115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10040 on: Today at 01:39:08 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:29:05 pm
Like he was at Barca where he won two CLs?
Yes.
He also inherited great players there, including Messi.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10041 on: Today at 01:43:32 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:39:08 pm
Yes.
He also inherited great players there, including Messi.

I don't remember him spending crazy money there, especially in comparison to clubs like Real, Chelsea and Utd.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10042 on: Today at 01:55:08 pm
Couldn't manage Mainz on a wet cold tuesday night in the potteries
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10043 on: Today at 01:58:06 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm

As a coach he is at best mediocre. There is not a single player in the entirety of his career at City that he has coached into a better player than he started out with.


He's definitely overrated, but that's not really true.

Rodri is the obvious example.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10044 on: Today at 02:02:52 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm
I've got no problem with him getting a new contract.

As a coach he is at best mediocre. There is not a single player in the entirety of his career at City that he has coached into a better player than he started out with. There is no one there that improves in a way where you go 'Well that is because of the coaching'.

He is at his very best a guy playing Football Manager with cheat codes.

You can respect the trophy haul (no matter the number of asterisks you put next to their 115) . But I just pity him, his players and their fans. It will be meaningless

He has clearly improved Foden and Rodri.

He might be a c*nt but a mediocre coach doesnt win that many trophies.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10045 on: Today at 02:08:16 pm
Wasn't Rodri one of the most sought after young midfielders in Europe when they signed him? They paid over £60m
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10046 on: Today at 02:16:01 pm
I say we boycott all of Tom Hanks movies and ban Prince William from anfield.

My R2 D2 toys can get in the fucking bin an all
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10047 on: Today at 02:20:26 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:16:01 pm
I say we boycott all of Tom Hanks movies and ban Prince William from anfield.

My R2 D2 toys can get in the fucking bin an all
Patron of the FA and it's ex-president, mate?
Now that would be cheeky! ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10048 on: Today at 02:21:01 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:43:32 pm
I don't remember him spending crazy money there, especially in comparison to clubs like Real, Chelsea and Utd.
They had narrowly lost out on La Liga the previous season - behind Real on head-to-head record despite having a far superior goal difference - so he inherited a strong team.  They spent some big money in addition to inheriting a team with an incredible spine (Valdes, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Eto'o and Ronaldinho).

Dani Alves, Zlatan, Chygrynskyi, Villa, Mascherano, Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez were all signed for £20m+.  Not bad for four seasons!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10049 on: Today at 02:56:13 pm

A great manager is a manager who build a winning team with a limited budget or coach a limited team to a winning one.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10050 on: Today at 03:36:52 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:21:01 pm
They had narrowly lost out on La Liga the previous season - behind Real on head-to-head record despite having a far superior goal difference - so he inherited a strong team.  They spent some big money in addition to inheriting a team with an incredible spine (Valdes, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Eto'o and Ronaldinho).

Dani Alves, Zlatan, Chygrynskyi, Villa, Mascherano, Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez were all signed for £20m+.  Not bad for four seasons!
He also inherited Thierry Henry and Gerard Pique, and, having been the B team coach, knew that he could count on Busquets, Pedro and others, who were almost ready to enter the first team. Busquets in particular is the equivalent of inheriting Rodri today.

He is obviously and undeniably one of the top coaches, but he is clearly a specialist at getting an already outstanding squad to perform with unusual consistency, in which respect he is about as good as it gets: I can't think of anyone who is clearly better than him at it, although there may have been some who are about as good, or possibly a little bit better (more CLs/ECs).

There is really not much point in speculating whether he would be any good with a team that isn't financially or personnel-wise number one in the league, because he never showed the remotest interest in it, which sort of answers the question: he doesn't even want to contemplate it. When he left Barcelona, he analysed three teams in Europe who he felt had the potential to 'play like Barcelona': Bayern, Man City, Chelsea. He concluded that Bayern were in the best condition to do so. This story shows that he is not interested in the considerations that one must make when coaching at a mid-table Liverpool that hasn't won the league in 25 years (Klopp), or a struggling Man United side in 2024 (Amorim), or a mid-table Aston Villa with zero success in 30+ years (Emery), or even just the second or third best team in a given league (Tuchel, Ancelotti and many, many others). He was interested only in replicating a rarefied and extreme kind of technical possession football, that we know cannot be performed except by the very best couple of squads in the world.

