Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 686342 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9600 on: October 29, 2024, 05:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 28, 2024, 03:02:23 pm
Would he be the first Manchester City  player to win the Ballon DOr since Danny Tiatto?

Not a player but Martin Bluto Samuels has won the Balloon D'hors d'oeuvre as a city shill

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9601 on: Yesterday at 10:19:19 pm »
Really might be barking up the wrong tree but Pep seems way to jovial on the touchline there with a few minutes before defeat. Probably reading into it too much but can't remember him being so relaxed before a loss, didn't seem arsed. Hopefully he's gotten wind that the lawyers have said they are getting a pasting for all the cheating, that's the hope anyway  ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9602 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm »
I thought he was trying a little bit too hard to look as though he wasn't arsed.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9603 on: Today at 12:01:13 am »
Yeah could have been that, seen him do that before but usually when theres been a couple goals in it not just one. Subs were laughing on the bench also at the end, just all a bit weird, but thats city for you.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9604 on: Today at 01:41:58 am »
Get the violin

Theyve only got 13 fit players
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9605 on: Today at 01:42:06 am »
I dont think hes heard anything from the lawyers, but if he had, I dont think hed be relaxed on the touch line if it was bad news for them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9606 on: Today at 02:05:30 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:19:19 pm
Really might be barking up the wrong tree but Pep seems way to jovial on the touchline there with a few minutes before defeat. Probably reading into it too much but can't remember him being so relaxed before a loss, didn't seem arsed. Hopefully he's gotten wind that the lawyers have said they are getting a pasting for all the cheating, that's the hope anyway  ;D

He is just generally 100% weird.

In his head he came up with a match-winning plan and his players have let him down. He is just laughing because his players have let him down.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9607 on: Today at 09:29:42 am »
Theyre being decimated by injuries right now. Need them to drop some points over the next couple of weeks.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9608 on: Today at 09:30:51 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:29:42 am
Theyre being decimated by injuries right now. Need them to drop some points over the next couple of weeks.
Need them to drop 115 points at the end of the trial.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9609 on: Today at 10:12:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:30:51 am
Need them to drop 115 points at the end of the trial.
Over numerous consecutive seasons
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9610 on: Today at 04:21:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:41:58 am
Get the violin

Theyve only got 13 fit players

There unbelievable get on with it like everyone else stop moaning no one else is allowed to when they have a few injuries  ::)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9611 on: Today at 04:36:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:41:58 am
Get the violin

Theyve only got 13 fit players

And each one only costing about £60 million upwards too probably... Poor lambs
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9612 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 04:21:00 pm
There unbelievable get on with it like everyone else stop moaning no one else is allowed to when they have a few injuries  ::)
Mr. Arteta is on the phone for you.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9613 on: Today at 05:17:51 pm »
I'd say relegate them, then vote for a new PL rule banning entities controlled by sovereign states from owning clubs joining the PL.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9614 on: Today at 05:27:13 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 05:17:51 pm
I'd say relegate them, then vote for a new PL rule banning entities controlled by sovereign states from owning clubs joining the PL.
Its the only way to guarantee a fair and competitive league. As Abu Dhabi have proven, a club that is state owned, be that directly or indirectly, consider themselves to be above the laws of the game.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9615 on: Today at 06:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:19:19 pm
Really might be barking up the wrong tree but Pep seems way to jovial on the touchline there with a few minutes before defeat. Probably reading into it too much but can't remember him being so relaxed before a loss, didn't seem arsed. Hopefully he's gotten wind that the lawyers have said they are getting a pasting for all the cheating, that's the hope anyway  ;D

He looked made up to get knocked out of the cup.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9616 on: Today at 06:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:05:51 pm
He looked made up to get knocked out of the cup.
Hed have been at home in our pre match thread then ;)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9617 on: Today at 07:02:27 pm »
Who else got injured last night ?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9618 on: Today at 07:10:20 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:43:21 pm
Hed have been at home in our pre match thread then ;)

 ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9619 on: Today at 07:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:02:27 pm
Who else got injured last night ?
Akanji and Savinho I believe
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9620 on: Today at 07:14:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:13:49 pm
Akanji and Savinho I believe

They will be fine
