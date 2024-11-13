Have they ever acknowleged and attempted to justify theyr refusal to co-operate since 2018? It's quite an amazing stance from a club purporting to have nothing to hide.



I've not seen anything, but there's no credible justification they could offer. Since they've been cheating, plenty of other clubs have co-operated with the Premier League and many have been fined, and some docked points.City's failure to comply with requests since 2018 only reinforces their guilt, and the likelihood of all the suspicions and charges being true. There's every chance they'll get punished for the 115 charges, and then face another investigation covering the last 6 years. I still think there's no way the PL would ever have gone public with such a long list of charges without being absolutely certain of their evidence, and chances of making it all stick. They know their own rules, and will have written them with expert legal advice as it's a multi-£billion global league. They wouldn't risk their own reputation and the league's credibility by going public with a case they might lose. The recent developments of us, Utd, Chelsea and Spurs submitting our intentions to sue for compensation are further evidence that multiple parties are preparing for City's downfall.The best thing is that if they are severely punished for the initial charges then it guarantees there is plenty more to come. It would be like a criminal being put behind bars and their sentence being extended when more crimes come to light. The added bonus is that this would tarnish Guardiola's reputation forever, along with some of the most dislikeable players and fans in football history. City Football Group would also never be the same, as I imagine Sheik Mansour and his gang of crooks will quickly sell up and retreat to the desert in the aftermath.