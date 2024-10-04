« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:53:45 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm
Fuck off Villa.
No doubt Everton will pipe up with their support of Abu Dhabi FC and their fight against the "corrupt Premier League"   :wanker

Chelsea & Newcastle too. Horrible clubs.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm
I've got no problem with him getting a new contract.

As a coach he is at best mediocre. There is not a single player in the entirety of his career at City that he has coached into a better player than he started out with. There is no one there that improves in a way where you go 'Well that is because of the coaching'.

He is at his very best a guy playing Football Manager with cheat codes.

You can respect the trophy haul (no matter the number of asterisks you put next to their 115) . But I just pity him, his players and their fans. It will be meaningless
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:00:21 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm
I've got no problem with him getting a new contract.

As a coach he is at best mediocre. There is not a single player in the entirety of his career at City that he has coached into a better player than he started out with. There is no one there that improves in a way where you go 'Well that is because of the coaching'.

He is at his very best a guy playing Football Manager with cheat codes.

You can respect the trophy haul (no matter the number of asterisks you put next to their 115) . But I just pity him, his players and their fans. It will be meaningless

Let's remember he made Bayern Munich far inferior to the machine Jupp Heynkes built. Despite winning consecutive titles (which at this stage was turning into a one team league whoever managed Bayern) the supporters couldn't care less about him in all honesty.

Most of his players all arrive at City the finished product. He neither has the talent, insight or wherewithal to develop players. Would he have developed Liverpool and the squad of rough diamonds Klopp brought in? Would he heck.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm
Interesting - did not see this coming, all the signs pointed to him going. Maybe they don't have a successor lined up, or more likely imo this is a safe option for him. This takes him to Summer 2026 where I think he'll end up taking an international management role.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:25:33 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm
Interesting - did not see this coming, all the signs pointed to him going. Maybe they don't have a successor lined up, or more likely imo this is a safe option for him. This takes him to Summer 2026 where I think he'll end up taking an international management role.

They just parked up a truck full of money outside his house and he gladly took it, nothing more to it than that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:38:16 pm
A decade at Manchester City. Honest to god, it's never-ending this shit. He was only at Barca for five years. Ten fucking years.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:00:39 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:38:16 pm
A decade at Manchester City. Honest to god, it's never-ending this shit. He was only at Barca for five years. Ten fucking years.

Hopefully he gets a couple of seasons in the lower leagues, lets see how much he enjoys that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:16:05 am
He must really like finishing behind Arne. Can't think of why else he'd stay longer
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:34:15 am
One year indicates that were at the start of his long farewell. Hopefully that impacts their long-term strategy in transfers etc.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:43:22 am
Its one year with an option for another. 

Its bad, its bad because hes a genius


Leave us alone man!  A blight on our lives!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:07:09 am
Maybe hes staying because nobody else wants to go there and deal with the fallout from being punished for cheating?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:24:06 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:43:22 am
Its one year with an option for another. 

Its bad, its bad because hes a genius


Leave us alone man!  A blight on our lives!

He's not really a genius. Could never do what Klopp did.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:31:35 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:34:15 am
One year indicates that were at the start of his long farewell. Hopefully that impacts their long-term strategy in transfers etc.
Yeah, a one-year "extension" would be to aid a stable transition.
This prolly means that he wanted to go asap, but they convinced him to stay another year while they get their ducks in a row.

That's what I can make out of it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:34:03 am
Doesn't it just show that you don't leave these despots unless they let you. Dont think you just leave against their will
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:05:52 am
I reckon City's plan was Viana as sporting director and Amorim as coach, recreating their partnership at Sporting. Now with Man United taking Amorim, they've been left scrambling for something else. Have probably offered absolutely insane money to Guardiola to do at least one more year to buy time to find a successor.

Of course on the books, he'll probably earn less than Slot  ::)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:11:48 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:43:22 am
Its one year with an option for another. 

Its bad, its bad because hes a genius


Leave us alone man!  A blight on our lives!

 :lmao

3 managerial jobs. Only 1 at a club that didn't cheat. That 1 he failed at. Genius.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:23:19 am
No way his masters were allowing him to leave with the verdict of 115 still to be announced and the fallout/appeals etc to be navigated. Pep leaving would have been a pretty damning look on their appeals of innocence. In fact this announcement will likely be used to reinforce their case.   
I doubt Pep had too much choice in this.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:25:01 am
Quote from: bidgeir on Today at 07:34:03 am
Doesn't it just show that you don't leave these despots unless they let you. Dont think you just leave against their will

This is exactly it. He's completely stuck there, shown no more than with the situation with Girona and his brother. He will only leave there when he is allowed to leave.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:39:17 am
I think you misunderstand Mr Guardiola. This is not an 'offer'.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:06:40 am
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:39:17 am
I think you misunderstand Mr Guardiola. This is not an 'offer'.