One the one hand, you can't blame someone whose first job was managing that Messi team, one of the best in history, for being highly selective about subsequent career choices (apart from the ethical issue of joining a cheating club). On the other, as he never showed any interest in being part of building or rebuilding a club that doesn't have a massive advantage over the rest, it would be unfair to call him a better coach than the ones who did so.

All you can say is that he is a master and specialist at providing really high consistency, especially in the domestic league, to the already best-ish or richest team.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10051 on: Today at 03:50:20 pm
I would love to see Peds meltdowns when his team are getting the shite kicked out of them in the lower leagues after their demotion for unprecedented cheating.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10052 on: Today at 04:21:45 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:50:20 pm
I would love to see Peds meltdowns when his team are getting the shite kicked out of them in the lower leagues after their demotion for unprecedented cheating.

He'll be living it up in Dubai by then.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10053 on: Today at 04:27:24 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:08:16 pm
Wasn't Rodri one of the most sought after young midfielders in Europe when they signed him? They paid over £60m

Yes. He was absolutely on the way to being if not already world class. He had only been signed 12 months earlier by Atletico after some great seasons with Villarreal.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:43:32 pm
I don't remember him spending crazy money there, especially in comparison to clubs like Real, Chelsea and Utd.

I think a better way to look at it is that he can only truly succeed with world class players. At City, he bought them, whilst at Barcelona and Bayern they were already there.

His first season at City I think gave a glimpse into what he would be like without having the best players to coach. Still some great football, but because his players couldn't always do what he wanted, there were some huge flaws that could be relatively easily exploited if the opposition set up correctly. They got hammered in a few games that year.

Now the above can be argued. But it can't really be disproved until he actually takes up a role that entails a little bit more difficulty than what he's faced so far.

On the flip side, I will say that what he does with his world class players is the best that's ever been done. I just don't think it translates to lower tiers of performance.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10054 on: Today at 04:30:12 pm
'Guardiola hasn't improved players' is a really tough argument to make ... good luck to all who embark ?!

I don't see the issue with admitting he's obviously one of the best coaches to ever do it - doesn't it make the achievement of beating him and his resources greater?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10055 on: Today at 04:34:47 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:56:13 pm
A great manager is a manager who build a winning team with a limited budget or coach a limited team to a winning one.
So, by your reckoning Bob Paisley wasn't a great manager?

Guardiola is one of the greatest managers in history even allowing for being blessed by having Messi, Iniesta & Xavi and an unlimited budget at City.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10056 on: Today at 05:15:56 pm
A worthwhile question to ask--despite my saying in my last post that it's useless--is, what would have happened to Guardiola had Barcelona chosen Mourinho or someone else in 2008 instead of him? I think the answer is that he would have been given a shot by another La Liga team. At that time, Spain in particular was producing huge numbers of brilliant players with the kind of technique and intelligence that Guardiola demands. He would probably have chosen a smart move to a club that could allow him to implement his possession football, and probably would have been able to bring in a couple of very good additional players.

He would probably have done something impressive, like finishing top 4 or top 6 with an underdog team, or winning a cup, or similar. Then he would probably have got his chance at a better club, and eventually, at Barcelona or in the PL.

Guardiola was born to coach world class squads. Would he have replicated Klopp or Ferguson by building it from almost scratch? Highly unlikely. I don't think he was born to lift a whole club on his shoulders like they both did.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10057 on: Today at 05:18:10 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:30:12 pm
'Guardiola hasn't improved players' is a really tough argument to make ... good luck to all who embark ?!

I don't see the issue with admitting he's obviously one of the best coaches to ever do it - doesn't it make the achievement of beating him and his resources greater?

