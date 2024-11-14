This. I've never understood why it's not part of the PL rules. If you don't comply with investigations or don't submit documents as required you should simply be suspended at the start of the next season. And reinstated the season after you regain full compliance. No rights or income while suspended.



Especially when other clubs have co-operated with the PL in terms of Financial regulation.Everton and Forest were both docked points for PSR breaches, and although Everton appealed and got the 10 point reduction reduced to 6, they still had to take their medicine for breaking the rules that everyone else follows.I don't think the PL were ever likely to suspend or remove City from the league (even temporarily), although their 2-year ban from the CL (which sadly never came to fruition) was a good indicator of the level of possible punishments that might be on the table. There's also the post-2018 charges and investigation yet to be played out, which could really hammer the final nails in the coffin if the current case concludes they cheated and broke all those rules.I'm not a legal expert, but if they are found guilty and penalised for the pre-2018 PL rule breaches, can UEFA re-visit their case? I know there were time-barred issues that meant the ban was overturned, but they were still found guilty, and only got off because a 3-man CAS panel voted against the ban (fortunately no such opportunity exists for their current case). It's not just PL clubs that've been denied titles/European places by City - there are numerous European clubs who've been unfairly denied success - whether it's progress from a group stage or losing in the final. For some of these clubs the CL money is huge, and missing out can have a massive impact on their finances.Even if there's no recourse to their pre-2018 offences, I can see UEFA getting revenge by opening a fresh case if the PL charges stick. The original ruling by UEFA was a breach of Financial Fair Play rules, after deeming they'd falsely inflated sponsorship revenues between 2012 and 2016. They were found guilty and fined 30million, and getting off on a technicality will no doubt have pissed many people off in the European leagues. The Head of la Liga at the time hated them, and I'm sure many senior figures with plenty of influence will be watching this case closely - especially after City won the CL. They certainly won't give a shit about how the UK is affected by Mansour/Abu Dhabi if City go down. UEFA's charges were only on sponsorship deals up to 2016, so there's been another 8 years of potential fraud and rule-breaking since then - highlighted by their ridiculous commercial revenues for a club with such a small fan base and a stadium they can't even fill.