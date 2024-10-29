Would he be the first Manchester City player to win the Ballon DOr since Danny Tiatto?
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Really might be barking up the wrong tree but Pep seems way to jovial on the touchline there with a few minutes before defeat. Probably reading into it too much but can't remember him being so relaxed before a loss, didn't seem arsed. Hopefully he's gotten wind that the lawyers have said they are getting a pasting for all the cheating, that's the hope anyway
Theyre being decimated by injuries right now. Need them to drop some points over the next couple of weeks.
Need them to drop 115 points at the end of the trial.
Get the violinTheyve only got 13 fit players
There unbelievable get on with it like everyone else stop moaning no one else is allowed to when they have a few injuries
I'd say relegate them, then vote for a new PL rule banning entities controlled by sovereign states from owning clubs joining the PL.
He looked made up to get knocked out of the cup.
Hed have been at home in our pre match thread then
Who else got injured last night ?
Akanji and Savinho I believe
