10136 on: Today at 09:46:04 am
Quote from: End Product on Today at 09:44:31 am
Who were the 4? 115, saudi, Everton, Chelsea?

Villa are their biggest worshippers so probably them. What a sad time for them as they're actually a bigger club.

Good news on the brutal defeat anyway.
JasonF

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10137 on: Today at 09:46:20 am
Interesting read on why this could be significant: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1858894182821056669.html
koptommy93

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10138 on: Today at 09:46:20 am
Quote from: End Product on Today at 09:44:31 am
Who were the 4? 115, saudi, Everton, Chelsea?
villa said beforehand they were voting against
GreekScouser

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10139 on: Today at 09:46:49 am
Swivel you cheating c*nts  :wave
koptommy93

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10140 on: Today at 09:48:32 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:45:47 am
Great news. The beginning of the end for City with a bit of luck.
they are in a position where they don't need to cheat really now, bigger impact will be on newcastle i'd say
koptommy93

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10141 on: Today at 09:49:32 am
Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest were the only clubs to vote against the proposed alterations.

Forest hahaha
Draex

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10142 on: Today at 09:50:02 am
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:27:08 pm
https://xcancel.com/martynziegler/status/1859600186865062289?s=19

Everton have joined the Red Cartel again it seems.
PL likely to win the vote on APT rules tomorrow

Thought this might happen, do they have their new owner yet?

This basically means that cheaty did lose their case as the PRemership have now made and had approved the only amendments recommended during it.

So fuck off cheaty.
jacobs chains

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10143 on: Today at 09:54:48 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:48:32 am
they are in a position where they don't need to cheat really now, bigger impact will be on newcastle i'd say

Their gang has cracked and the 'good guys' have the majority they need to go after City. Also most of City's revenue still comes from questionable sources and at questionable levels. I'm hopeful.
