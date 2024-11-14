« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Quote from: DangerScouse on November 14, 2024, 11:51:06 pm
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.
I've said since all this came out that this is the most blatant thing that they have absolutely NO defence for at all in all this - Their continued refusal to co-operate and handover required reports is something that doesn't even need to have any hearing on as they already have the evidence that they've not co-operated. There's no excuses for it and they don't have a leg to stand on there and for that alone should have severe punishment.

The bigger question for me, is why it took the PL this long to act. Surely on the fist instance of non-co-operation, they should have had the book thrown at them, but to then subsequently let it happen over a number of seasons is absolutely mind-blowing ineptness. To even the most stupid of people, the fact that a team steadfastly refused to deliver something that is mandated should have rang very large alarm bells surely?

That said, I have every faith that justice will be served and the Premier League coffers will be expanded to the tune of a couple of hundred million, everyone will slap each other on the back and go down the pub for a drink after all is done and have no hard feelings
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 11:13:01 am
I've said since all this came out that this is the most blatant thing that they have absolutely NO defence for at all in all this - Their continued refusal to co-operate and handover required reports is something that doesn't even need to have any hearing on as they already have the evidence that they've not co-operated. There's no excuses for it and they don't have a leg to stand on there and for that alone should have severe punishment.

The bigger question for me, is why it took the PL this long to act. Surely on the fist instance of non-co-operation, they should have had the book thrown at them, but to then subsequently let it happen over a number of seasons is absolutely mind-blowing ineptness. To even the most stupid of people, the fact that a team steadfastly refused to deliver something that is mandated should have rang very large alarm bells surely?

That said, I have every faith that justice will be served and the Premier League coffers will be expanded to the tune of a couple of hundred million, everyone will slap each other on the back and go down the pub for a drink after all is done and have no hard feelings

They have an unlimited legal fund. They just go through the PL rule book object to something and then take it through the courts. Once that has been resolved they just pick up on something else and then use up every legal challenge.
Quote from: Greg86 on Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm
This. I've never understood why it's not part of the PL rules. If you don't comply with investigations or don't submit documents as required you should simply be suspended at the start of the next season. And reinstated the season after you regain full compliance. No rights or income while suspended.
Especially when other clubs have co-operated with the PL in terms of Financial regulation.

Everton and Forest were both docked points for PSR breaches, and although Everton appealed and got the 10 point reduction reduced to 6, they still had to take their medicine for breaking the rules that everyone else follows.

I don't think the PL were ever likely to suspend or remove City from the league (even temporarily), although their 2-year ban from the CL (which sadly never came to fruition) was a good indicator of the level of possible punishments that might be on the table. There's also the post-2018 charges and investigation yet to be played out, which could really hammer the final nails in the coffin if the current case concludes they cheated and broke all those rules.

I'm not a legal expert, but if they are found guilty and penalised for the pre-2018 PL rule breaches, can UEFA re-visit their case? I know there were time-barred issues that meant the ban was overturned, but they were still found guilty, and only got off because a 3-man CAS panel voted against the ban (fortunately no such opportunity exists for their current case). It's not just PL clubs that've been denied titles/European places by City - there are numerous European clubs who've been unfairly denied success - whether it's progress from a group stage or losing in the final. For some of these clubs the CL money is huge, and missing out can have a massive impact on their finances.

Even if there's no recourse to their pre-2018 offences, I can see UEFA getting revenge by opening a fresh case if the PL charges stick. The original ruling by UEFA was a breach of Financial Fair Play rules, after deeming they'd falsely inflated sponsorship revenues between 2012 and 2016. They were found guilty and fined 30million, and getting off on a technicality will no doubt have pissed many people off in the European leagues. The Head of la Liga at the time hated them, and I'm sure many senior figures with plenty of influence will be watching this case closely - especially after City won the CL. They certainly won't give a shit about how the UK is affected by Mansour/Abu Dhabi if City go down. UEFA's charges were only on sponsorship deals up to 2016, so there's been another 8 years of potential fraud and rule-breaking since then - highlighted by their ridiculous commercial revenues for a club with such a small fan base and a stadium they can't even fill.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:32:32 am
They have an unlimited legal fund. They just go through the PL rule book object to something and then take it through the courts. Once that has been resolved they just pick up on something else and then use up every legal challenge.

Even so the Premier League are still in the game. The thing that makes me quite optimistic about how this is going to workout is that after years of working with their legal team and insurers The Premier League are still pressing on.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:47:03 pm
Even so the Premier League are still in the game. The thing that makes me quite optimistic about how this is going to workout is that after years of working with their legal team and insurers The Premier League are still pressing on.
Besides, the "Premier League" can just vote and "kick City out football", if we get tired of them. We- the clubs are the Premier League after all.

They've still signed agreements with us, they're still partaking in our competition, we still have the upper hand.
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:53:09 pm
Besides, the "Premier League" can just vote and "kick City out football", if we get tired of them. We- the clubs are the Premier League after all.

They've still signed agreements with us, they're still partaking in our competition, we still have the upper hand.
They'd appeal citing 'unfair dismissal' or something and it would drag on for another decade.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:40:54 pm
Especially when other clubs have co-operated with the PL in terms of Financial regulation.

