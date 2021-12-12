« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10080 on: Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
Anyone who wins medals or trophies in any sport by doping still has to work insanely hard and be great at what they do, but at the end of the day it doesn't make their achievements any less tainted.

Think Guardiola is undeniably a great manager for what he achieved at Barcelona, and one of the most influential, but assessing him beyond that (i.e. is he in the top 3 best ever) is essentially impossible to judge because after an on-par stint at Bayern he then chose to continue his career on an systematically uneven playing field that has tilted everything in his favour for almost a decade.

We can never know how he'd have done had he not benefitted from financial doping every single year. Sure, he's done better than a couple of managers did in the same situation (but few would argue Mancini and Pellegrini are even close to being in the conversation around the greats), but equally there are other managers like Klopp who might have done even better than him. We can't tell because other managers don't get to cheat every season.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10081 on: Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm
Jurgen had to sell his most saleable asset (Coutinho) to buy the other two. That's the difference between the two; Guardiola at City could buy a new £50m FB every window till he found one he liked without worrying about re-sale value.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10082 on: Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10083 on: Today at 12:39:20 am
He is a great tactician, he's an incredible manager in a lot of ways, who has changed the way the game is played, he's also a coward who would never want to be at a club where he doesn't have every advantage over his rivals.  He complains constantly when things don't go his way, he can't take criticism at all. 

You also have to say that he has had an incredibly easy time of it with injuries, very rarely has he truly had an injury crisis (despite what he would want you think), and nothing compared to what Klopp has had to endure during his time, we see now what happens when he doesn't have a fit squad.  Liverpool has consistently had more injuries than City and it shows over the years.  The one year we didn't have substantial injuries we won the damn league at a canter. 

I believe the other thing that has been apparent is that the smaller clubs don't get up for playing City like they do Liverpool, United, or Arsenal.  Nobody hate City like they hate the clubs with actual history of winning, if you ask supporter from say Forest or Fulham who they would like to beat more Liverpool or City, it's Liverpool every day of the week, Liverpool go into more grounds with the target on their back compared to City, if City wins teams just shrug their shoulders and just are happy if they don't get humiliate.  Once again every advantage possible goes to Guardiola, great manager but he has it easiest out all the managers in the league and it's just the way he likes it.

The biggest difference between Klopp and Pep is that I know Klopp could manage pretty much any club in the world and he would make better or at the very least maintain their level.  Pep would not know what to do with average players, he would throw a hissy fit and quit, at least Klopp worked his way up much like other managers who are at the top of their field, Pep has never had to compromise.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10084 on: Today at 12:43:35 am
City has never been a team of galacticos under Pep. His Barca team was more talented. Possibly Bayern as well. Our team under Klopp's peak was no worse in terms of pure talent. His skill as a manager simply cannot be in doubt.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10085 on: Today at 12:53:46 am
The difference in styles cannot be ignored here. City don't run around the whole pitch guns blazing the way we did under Klopp. Controlling the ball and dominating possession = less wear and tear on your players. Luck plays a part certainly, but there's a cost to playing Klopp ball over time.

I do think there is some merit to Klopp being better at managing average teams but again that is because of style, not skill. A well drilled, physically fit and athletic team can go far under Klopp even without elite players. But how would he do with a team of technical and skilled but small and slow players? Probably not as well, but because of style, not managerial skill. The same is true for Pep.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10086 on: Today at 06:24:26 am
And that's exactly why they're struggling now - in the wake of the charges there's been a half-assed attempt at saying "look, we follow the rules and operate like all the others", and they've actually sold a few players in recent years. Sterling, Jesus, Ferran Torres, Palmer and Alvarez have all gone for decent fees.

But the flip side of that, as they're finding now, is that the squad is thin and simply not as good. They've spent money to bolster the squad too of course - Haaland is obviously a massive success, but Doku I'd argue is a failure and not City level, same with Kovacic and Matheus Nunes, and Savinho the jury is out on.

I'd argue that as soon as they had to do the same things as their rivals, - selling good players to offset enormous spending - they've not looked as strong, and one injury has massively affected them.

Guardiola is obviously a brilliant coach, pointless denying it I think. But he's never done it facing real adversity or a more level playing field. They've been playing the game on cheat mode in the transfer market for most of his reign, and able to retain players (DeBruyne, Bernardo) by absolutely stuffing off-the-books gold in their mouths until they stop agitating for moves.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10087 on: Today at 06:32:22 am
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10088 on: Today at 10:01:55 am
Regardless of how good he is, he (rightfully) will never receive the full credit he feels he deserves because he's a serial fucking cheat.

Fuck him.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10089 on: Today at 10:41:58 am
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10090 on: Today at 11:15:05 am
He always seems to have had every conceivable legitimate advantage and yet that was never enough. That makes him a twat in my book no matter how good he is. He is also a detestable, spoilt, precocious child.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10091 on: Today at 12:17:24 pm
Exactly. Literally can't think of a single bargain basement signing Ped has turned into a world class player.

EDIT: Saw a reporter on Sly talking about this new deal, and he says 'you know, they got 100 points, the most anyone has ever got. No other team has ever come CLOSE to that' ... we finished on 99 points.

If you ever wonder who Sly Sports suck off behind the scenes, look no further.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10092 on: Today at 12:28:48 pm
Having basically stopped playing with 8 games to go.
We would've obliterated their record if covid and the league being over hadn't blown our rhythm.
