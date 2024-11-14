« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 714178 times)

Offline DangerScouse

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
November 14, 2024, 11:51:06 pm
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.
Offline taylorb1991

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 12:26:57 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 14, 2024, 11:51:06 pm
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.



Must be the red cartel's fault somehow
Offline Zlen

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 06:37:59 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 14, 2024, 11:51:06 pm
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.

I think they used the Trumpian tactics of 'we don't accept your authority in this matter'.
In any case, I've always said that those charges are the most serious ones on the list.
If any others are proven - it is the general uncooperation that will be the anchor around their neck to sink them.
Online keyop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:37:54 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 14, 2024, 11:51:06 pm
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.
I've not seen anything, but there's no credible justification they could offer. Since they've been cheating, plenty of other clubs have co-operated with the Premier League and many have been fined, and some docked points.

City's failure to comply with requests since 2018 only reinforces their guilt, and the likelihood of all the suspicions and charges being true. There's every chance they'll get punished for the 115 charges, and then face another investigation covering the last 6 years. I still think there's no way the PL would ever have gone public with such a long list of charges without being absolutely certain of their evidence, and chances of making it all stick. They know their own rules, and will have written them with expert legal advice as it's a multi-£billion global league. They wouldn't risk their own reputation and the league's credibility by going public with a case they might lose. The recent developments of us, Utd, Chelsea and Spurs submitting our intentions to sue for compensation are further evidence that multiple parties are preparing for City's downfall.

The best thing is that if they are severely punished for the initial charges then it guarantees there is plenty more to come. It would be like a criminal being put behind bars and their sentence being extended when more crimes come to light. The added bonus is that this would tarnish Guardiola's reputation forever, along with some of the most dislikeable players and fans in football history. City Football Group would also never be the same, as I imagine Sheik Mansour and his gang of crooks will quickly sell up and retreat to the desert in the aftermath.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:47:35 am
Quote from: zero zero on November 13, 2024, 06:46:23 pm
From Abu Dhabi, surely, as the PL and Abu Dhabi are adversaries in the case.
Absolutely. The Premier League are the prosecuters here, and City and their lawyers are the defendants.

The four clubs are simply making sure they've lodged their right to sue before the deadline that would've made any requests time barred. They've lodged their requests with the Premier League but it's City that'll be financially liable, as the PL have done nothing wrong (except letting Abu Dhabi buy them in the first place of course).
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:51:09 am
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:37:54 am
The recent developments of us, Utd, Chelsea and Spurs submitting our intentions to sue for compensation are further evidence that multiple parties are preparing for City's downfall.
Agree with your post, but it's Arsenal not Chelsea that have been in at the forefront of going after the Abu Dhabi.

Boehly's lot self-reported after finding financial irregularities under Abramhovich's regime.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:07:52 am
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:47:35 am
Absolutely. The Premier League are the prosecuters here, and City and their lawyers are the defendants.

The four clubs are simply making sure they've lodged their right to sue before the deadline that would've made any requests time barred. They've lodged their requests with the Premier League but it's City that'll be financially liable, as the PL have done nothing wrong (except letting Abu Dhabi buy them in the first place of course).

Side issue but the talk of other clubs seeking damages from Everton convicted twice has gone very quiet.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:07:58 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 14, 2024, 11:51:06 pm
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.

"Not only have we nothing to hide, we've got irrefutable evidence of our innocence. You're just not getting it."
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:38:49 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:07:58 am
"Not only have we nothing to hide, we've got irrefutable evidence of our innocence. You're just not getting it."

Irrefutable. :D

Forgot they claimed that. Is there anyone vaguely interested in football who doesnt see right through that? Obviously thats different to them being punished appropriately for it but we can but hope.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:53:01 am
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 08:51:09 am
Agree with your post, but it's Arsenal not Chelsea that have been in at the forefront of going after the Abu Dhabi.

Boehly's lot self-reported after finding financial irregularities under Abramhovich's regime.
Well spotted. Can't believe I typed them instead of Arsenal, when Chelsea missed out on fuck all and are almost as bad as City!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 12:36:15 pm
Any danger this Coote stuff is coming out now, because of the 115 charges?  Any link between the cheats and PGMOL?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 03:41:51 pm
Don't think there's any link between the two, Walshy.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 03:55:11 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 12:36:15 pm
Any danger this Coote stuff is coming out now, because of the 115 charges?  Any link between the cheats and PGMOL?
Well , it wouldnt really be a surprise if Abu Dhabi owned the refs.