Everton and Forest were both docked points for PSR breaches, and although Everton appealed and got the 10 point reduction reduced to 6, they still had to take their medicine for breaking the rules that everyone else follows.

I don't think the PL were ever likely to suspend or remove City from the league (even temporarily), although their 2-year ban from the CL (which sadly never came to fruition) was a good indicator of the level of possible punishments that might be on the table. There's also the post-2018 charges and investigation yet to be played out, which could really hammer the final nails in the coffin if the current case concludes they cheated and broke all those rules.

I'm not a legal expert, but if they are found guilty and penalised for the pre-2018 PL rule breaches, can UEFA re-visit their case? I know there were time-barred issues that meant the ban was overturned, but they were still found guilty, and only got off because a 3-man CAS panel voted against the ban (fortunately no such opportunity exists for their current case). It's not just PL clubs that've been denied titles/European places by City - there are numerous European clubs who've been unfairly denied success - whether it's progress from a group stage or losing in the final. For some of these clubs the CL money is huge, and missing out can have a massive impact on their finances.

Even if there's no recourse to their pre-2018 offences, I can see UEFA getting revenge by opening a fresh case if the PL charges stick. The original ruling by UEFA was a breach of Financial Fair Play rules, after deeming they'd falsely inflated sponsorship revenues between 2012 and 2016. They were found guilty and fined 30million, and getting off on a technicality will no doubt have pissed many people off in the European leagues. The Head of la Liga at the time hated them, and I'm sure many senior figures with plenty of influence will be watching this case closely - especially after City won the CL. They certainly won't give a shit about how the UK is affected by Mansour/Abu Dhabi if City go down. UEFA's charges were only on sponsorship deals up to 2016, so there's been another 8 years of potential fraud and rule-breaking since then - highlighted by their ridiculous commercial revenues for a club with such a small fan base and a stadium they can't even fill.


That corrupt shitbag who heads up PSG has weedled himself into a powerful position within UEFA and represents the interests of Qatar and Gulf dictatorships.

That a two-bit plastic club - whose income is predominantly false sponsorship by their sportwashing cheat owners - could blow £200m on a player (and twice that on a gaggle of others) and not face any UEFA sanction stinks.

Don't expect UEFA to do anything against the Abu Dhabi sportwashing cheats. They're in thrall to sportwashing cheats.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:09:26 pm

That corrupt shitbag who heads up PSG has weedled himself into a powerful position within UEFA and represents the interests of Qatar and Gulf dictatorships.

That a two-bit plastic club - whose income is predominantly false sponsorship by their sportwashing cheat owners - could blow £200m on a player (and twice that on a gaggle of others) and not face any UEFA sanction stinks.

Don't expect UEFA to do anything against the Abu Dhabi sportwashing cheats. They're in thrall to sportwashing cheats.

Ceferin is firmly ensconced at the trough.
Remember he appointed his best man as head of security and he was partly responsible for the debacle of Paris. Nothing happened to either despite it nearly being a disaster.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:09:26 pm

That corrupt shitbag who heads up PSG has weedled himself into a powerful position within UEFA and represents the interests of Qatar and Gulf dictatorships.

That a two-bit plastic club - whose income is predominantly false sponsorship by their sportwashing cheat owners - could blow £200m on a player (and twice that on a gaggle of others) and not face any UEFA sanction stinks.

Don't expect UEFA to do anything against the Abu Dhabi sportwashing cheats. They're in thrall to sportwashing cheats.
Yes they certainly handled other clubs badly, but I got the feeling with City that they meant business, hence the proposed 2-year ban. It was CAS that got them of the hook who are meant to be independent (*cough*), so I assumed UEFA were actually sticking to their guns for a change.

Hopefully if they decide to swerve it, then other European clubs can come out and show their mettle/solidarity - in the same way us and 3 other clubs lodged our right to sue if the outcome is guilty. I can think of a fair few clubs in the other European leagues whose owners and fans will have a dislike of City, given how they breezed through the Champions league groups down the years with players bought with fraud money. Would be nice to hear more noise from them to add fuel to the fire.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:20:29 pm
Yes they certainly handled other clubs badly, but I got the feeling with City that they meant business, hence the proposed 2-year ban. It was CAS that got them of the hook who are meant to be independent (*cough*), so I assumed UEFA were actually sticking to their guns for a change.

Hopefully if they decide to swerve it, then other European clubs can come out and show their mettle/solidarity - in the same way us and 3 other clubs lodged our right to sue if the outcome is guilty. I can think of a fair few clubs in the other European leagues whose owners and fans will have a dislike of City, given how they breezed through the Champions league groups down the years with players bought with fraud money. Would be nice to hear more noise from them to add fuel to the fire.

CAS pretty much reduce everything that comes their way, most recently with Halep and Pogba.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:26:22 pm
CAS pretty much reduce everything that comes their way, most recently with Halep and Pogba.

The Swiss Federal courts are a better option for UEFA than CAS. CAS is easily corrupt.
Could it be that we (plus others) are filing for compensation because we want the titles we missed?  Would be interesting it thats the case.
