Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10040 on: Today at 01:39:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:29:05 pm
Like he was at Barca where he won two CLs?
Yes.
He also inherited great players there, including Messi.


Offline tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10041 on: Today at 01:43:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:39:08 pm
Yes.
He also inherited great players there, including Messi.

I don't remember him spending crazy money there, especially in comparison to clubs like Real, Chelsea and Utd.



Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10042 on: Today at 01:55:08 pm »
Couldn't manage Mainz on a wet cold tuesday night in the potteries



Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10043 on: Today at 01:58:06 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm

As a coach he is at best mediocre. There is not a single player in the entirety of his career at City that he has coached into a better player than he started out with.


He's definitely overrated, but that's not really true.

Rodri is the obvious example.



Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10044 on: Today at 02:02:52 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm
I've got no problem with him getting a new contract.

As a coach he is at best mediocre. There is not a single player in the entirety of his career at City that he has coached into a better player than he started out with. There is no one there that improves in a way where you go 'Well that is because of the coaching'.

He is at his very best a guy playing Football Manager with cheat codes.

You can respect the trophy haul (no matter the number of asterisks you put next to their 115) . But I just pity him, his players and their fans. It will be meaningless

He has clearly improved Foden and Rodri.

He might be a c*nt but a mediocre coach doesnt win that many trophies.



Offline MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10045 on: Today at 02:08:16 pm »
Wasn't Rodri one of the most sought after young midfielders in Europe when they signed him? They paid over £60m


Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10046 on: Today at 02:16:01 pm »
I say we boycott all of Tom Hanks movies and ban Prince William from anfield.

My R2 D2 toys can get in the fucking bin an all


Online the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10047 on: Today at 02:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:16:01 pm
I say we boycott all of Tom Hanks movies and ban Prince William from anfield.

My R2 D2 toys can get in the fucking bin an all
Patron of the FA and it's ex-president, mate?
Now that would be cheeky! ;D



Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10048 on: Today at 02:21:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:43:32 pm
I don't remember him spending crazy money there, especially in comparison to clubs like Real, Chelsea and Utd.
They had narrowly lost out on La Liga the previous season - behind Real on head-to-head record despite having a far superior goal difference - so he inherited a strong team.  They spent some big money in addition to inheriting a team with an incredible spine (Valdes, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Eto'o and Ronaldinho).

Dani Alves, Zlatan, Chygrynskyi, Villa, Mascherano, Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez were all signed for £20m+.  Not bad for four seasons!


Offline Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10049 on: Today at 02:56:13 pm »

A great manager is a manager who build a winning team with a limited budget or coach a limited team to a winning one.



Offline rscanderlech

  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10050 on: Today at 03:36:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:21:01 pm
They had narrowly lost out on La Liga the previous season - behind Real on head-to-head record despite having a far superior goal difference - so he inherited a strong team.  They spent some big money in addition to inheriting a team with an incredible spine (Valdes, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Eto'o and Ronaldinho).

Dani Alves, Zlatan, Chygrynskyi, Villa, Mascherano, Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez were all signed for £20m+.  Not bad for four seasons!
He also inherited Thierry Henry and Gerard Pique, and, having been the B team coach, knew that he could count on Busquets, Pedro and others, who were almost ready to enter the first team. Busquets in particular is the equivalent of inheriting Rodri today.

He is obviously and undeniably one of the top coaches, but he is clearly a specialist at getting an already outstanding squad to perform with unusual consistency, in which respect he is about as good as it gets: I can't think of anyone who is clearly better than him at it, although there may have been some who are about as good, or possibly a little bit better (more CLs/ECs).

There is really not much point in speculating whether he would be any good with a team that isn't financially or personnel-wise number one in the league, because he never showed the remotest interest in it, which sort of answers the question: he doesn't even want to contemplate it. When he left Barcelona, he analysed three teams in Europe who he felt had the potential to 'play like Barcelona': Bayern, Man City, Chelsea. He concluded that Bayern were in the best condition to do so. This story shows that he is not interested in the considerations that one must make when coaching at a mid-table Liverpool that hasn't won the league in 25 years (Klopp), or a struggling Man United side in 2024 (Amorim), or a mid-table Aston Villa with zero success in 30+ years (Emery), or even just the second or third best team in a given league (Tuchel, Ancelotti and many, many others). He was interested only in replicating a rarefied and extreme kind of technical possession football, that we know cannot be performed except by the very best couple of squads in the world.

One the one hand, you can't blame someone whose first job was managing that Messi team, one of the best in history, for being highly selective about subsequent career choices (apart from the ethical issue of joining a cheating club). On the other, as he never showed any interest in being part of building or rebuilding a club that doesn't have a massive advantage over the rest, it would be unfair to call him a better coach than the ones who did so.

All you can say is that he is a master and specialist at providing really high consistency, especially in the domestic league, to the already best-ish or richest team.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:54:47 pm by rscanderlech »


Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10051 on: Today at 03:50:20 pm »
I would love to see Peds meltdowns when his team are getting the shite kicked out of them in the lower leagues after their demotion for unprecedented cheating.


Online exiledintheUSA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10052 on: Today at 04:21:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:50:20 pm
I would love to see Peds meltdowns when his team are getting the shite kicked out of them in the lower leagues after their demotion for unprecedented cheating.

He'll be living it up in Dubai by then.



Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10053 on: Today at 04:27:24 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:08:16 pm
Wasn't Rodri one of the most sought after young midfielders in Europe when they signed him? They paid over £60m

Yes. He was absolutely on the way to being if not already world class. He had only been signed 12 months earlier by Atletico after some great seasons with Villarreal.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:43:32 pm
I don't remember him spending crazy money there, especially in comparison to clubs like Real, Chelsea and Utd.

I think a better way to look at it is that he can only truly succeed with world class players. At City, he bought them, whilst at Barcelona and Bayern they were already there.

His first season at City I think gave a glimpse into what he would be like without having the best players to coach. Still some great football, but because his players couldn't always do what he wanted, there were some huge flaws that could be relatively easily exploited if the opposition set up correctly. They got hammered in a few games that year.

Now the above can be argued. But it can't really be disproved until he actually takes up a role that entails a little bit more difficulty than what he's faced so far.

On the flip side, I will say that what he does with his world class players is the best that's ever been done. I just don't think it translates to lower tiers of performance.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:22 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »



Online JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10054 on: Today at 04:30:12 pm »
'Guardiola hasn't improved players' is a really tough argument to make ... good luck to all who embark ?!

I don't see the issue with admitting he's obviously one of the best coaches to ever do it - doesn't it make the achievement of beating him and his resources greater?


Online zero zero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10055 on: Today at 04:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:56:13 pm
A great manager is a manager who build a winning team with a limited budget or coach a limited team to a winning one.
So, by your reckoning Bob Paisley wasn't a great manager?

Guardiola is one of the greatest managers in history even allowing for being blessed by having Messi, Iniesta & Xavi and an unlimited budget at City.