They wouldnt make it obvious tho. I mean, theyd never do anything stupidly obvious like employing the refs and paying them eye-watering amounts of money to officiate in their own league. Anything like that would make it too obvious.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 04:59:49 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:55:11 pm
Well , it wouldnt really be a surprise if Abu Dhabi owned the refs.

They wouldnt make it obvious tho. I mean, theyd never do anything stupidly obvious like employing the refs and paying them eye-watering amounts of money to officiate in their own league. Anything like that would make it too obvious.

No. But they could pay someone a lot of money to get hold of incriminating evidence that they could then leak to the media to show they can destroy entire organisations and the reputations of individuals. I'm not saying it's likely, but I am saying it's possible.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm
🔺 BREAKING: Man City have escalated their conflict with the Premier League by sending a further letter to the other 19 clubs  as well as the FA  urging them not to vote in favour of new sponsorship rules that they insist are still unlawful ⬇️
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 06:36:13 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm
🔺 BREAKING: Man City have escalated their conflict with the Premier League by sending a further letter to the other 19 clubs  as well as the FA  urging them not to vote in favour of new sponsorship rules that they insist are still unlawful ⬇️
Is this real?

Hopefully all 19 clubs have replied with a simple response of :

Dear Manchester City,

Fuck off you cheating c*nts.



As far as I can see, any rule that stops Abu Dhabi doing whatever the fuck they want, is unlawful?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:53:01 pm by JRed »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 06:54:43 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm
🔺 BREAKING: Man City have escalated their conflict with the Premier League decided to make a show of themselves agian by sending a further letter to the other 19 clubs  as well as the FA  urging them not to vote in favour of new sponsorship rules that they insist are still unlawful ⬇️
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 07:05:41 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:59:49 pm
No. But they could pay someone a lot of money to get hold of incriminating evidence that they could then leak to the media to show they can destroy entire organisations and the reputations of individuals. I'm not saying it's likely, but I am saying it's possible.

It will be much easier than that mate.
Mansour will simply threaten the govt with pulling out all his investments in the U.K.
Andy Burnham is clearly worried enough to be throwing his weight behind them.
If he was to pull out of Manchester, the housing market would collapse overnight and (ordinary people might be able to afford properties though) and the council would have a brand new concert venue shuttered, and a large football/sports based campus with no tenant.
What he has invested is a tiny fraction of his families wealth. It would cripple the northern economic powerhouse however.
Im cynical about government policy around the Middle East after seeing how Johnson intervened to sell Newcastle to Stavely and Co, agents for Saudi Arabia
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:05:58 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm
🔺 BREAKING: Man City have escalated their conflict with the Premier League by sending a further letter to the other 19 clubs  as well as the FA  urging them not to vote in favour of new sponsorship rules that they insist are still unlawful ⬇️


Whose law do they think the premier league is governed by? Almost all of its rules are unlawful - its sport and in this case the clubs are private members who agree their own rules. There is always an overarching set of laws from the country theyre in but clubs can agree their own rules. The rules of chess or tiddlywinks probably arent lawful either but players agree to them before they start playing.

Everything about Man City from top to bottom is just insufferable.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:14:01 am
Manchester City, with this latest letter to the clubs, really seem intent on tying the PL up in expensive ,time consuming legal action. I read previously that this is a tactic they'd be happy to use against UEFA.

They have deeper pockets that the PL.

I wish the PL had the power to expel them from the league...I'm sure many of it's member clubs wish this also, but can't say it.
 
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:29:45 am
S,,es that Gaurdiola is about to sign a new counteract

FFS


Has he not won enough? ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:49:40 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:05:41 pm
It will be much easier than that mate.
Mansour will simply threaten the govt with pulling out all his investments in the U.K.
Andy Burnham is clearly worried enough to be throwing his weight behind them.
If he was to pull out of Manchester, the housing market would collapse overnight and (ordinary people might be able to afford properties though) and the council would have a brand new concert venue shuttered, and a large football/sports based campus with no tenant.
What he has invested is a tiny fraction of his families wealth. It would cripple the northern economic powerhouse however.
Im cynical about government policy around the Middle East after seeing how Johnson intervened to sell Newcastle to Stavely and Co, agents for Saudi Arabia

You're not wrong and I don't disagree with you on any of your points. However I will add that I think you're underestimating just how petty and vindictive people who wield absolute power can be.

Man-Sour can indeed do all of the things you describe - political, diplomatic and economic retaliation. But there is such a thing as malice and revenge. Why do all of that, when he can also bring down the entire English game if he wants to? A challenge perhaps, but no more of a challenge than turning Abu Dhabi FC into a monster club.

