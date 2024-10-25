« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 679167 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9560 on: October 25, 2024, 02:14:04 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on October 25, 2024, 12:47:02 am
Wenger you disgrace
🗣️ Arsene Wenger on Manchester Citys 115 charges:

The Premier Leagues FFP rules have to be changed. You cant have a club like Man City facing 115 charges. ❌

A clever club, well managed, well run.

Said whilst on BeIN, owned by Qatar, so another football club owning middle eastern despot country.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9561 on: October 25, 2024, 02:21:28 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on October 25, 2024, 12:37:29 pm
Fuck them out of the league and bulldoze that free stadium they were given whilst we're at it.

No need to stop there, carry on and bulldoze the rest of Manchester.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9562 on: October 25, 2024, 05:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on October 25, 2024, 02:21:28 pm
No need to stop there, carry on and bulldoze the rest of Manchester.


Nah, the other side had provided a lot more entertainment in the last decade or so. they are so enjoyable at the moment too!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9563 on: October 25, 2024, 06:42:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 25, 2024, 02:14:04 pm
Said whilst on BeIN, owned by Qatar, so another football club owning middle eastern despot country.

The irony being could you imagine the moaning Wenger would be coming out with if it was his Arsenal team finishing second 2 years running to a club facing 115 charges.
« Reply #9564 on: October 25, 2024, 08:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Qston on October 24, 2024, 08:16:46 am
Personally, and I know that this isn`t fair on the players, I want them simply not awarded and left blank to emphasise the cheating. Simple as that.

Yep. If only one punishment was handed out, it should be this. You cheat at the Olympics, Tour de France etc you have those titles rightfully stripped
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9565 on: October 25, 2024, 10:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on October 25, 2024, 07:21:26 am
So the rules are completely unworkable and well run clubs cant help but fall foul of them? Then Im sure well see other well run clubs, Brighton come to mind, falling foul of 100+ charges in the very near future.

So why havent the other better run clubs not fallen foul of the rules?

He uses the strawman argument that City are well run. Well if they are so well run then why do they have to hide the sources of the money? A well run club should welcome any audit of their finances as they would have nothing to hide.

Wenger is spouting nonsense. He doesnt know the details of their cheating and thats going to all come out in the wash. Hes putting his whole reputation on the line coming out with tripe when he really doesnt have a dog in the fight. It does come across as some weird attempt to sportswash and make people believe that City are innocent. Not complying with PL requests for information is a sure sign that they are hiding stuff.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9566 on: October 25, 2024, 11:14:11 pm »
Wenger would be having a fucking mickey fit if he was competing against those cheating c*nts in their current guise and they were denying him trophies. Compromised dickhead.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9567 on: October 25, 2024, 11:42:07 pm »
Wenger has been an uber c*nt ever since he took the FIFA coin and started selling their power grabs with all the air in his lungs worldwide.

You know when someone is a c*nt when they not only take the coin of such a corrupt entity, but they complete their job being a mercenary with such dedication and passion when its not even part of the job description.

He lost every bit of respect as a man he earned all those years ago when he started turning the screw for FIFA and its clearly in his blood now with these latest comments.

Perfect example of how not to idolise your heros (for any Arsenal fans out there), he did what he had to do to win, put on a smile, then retired and the mask slipped to what he always was. A coin grabbing, up for sale, nuclear c*nt.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9568 on: October 26, 2024, 02:23:31 am »
bien dit
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9569 on: October 26, 2024, 08:48:38 am »
If the independent commission do their jobs properly, these cheating c*nts could cease to exist in a few short weeks. What a nice thought to start a Saturday morning with.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9570 on: October 26, 2024, 09:34:41 am »
Quote from: JRed on October 26, 2024, 08:48:38 am
If the independent commission do their jobs properly, these cheating c*nts could cease to exist in a few short weeks. What a nice thought to start a Saturday morning with.
Bloody hope so. I will enjoy reminding them the Aguero moment has been removed from the history books. I guess all trophies since their 2011 FA cup win will be removed or at least tarnished. Stoke should get that trophy.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9571 on: October 26, 2024, 10:01:50 am »
In a fair world they would get their just punishment, unfortunately in this world a slap on the wrist which will be halved after an appeal is what I fully expect. You only have to look around you to see how the system works, those with money n power get to do whatever they want as they are pulling the strings. At least we can hold our heads up high and know how to win and lose the honourable way.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9572 on: October 26, 2024, 10:44:04 am »
Magic Hat and Ziegler think the case could actually be done in the first week of November.

Could get the findings in the New Year.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9573 on: October 26, 2024, 10:04:09 pm »
Cant see many way ADFC come out of this looking good in any way. Minimum punishment has to be relegation and a transfer ban. They have driven several herds of horses and innumerable carriages through the rules over many seasons. They are serial offenders and they have been elusive with the truth. They have to be severely punished otherwise we will probably see a super league forming with the big clubs joining up with the European big clubs. Just my opinion but its what I believe.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9574 on: October 26, 2024, 10:45:18 pm »
Empty blue seats looks like the halloween fancy dress choice in Manchester this year
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9575 on: October 26, 2024, 10:47:19 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 26, 2024, 10:44:04 am
Magic Hat and Ziegler think the case could actually be done in the first week of November.

Could get the findings in the New Year.

