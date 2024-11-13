« previous next »
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.



Must be the red cartel's fault somehow
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.

I think they used the Trumpian tactics of 'we don't accept your authority in this matter'.
In any case, I've always said that those charges are the most serious ones on the list.
If any others are proven - it is the general uncooperation that will be the anchor around their neck to sink them.
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.
I've not seen anything, but there's no credible justification they could offer. Since they've been cheating, plenty of other clubs have co-operated with the Premier League and many have been fined, and some docked points.

City's failure to comply with requests since 2018 only reinforces their guilt, and the likelihood of all the suspicions and charges being true. There's every chance they'll get punished for the 115 charges, and then face another investigation covering the last 6 years. I still think there's no way the PL would ever have gone public with such a long list of charges without being absolutely certain of their evidence, and chances of making it all stick. They know their own rules, and will have written them with expert legal advice as it's a multi-£billion global league. They wouldn't risk their own reputation and the league's credibility by going public with a case they might lose. The recent developments of us, Utd, Chelsea and Spurs submitting our intentions to sue for compensation are further evidence that multiple parties are preparing for City's downfall.

The best thing is that if they are severely punished for the initial charges then it guarantees there is plenty more to come. It would be like a criminal being put behind bars and their sentence being extended when more crimes come to light. The added bonus is that this would tarnish Guardiola's reputation forever, along with some of the most dislikeable players and fans in football history. City Football Group would also never be the same, as I imagine Sheik Mansour and his gang of crooks will quickly sell up and retreat to the desert in the aftermath.
From Abu Dhabi, surely, as the PL and Abu Dhabi are adversaries in the case.
Absolutely. The Premier League are the prosecuters here, and City and their lawyers are the defendants.

The four clubs are simply making sure they've lodged their right to sue before the deadline that would've made any requests time barred. They've lodged their requests with the Premier League but it's City that'll be financially liable, as the PL have done nothing wrong (except letting Abu Dhabi buy them in the first place of course).
The recent developments of us, Utd, Chelsea and Spurs submitting our intentions to sue for compensation are further evidence that multiple parties are preparing for City's downfall.
Agree with your post, but it's Arsenal not Chelsea that have been in at the forefront of going after the Abu Dhabi.

Boehly's lot self-reported after finding financial irregularities under Abramhovich's regime.
Absolutely. The Premier League are the prosecuters here, and City and their lawyers are the defendants.

The four clubs are simply making sure they've lodged their right to sue before the deadline that would've made any requests time barred. They've lodged their requests with the Premier League but it's City that'll be financially liable, as the PL have done nothing wrong (except letting Abu Dhabi buy them in the first place of course).

Side issue but the talk of other clubs seeking damages from Everton convicted twice has gone very quiet.
Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.

"Not only have we nothing to hide, we've got irrefutable evidence of our innocence. You're just not getting it."
"Not only have we nothing to hide, we've got irrefutable evidence of our innocence. You're just not getting it."

Irrefutable. :D

Forgot they claimed that. Is there anyone vaguely interested in football who doesnt see right through that? Obviously thats different to them being punished appropriately for it but we can but hope.
Agree with your post, but it's Arsenal not Chelsea that have been in at the forefront of going after the Abu Dhabi.

Boehly's lot self-reported after finding financial irregularities under Abramhovich's regime.
Well spotted. Can't believe I typed them instead of Arsenal, when Chelsea missed out on fuck all and are almost as bad as City!
Any danger this Coote stuff is coming out now, because of the 115 charges?  Any link between the cheats and PGMOL?
Don't think there's any link between the two, Walshy.
