They had narrowly lost out on La Liga the previous season - behind Real on head-to-head record despite having a far superior goal difference - so he inherited a strong team. They spent some big money in addition to inheriting a team with an incredible spine (Valdes, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Eto'o and Ronaldinho).



Dani Alves, Zlatan, Chygrynskyi, Villa, Mascherano, Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez were all signed for £20m+. Not bad for four seasons!



He also inherited Thierry Henry and Gerard Pique, and, having been the B team coach, knew that he could count on Busquets, Pedro and others, who were almost ready to enter the first team. Busquets in particular is the equivalent of inheriting Rodri today.He is obviously and undeniably one of the top coaches, but he is clearly a specialist at getting an already outstanding squad to perform with unusual consistency, in which respect he is about as good as it gets: I can't think of anyone who is clearly better than him at it, although there may have been some who are about as good, or possibly a little bit better (more CLs/ECs).There is really not much point in speculating whether he would be any good with a team that isn't financially or personnel-wise number one in the league, because he never showed the remotest interest in it, which sort of answers the question: he doesn't even want to contemplate it. When he left Barcelona, he analysed three teams in Europe who he felt had the potential to 'play like Barcelona': Bayern, Man City, Chelsea. He concluded that Bayern were in the best condition to do so. This story shows that he is not interested in the considerations that one must make when coaching at a mid-table Liverpool that hasn't won the league in 25 years (Klopp), or a struggling Man United side in 2024 (Amorim), or a mid-table Aston Villa with zero success in 30+ years (Emery), or even just the second or third best team in a given league (Tuchel, Ancelotti and many, many others). He was interested only in replicating a rarefied and extreme kind of technical possession football, that we know cannot be performed except by the very best couple of squads in the world.One the one hand, you can't blame someone whose first job was managing that Messi team, one of the best in history, for being highly selective about subsequent career choices (apart from the ethical issue of joining a cheating club). On the other, as he never showed any interest in being part of building or rebuilding a club that doesn't have a massive advantage over the rest, it would be unfair to call him a better coach than the ones who did so.All you can say is that he is a master and specialist at providing really high consistency, especially in the domestic league, to the already best-ish or richest team.