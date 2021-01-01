No technicality can get them off if other PL teams stick together. The only way they can carry on is by conquer and divide, using useful idiots like Everton and Villa, adding more to their ranks. Let's say they are found 'innocent' in this case. Very next day they should be a vote to expel them until the investigation and document are provided for 2018- onwards period. Other clubs can do that. Fuck Manchester City, they are a nothing club. You may have money, but without fans - you are just unlikeable twats taking the ball home every time someone points out you cheat.