Either his brains or his signature would be on the contract
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:18:20 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:05:52 am
I reckon City's plan was Viana as sporting director and Amorim as coach, recreating their partnership at Sporting. Now with Man United taking Amorim, they've been left scrambling for something else. Have probably offered absolutely insane money to Guardiola to do at least one more year to buy time to find a successor.

Of course on the books, he'll probably earn less than Slot  ::)
Funny enough I was just thinking that about Amorim before I read this.

Might get them out of their slump now, big boost for them
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:27:43 am
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:23:19 am
No way his masters were allowing him to leave with the verdict of 115 still to be announced and the fallout/appeals etc to be navigated. Pep leaving would have been a pretty damning look on their appeals of innocence. In fact this announcement will likely be used to reinforce their case.   
I doubt Pep had too much choice in this.
I've been saying this for a while that he is not allowed to leave and if he starts to get noisy they find ways to 'persuade' him to stay.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:33:31 am
To me that genuinely just comes across as a bit of a shit mind game. Try and illicit a reaction from everyone else because it gives the impression that it means they're not being severely punished. Also just so happens to come when they're in terrible form.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:38:22 am
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:33:31 am
To me that genuinely just comes across as a bit of a shit mind game. Try and illicit a reaction from everyone else because it gives the impression that it means they're not being severely punished. Also just so happens to come when they're in terrible form.

To me it comes accross as Guardiola using the opportunity to insert interesting clauses in his contract that would allow him to jettison out of there with full payment and spend his free time convincing the world he knew nothing, did nothing and is still in fact a genius and not a sugar-daddy-tit junkie.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:43:44 am
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 09:03:06 pm
I think maybe he knows there will be a points deduction this year and wont want to end the "era" finishing mid table and do one more. im sure city's optimal commercial department will think of a clever strapline for it.


For all the theorising, I think this is the simple truth.

Even without any points deductions, they're struggling this year without Rodri. Missing him is just adding to the strain building up from both a smaller core of top quality players reducing his ability to rotate the squad, along with more opposition teams going at them so they have to work a harder in games. Most games seem like a battle for them and they've won a few having to pull out all the stops to grab a late winner (we know how that can sap energy)

I can't see the sportwashing cheats expelled from the PL, but a weighty points deduction (25'ish points) that puts them totally out of the title race but safe from relegation is what I expect (plus a fat fine)

He's such a self-obsessed narcissist, he really won't want to end his time there without a PL trophy.

I do reckon that, if they a) hadn't lost Rodri; b) were coasting in the PL; and c) we were having the sort of transitional season most of us expected, he could well have called time this season with another PL title (5 in a row)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:49:33 am
Abu Dhabi have got Pip & his family by the balls. He sold his soul when he joined them. He'll leave when they say he can leave.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:30:13 am
No relegation break clause in Pep Guardiolas new Manchester City deal

Guardiola agrees to extend City stay until summer 2026
Deal not void if City demoted over 100-plus charges

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/20/no-relegation-break-clause-in-pep-guardiolas-new-manchester-city-deal

Interesting that this needed specifying
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:31:53 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:00:21 pm
Let's remember he made Bayern Munich far inferior to the machine Jupp Heynkes built. Despite winning consecutive titles (which at this stage was turning into a one team league whoever managed Bayern) the supporters couldn't care less about him in all honesty.

Most of his players all arrive at City the finished product. He neither has the talent, insight or wherewithal to develop players. Would he have developed Liverpool and the squad of rough diamonds Klopp brought in? Would he heck.

Look at the conveyor belt they've had through the youth. Couldn't be bothered developing the likes of Cole Palmer or Lavia who were elite level talents.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:43:56 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:31:53 am
Look at the conveyor belt they've had through the youth. Couldn't be bothered developing the likes of Cole Palmer or Lavia who were elite level talents.
I am not sure I would include Lavia in that

I would like to see what Pep could do without unlimited funds and having to build a team

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:50:08 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:43:56 am
I am not sure I would include Lavia in that

I would like to see what Pep could do without unlimited funds and having to build a team

He'd be like a Bielsa. Do good work but wouldn't have the tools to win anything or compete.

