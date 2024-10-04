I think maybe he knows there will be a points deduction this year and wont want to end the "era" finishing mid table and do one more. im sure city's optimal commercial department will think of a clever strapline for it.



For all the theorising, I think this is the simple truth.Even without any points deductions, they're struggling this year without Rodri. Missing him is just adding to the strain building up from both a smaller core of top quality players reducing his ability to rotate the squad, along with more opposition teams going at them so they have to work a harder in games. Most games seem like a battle for them and they've won a few having to pull out all the stops to grab a late winner (we know how that can sap energy)I can't see the sportwashing cheats expelled from the PL, but a weighty points deduction (25'ish points) that puts them totally out of the title race but safe from relegation is what I expect (plus a fat fine)He's such a self-obsessed narcissist, he really won't want to end his time there without a PL trophy.I do reckon that, if they a) hadn't lost Rodri; b) were coasting in the PL; and c) we were having the sort of transitional season most of us expected, he could well have called time this season with another PL title (5 in a row)