It is hard to judge Ped because he has the luxury of trying to improve a player and then just getting a new elite toy if it doesn't work. Players like Sane and Cancelo can just be tossed aside at a whim. That means players basically have to buy into his ideas. That gives him one hell of an advantage over a coach who has to convince players to improve.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10058 on: Today at 05:28:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:18:10 pm
It is hard to judge Ped because he has the luxury of trying to improve a player and then just getting a new elite toy if it doesn't work. Players like Sane and Cancelo can just be tossed aside at a whim. That means players basically have to buy into his ideas. That gives him one hell of an advantage over a coach who has to convince players to improve.

Okay.. I mean most big club managers work that way don't they? I mean he can do it to a degree others don't  ... But that's different to whether he's improved players, I don't see how anyone can objectively argue he hasn't - you wouldnt argue that surely ?

I mean people are trying to argue he hasn't improved Rodri.. the worlds current best player ..............
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10059 on: Today at 06:38:07 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:28:52 pm
Okay.. I mean most big club managers work that way don't they? I mean he can do it to a degree others don't  ... But that's different to whether he's improved players, I don't see how anyone can objectively argue he hasn't - you wouldnt argue that surely ?

I mean people are trying to argue he hasn't improved Rodri.. the worlds current best player ..............

I mean it's generally difficult to know if a coach has improved a player unless there is a clear up turn in form that can't be put down to anything else (or if form worsens when a coach leaves).

Has Guardiola improved Rodri, or has he just naturally progressed on a path that he was on regardless, whilst being given a window at Man City to get more noticed?

For what's it worth I imagine Guardiola does improve plenty of players, either individually or via tactical setups. However as Al mentioned above, he's very much helped by being able to easily bin off and replace anyone that he can't.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10060 on: Today at 06:48:59 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:27:56 pm
Hes brilliant when backed with unlimited funds.

And bribing of referees.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10061 on: Today at 06:57:30 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:27:56 pm
Hes brilliant when backed with unlimited funds.

Exactly he has everything stacked in his favour always has
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10062 on: Today at 08:11:41 pm
Money can buy success in the short term but the hardest thing is to be remain successful in the long run. That's on the manager, it it were easy others would do it.

But that's obviously not going with the flow of the thread LOL. It's a bit pointless posting balanced opinions here. It's just like having 20 people in a room who are trying to see who can shout the loudest.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10063 on: Today at 08:33:54 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:11:41 pm
Money can buy success in the short term but the hardest thing is to be remain successful in the long run. That's on the manager, it it were easy others would do it.

But that's obviously not going with the flow of the thread LOL. It's a bit pointless posting balanced opinions here.
That's what I said above: he is extremely consistent at winning the domestic trophies for the best/richest teams, and is as good as anyone else has been at that task.

That said, he has had big margins for error in terms of transfers and other things. He is obviously one of the best, but not at everything. He has his specialisms, and others have theirs.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10064 on: Today at 08:37:19 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 08:33:54 pm
That's what I said above: he is extremely consistent at winning the domestic trophies for the best/richest teams, and is as good as anyone else has been at that task.

That said, he has had big margins for error in terms of transfers and other things. He is obviously one of the best, but not at everything. He has his specialisms, and others have theirs.
If money is everything, why have other managers who have had vast resources struggled to sustain success?

Mourinho, for example, only lasted 3 full seasons with unlimited cash.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10065 on: Today at 08:39:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:11:41 pm
Money can buy success in the short term but the hardest thing is to be remain successful in the long run. That's on the manager, it it were easy others would do it.

But that's obviously not going with the flow of the thread LOL. It's a bit pointless posting balanced opinions here. It's just like having 20 people in a room who are trying to see who can shout the loudest.

How many other managers have had the opportunity to work at the most corrupt club the sport has ever seen, spend £200m on a new defence every couple of seasons and discard £40-£50m signings on a whim?

If Abu Dhabi played by the books, Ped wouldn't have half the medals he has accrued there.

That's on the suits, not the manager.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10066 on: Today at 08:41:18 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 04:34:47 pm
So, by your reckoning Bob Paisley wasn't a great manager?