This is about bruised pride. He'll punish everyone he can. Including the clubs, fans and organisations who want to see the back of him and his poxy little football club.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:23:39 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:14:01 am
Manchester City, with this latest letter to the clubs, really seem intent on tying the PL up in expensive ,time consuming legal action. I read previously that this is a tactic they'd be happy to use against UEFA.

They have deeper pockets that the PL.

I wish the PL had the power to expel them from the league...I'm sure many of it's member clubs wish this also, but can't say it.
 

it's about time the other 19 grew a pair and told them to fuck off. The likes of us, Arsenal, United and Spurs should seriously think about leaving the league and rejoining the EFL. Good luck to the Premier League with it's four main money spinners no longer there
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:25:22 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:36:13 pm
Is this real?

Hopefully all 19 clubs have replied with a simple response of :

Dear Manchester City,

Fuck off you cheating c*nts.



As far as I can see, any rule that stops Abu Dhabi doing whatever the fuck they want, is unlawful?
well you know that Newcastle, Chelsea, the Bitters and Forest are going to support them, due to their own vested interests
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:30:33 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:27:33 pm
🔺 BREAKING: Man City have escalated their conflict with the Premier League by sending a further letter to the other 19 clubs  as well as the FA  urging them not to vote in favour of new sponsorship rules that they insist are still unlawful ⬇️

"It would make us have to behave like everyone else!"  You can only laugh, at this stage.  :lmao
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:37:05 pm
Tyranny!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:54:17 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:05:41 pm
It will be much easier than that mate.
Mansour will simply threaten the govt with pulling out all his investments in the U.K.
Andy Burnham is clearly worried enough to be throwing his weight behind them.
If he was to pull out of Manchester, the housing market would collapse overnight and (ordinary people might be able to afford properties though) and the council would have a brand new concert venue shuttered, and a large football/sports based campus with no tenant.
What he has invested is a tiny fraction of his families wealth. It would cripple the northern economic powerhouse however.
Im cynical about government policy around the Middle East after seeing how Johnson intervened to sell Newcastle to Stavely and Co, agents for Saudi Arabia

They actually own just under 50% of the co-op live venue. A US company own just under 50% too, with Harry Styles owning a small percentage, so they couldn't shut it down as the other investors control over 50% in total.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:01:21 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:54:17 pm
They actually own just under 50% of the co-op live venue. A US company own just under 50% too, with Harry Styles owning a small percentage, so they couldn't shut it down as the other investors control over 50% in total.
The US company being Oak View Group.
In 2018 Silver lake invested $100M in Oak View Group.
Pretty sure that will be the same silver lake that invested $500M in Man City , which is proof that city are not state-owned apparently.

The $2Billion Abu Dhabi  invested in Silver lake is totally unconnected.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:21 pm by JRed »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:38:03 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:49:40 am
You're not wrong and I don't disagree with you on any of your points. However I will add that I think you're underestimating just how petty and vindictive people who wield absolute power can be.

Man-Sour can indeed do all of the things you describe - political, diplomatic and economic retaliation. But there is such a thing as malice and revenge. Why do all of that, when he can also bring down the entire English game if he wants to? A challenge perhaps, but no more of a challenge than turning Abu Dhabi FC into a monster club.

This is about bruised pride. He'll punish everyone he can. Including the clubs, fans and organisations who want to see the back of him and his poxy little football club.

Uncomfortable to read that, it's a very accurate depiction of what may well occur...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:43:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:29:45 am
S,,es that Gaurdiola is about to sign a new counteract

FFS


Has he not won cheated enough? ;D
Fixed.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:55:50 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:43:11 pm
Fixed.

Should have fixed Tepid's typos while you were at it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:56:24 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:55:50 pm
Should have fixed Tepid's typos while you were at it.
;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:01:37 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:55:50 pm
Should have fixed Tepid's typos while you were at it.
Or his weird distaste for certain foods.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:20:56 pm
Will City trying to stop the premier league investigating the case  a few years back go against them or is that all part of the drama and an accepted thing? Also, all this shit theyre doin now? Can they be brought into disrepute for sending that letter to the other clubs saying that its all illegal after they basically lost the case (the one to do with sponsorships)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:36:54 pm
Nothing like showing your innocence by trying to extort.

Quote
Manchester City ramp up civil war with Premier League as champions tell 19 rival clubs that new rules are 'UNLAWFUL' in leaked 11-page letter
By MIKE KEEGAN
Published: 17:15 GMT, 15 November 2024 | Updated: 08:49 GMT, 16 November 2024


    Man City have claimed that the PL's proposed new sponsor rules are 'unlawful'
    They have urged clubs not to vote for the amendments in a meeting next week
    Is Harry Kane right to blast England drop-outs? LISTEN NOW: It's All Kicking Off! Available wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes every Monday and Thursday


Manchester City have launched another stinging attack on the Premier League as English footballs civil war rumbles on.