His first season at City they got stuffed 4-0 away at Everton and they just got caught time and again that season playing a style of football the team he had couldn't play. Then he had another fortune to spend that summer on ready made top players.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:03:33 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:11:48 am
:lmao

3 managerial jobs. Only 1 at a club that didn't cheat. That 1 he failed at. Genius.
He's clearly a good manager, but we'll never know if he could have ever been a fantastic one, simply because he only plays the game when he has the cheat codes.

He's no Klopp, that's for sure.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:19:58 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:03:33 am
He's clearly a good manager, but we'll never know if he could have ever been a fantastic one, simply because he only plays the game when he has the cheat codes.

He's no Klopp, that's for sure.

Heard a great question last night on the radio, There was a Man City love in going on and the question came. Forget Guardiolas association with Man City for a moment. You're a city fan, you get relegated to League 2. Which manager are you taking to rous the fans, to get you back to the Prem with no money to spend. Klopp or Guardiola.  Theres only 1 right answer there. If football fans were capable of removing the tribal or dislike for Liverpool wires, I reckon for every Guardiola name in the vote youd get about 5 for Klopp
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:39:20 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 07:24:06 am
He's not really a genius. Could never do what Klopp did.
never seen what is genius about a guy whose football methodology can only be carried out by assembling some of the best (most expensive) players anywhere.

if he's that much of a genius, surely he could get top results with "ordinary" players.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:43:09 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 15, 2024, 09:07:58 am
"Not only have we nothing to hide, we've got irrefutable evidence of our innocence. You're just not getting it."

That evidence probably goes to a different school.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:00:34 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 07:48:09 pm
Didn't know that,so an AD puppet club then,great.

Yeah, it's tied to this shitshow happening in Egypt.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l9SGlBUMbeA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l9SGlBUMbeA</a>
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20240305-what-are-the-hidden-details-of-the-egypt-uae-ras-al-hikma-deal/

Nassef Sawiris' Orascom Construction involvement with the project (established as the primary contractor in October 2024).
https://orascom.com/updates/orascom-construction-and-modon-holding-signed-a-framework-agreement-for-phase-one-construction-of-ras-el-hekma-mega-project-in-egypt/
https://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2024/10/04/egypts-ras-el-hekma-megaproject-modon-holding-secures-key-partners-for/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:02:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:39:20 pm
never seen what is genius about a guy whose football methodology can only be carried out by assembling some of the best (most expensive) players anywhere.

if he's that much of a genius, surely he could get top results with "ordinary" players.
I agree.  It requires such a high quality team that they would be successful under most top level managers.  Guardiola's suffocating style starves the other team of hope but it's not even 10% as entertaining as the Man City shills in the media try to convince us it is.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:10:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:03:33 am
He's clearly a good manager, but we'll never know if he could have ever been a fantastic one, simply because he only plays the game when he has the cheat codes.

He's no Klopp, that's for sure.

I don't like him, but you have to admit that he's a brilliant manager. Man City would've not been the force it is today without Pep.  That's why we want him gone ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:20:42 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:10:10 pm
I don't like him, but you have to admit that he's a brilliant manager. Man City would've not been the force it is today without Pep.  That's why we want him gone ;D

Yup.  City are getting crazy points totals because of Guardiola, they didn't reach those heights before him and they won't once he's gone.  They didn't break the 90 points barrier at all until he came in, and he's done it 4 times now.  Loads of key players have left in his time but they're still hitting those totals, that's down to Guardiola.

He's a passive-aggressive prick, always has been - I thought the same when his Barca team were stopping Utd winning CLs.  But to say he's an average manager is absurd, he's brilliant.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:27:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:20:42 pm
Yup.  City are getting crazy points totals because of Guardiola, they didn't reach those heights before him and they won't once he's gone.  They didn't break the 90 points barrier at all until he came in, and he's done it 4 times now.  Loads of key players have left in his time but they're still hitting those totals, that's down to Guardiola.

He's a passive-aggressive prick, always has been - I thought the same when his Barca team were stopping Utd winning CLs.  But to say he's an average manager is absurd, he's brilliant.
Hes brilliant when backed with unlimited funds.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:29:05 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:27:56 pm
Hes brilliant when backed with unlimited funds.

Like he was at Barca where he won two CLs?