Guardiola is one of the greatest managers in history even allowing for being blessed by having Messi, Iniesta & Xavi and an unlimited budget at City.

That's lazy comparing Pep to Paisley.

Greatest manager my ass. Klopp spent pennies compared to Pep and built two great teams. We don't know how is Pep with a limited team talent wise or a limited budget to say he is one of the greatest, this is a fact nobody can deny.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10067 on: Today at 08:52:52 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:37:19 pm
If money is everything, why have other managers who have had vast resources struggled to sustain success?

Mourinho, for example, only lasted 3 full seasons with unlimited cash.
Where did I say that 'money is everything'? I literally said that he is the expert at maximising performances out of the best/richest teams. That is a specific type of coach.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10068 on: Today at 08:53:09 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:39:14 pm
How many other managers have had the opportunity to work at the most corrupt club the sport has ever seen, spend £200m on a new defence every couple of seasons and discard £40-£50m signings on a whim?

If Abu Dhabi played by the books, Ped wouldn't have half the medals he has accrued there.

That's on the suits, not the manager.
The money helps and it's the biggest factor in the short run. Mancini and Pellegrini had the same backing and won.

However, in the long run, management skills are more important. That's why they didn't last long.

A winning team normally maintains the same core group of players. How does the manager keep them engaged? If they get bored like Chelsea player under Mourinho then he has to go.

How does he avoid becoming predictable? Other teams will learn how they play over time and the manager have to continuously adapt.

How does he manage the higher expectations after winning? Winners get judged more harshly, Mancini and Pellegrini couldn't cope.

How does he manage the egos of the core group of players?

If a manager doesn't do any of these things well in a club with unlimited resources,  he'd be out of the door.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10069 on: Today at 08:54:25 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 08:52:52 pm
Where did I say that 'money is everything'? I literally said that he is the expert at maximising performances out of the best/richest teams. That is a specific type of coach.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10070 on: Today at 08:55:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:54:25 pm
I was building on your point mate. It's hard in a forum where it's harder to gauge the tone lol.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10071 on: Today at 09:04:30 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:48:59 pm
And bribing of referees.
And breaking every financial rule imaginable
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10072 on: Today at 09:07:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:53:09 pm
The money helps and it's the biggest factor in the short run. Mancini and Pellegrini had the same backing and won.

However, in the long run, management skills are more important. That's why they didn't last long.

A winning team normally maintains the same core group of players. How does the manager keep them engaged? If they get bored like Chelsea player under Mourinho then he has to go.

How does he avoid becoming predictable? Other teams will learn how they play over time and the manager have to continuously adapt.

How does he manage the higher expectations after winning? Winners get judged more harshly, Mancini and Pellegrini couldn't cope.

How does he manage the egos of the core group of players?

If a manager doesn't do any of these things well in a club with unlimited resources,  he'd be out of the door.
Lance Armstrong was a fantastic cyclist, wasnt he?
One of the greatest ever?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #10073 on: Today at 09:07:19 pm
Guardiola is obviously a very good coach. He plays to exacting standards and works well with elite players. To my mind there is a clear asterisk. He has done as expected in the places he has gone. I can't say he has exceeded expectations. He did what he should have done. 

At Barcelona he did very well. Any half decent coach/manager would struggle to not do well with the team he had.
At Bayern Munich he won the league. Everyone wins the league at Bayern Munich. Didn't win the CL though.
At Man City he won the Prem, as did his predecessors Pellegrini and Mancini. Mark Hughes didn't win the title, so Guardiola is definitely better than him, but Hughes would say he got sacked too early at the start of Abu Dhabi's reign. Guardiola has won multiple Premier League titles and also one CL title at Man City, but the whole thing has a shadow over it, for obvious reasons.

So it's impossible to say how good he is. If you just count up the trophies, then obviously there have been a lot, and he ranks highly with some of the greats. But for me, that does not tell the story, and the story is very important.

I see a talented coach - to say otherwise is wide of the mark, whether we like him or not.

But I cannot say that he did anything beyond what he reasonably should have done, given what he had at his disposal.
And the resources at his disposal at Man City have been illegitimate.