The champions have again written to all 19 clubs  and the FA  warning that the competitions proposed changes to sponsorship rules remain unlawful and raise the prospect of further legal action should they be given the green light when clubs meet next Friday.

In a league-wide email, City have included an astonishing 11-page letter seen by Mail Sport  that they received from the Premier League on Thursday, in which the competition strongly defends its position and accuses its own champions of making repeated and baseless assertions.

City initially took the Premier League to a tribunal following amendments to its rules on associated party transactions  sponsorship deals with parties linked to club owners  this year.

In September, an independent panel ruled that sections of the rules were unlawful, in the most part because shareholder loans  monies lent to clubs by those with stakes of more than 5 per cent  were excluded from the leagues fair market value (FMV) test.

Top-flight chief executive Richard Masters wrote to clubs after verdict, assuring them that amendments could be made quickly and effectively. That claim was rubbished by Citys legal counsel Simon Cliff, who wrote to all clubs to accuse Masters of attempting to mislead them.

Now, Cliff has again contacted each club to urge them not to vote for the leagues proposed amendments next week.

In the email, Cliff says that City are strongly in favour of robust, effective and lawful regulation of related party transactions. However, he adds that the fact that an independent panel found several of the rules to be unlawful means that the whole system is void and that the previous, less stringent related party transaction rules (RPTs) is now back in force until any new regime is agreed.


Cliff says the Premier League disputes this, and so the Tribunal will rule on the state of play in the near future. In the meantime, he adds, common sense dictates that the PL should not rush into passing amendments  particularly ones which entail material legal risk  until the PL knows the outcome from the Tribunal.

And in what may be interpreted as a clear warning, Cliff declares that Citys strong desire is to avoid any future costly legal disputesand so it is critical that the PL gets it right this time round.

The letter goes on to highlight three issues. The first is that City consider the proposed amendments are also unlawful because they would introduce a retrospective exemption for shareholder loans from December 2021 until the new rules come into effect.

This exemption is one of the very things that was found to be illegal in the recent arbitration, Cliff writes. It is not lawful to re-introduce it into the rules.

The City executive also says that the proposal does not strike the right balance as it allows certain clubs to benefit from shareholder loans, and also claims addressing that issue is unfair because the clubs who took them did not know that the exemption was unlawful.

His final point is that the Premier League is rushing its consultation and that it is essential to have the tribunals verdict before any next steps. One very possible outcome, he says, is that the tribunal will declare that all of the APT Rules are void and always have been. How can the clubs meaningfully discuss amendments to rules without knowing if those very rules even exist?


The Premier Leagues robust earlier response to City opens by accusing the club of making repeated and baseless assertionsthat the league acted in away way contrary to its obligations as a regulator or has misled clubs.

Signed by The Premier League, it adds that it is implausible to suggest that the tribunal did not rule that the balance of the APT rules was lawful and rejects criticism of its subsequent consultation process, stating: That MCFC does not agree with the process does not provide a credible basis to impugn it.

The letter also accuses City of making meritless threats, rejects the notion that the proposed amendments are unlawful and accuses them of a tendentious and inaccurate interpretation of a call between clubs last month.

Both City and the Premier League declined to comment.

source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-14087879/Manchester-City-Premier-League-civil-war-rules-unlawful.html

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:38:30 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:49:40 am
You're not wrong and I don't disagree with you on any of your points. However I will add that I think you're underestimating just how petty and vindictive people who wield absolute power can be.

Man-Sour can indeed do all of the things you describe - political, diplomatic and economic retaliation. But there is such a thing as malice and revenge. Why do all of that, when he can also bring down the entire English game if he wants to? A challenge perhaps, but no more of a challenge than turning Abu Dhabi FC into a monster club.

This is about bruised pride. He'll punish everyone he can. Including the clubs, fans and organisations who want to see the back of him and his poxy little football club.

Agreed. Thats why crashing the whole economy of Manchester will appeal.
Dumping the amount of housing stock Mansour now owns in East Manchester would take down the value of the remaining stock. There are an awful lot of pristine empty apartments in those new tower blocks springing up that are simply investments on a balance sheet, dependent on prices rising constantly to be useful.
If that bubble bursts Andy Burnham will be no doubt be able to solve the housing crisis over there, but at a cost to the citys economy.
Its already beyond the purse of most Mancs to rent, let alone buy apartments within the M60. Funnily enough Mansour has kept the rent increases in his apartment blocks below those of other owners.
And what would happen to the campus if he pulled out? Its like an island in a sea of waste ground as it is.