I find that really hard to believe considering how complicated the case is.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9576 on: Yesterday at 12:39:44 am »
Quote from: cdav on October 26, 2024, 10:45:18 pm
Empty blue seats looks like the halloween fancy dress choice in Manchester this year
But, but... they sell out all their matches, or something..  ::)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9577 on: Yesterday at 06:55:38 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on October 26, 2024, 10:04:09 pm
Cant see many way ADFC come out of this looking good in any way. Minimum punishment has to be relegation and a transfer ban. They have driven several herds of horses and innumerable carriages through the rules over many seasons. They are serial offenders and they have been elusive with the truth. They have to be severely punished otherwise we will probably see a super league forming with the big clubs joining up with the European big clubs. Just my opinion but its what I believe.
They have caused irreparable damage to the game. Either they are properly punished and the PL is forever stained with over a decade of corruption and cheating showing on the records, with titles either not awarded or given to teams that didnt actually finish top of the table.

Or, ADFC get away with it and the PL becomes a joke because one of its teams openly owns the game and does whatever the fuck they want, safe in the knowledge that they are ungovernable. Or rather, two teams as the Saudis would then take over.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9578 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 am »
For those that want city relegated, what does that look like? (please don't respond with how deserved it might be, i already agree)
If the sentence lands in late jan and the appeal upholds that judgement in late march say. What would be the likelihood of city downing tools for the last games of the premier lg season, which could disrupt the title/cl race/relegation battle. Especially if they are a few points behind.

I think a mere relegation to the championship,( where they could bounce back to normal in 12 months, whilst denying a championship side a promotion/100m, during the year they win the championship with a record 110 point season) would be light punishment.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9579 on: Yesterday at 11:00:11 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:50:34 am
For those that want city relegated, what does that look like? (please don't respond with how deserved it might be, i already agree)
If the sentence lands in late jan and the appeal upholds that judgement in late march say. What would be the likelihood of city downing tools for the last games of the premier lg season, which could disrupt the title/cl race/relegation battle. Especially if they are a few points behind. I think a mere relegation to the championship,( where they could bounce back to normal in 12 months, whilst denying a championship side a promotion/100m, during the year they win the championship with a record 110 point season) would be light punishment.

If the punishment to them is at all measured in points deducted - they have already won. It is as simple as that. So it doesn't really matter what it looks like - because they'll either be back in a year (60+ points deduction), or not relegated at all (20-50 points deduction). If they are found guilty - they need to be suspended or permanently expelled from the competition. If suspended - it is until the matters post 2018 are resolved, if permanent it is until they are no longer owned by these owners - at which point they can start at the bottom of football pyramid and work their way up.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9580 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 am »
Anyone else despise Guardiola's faux sincerity? Of course all the shit managers like Russel Martin lap it up but it's so cringeworthy.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9581 on: Yesterday at 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:50:34 am
For those that want city relegated, what does that look like? (please don't respond with how deserved it might be, i already agree)
If the sentence lands in late jan and the appeal upholds that judgement in late march say. What would be the likelihood of city downing tools for the last games of the premier lg season, which could disrupt the title/cl race/relegation battle. Especially if they are a few points behind.

I think a mere relegation to the championship,( where they could bounce back to normal in 12 months, whilst denying a championship side a promotion/100m, during the year they win the championship with a record 110 point season) would be light punishment.
Id say relegation down two divisions, transfer ban on incoming players for 2 seasons, complete overseement of their books, massive fine and all titles removed. That would be as close to justice as possible to try and remove this shitstain on our lovely sport.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9582 on: Yesterday at 12:53:29 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:25:24 am
Anyone else despise Guardiola's faux sincerity? Of course all the shit managers like Russel Martin lap it up but it's so cringeworthy.

Yes. He's one of the biggest c*nts the sport has ever seen. An arrogant and condescending wanker.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9583 on: Yesterday at 02:15:59 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:25:24 am
Anyone else despise Guardiola's faux sincerity? Of course all the shit managers like Russel Martin lap it up but it's so cringeworthy.

He's a patronising twat. He wouldn't have been so magnanimous had Southampton managed to grab a point yesterday.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9584 on: Yesterday at 02:40:20 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:50:34 am
For those that want city relegated, what does that look like? (please don't respond with how deserved it might be, i already agree)
If the sentence lands in late jan and the appeal upholds that judgement in late march say. What would be the likelihood of city downing tools for the last games of the premier lg season, which could disrupt the title/cl race/relegation battle. Especially if they are a few points behind.

I think a mere relegation to the championship,( where they could bounce back to normal in 12 months, whilst denying a championship side a promotion/100m, during the year they win the championship with a record 110 point season) would be light punishment.

There on the assumption that their players and coaching team stay.  Relegation, if they got off that lightly should cone with a forced sale and transfer ban
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9585 on: Yesterday at 03:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:40:20 pm
There on the assumption that their players and coaching team stay.  Relegation, if they got off that lightly should cone with a forced sale and transfer ban

I would relegate them to League 2, take 60 points off for each of the next ten seasons, and force the players and staff to stay. :)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9586 on: Yesterday at 03:09:21 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:50:34 am
For those that want city relegated, what does that look like? (please don't respond with how deserved it might be, i already agree)
If the sentence lands in late jan and the appeal upholds that judgement in late march say. What would be the likelihood of city downing tools for the last games of the premier lg season, which could disrupt the title/cl race/relegation battle. Especially if they are a few points behind.

I think a mere relegation to the championship,( where they could bounce back to normal in 12 months, whilst denying a championship side a promotion/100m, during the year they win the championship with a record 110 point season) would be light punishment.

How many PLs have they won by cheating? Strip those off them and then put them into Div 2 for the number of years equivalent to the number of PL trophies. Even if the trophies are removed from history then they still had the joy of winning. So lock them out for those number of years.

Who cares if they down-tools? If they want to be spoilt brats then let them. There's no fair way of doing it but give everyone 3 points for the games played or will be played against them. They have cheated and they need to receive severe punishment.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9587 on: Yesterday at 03:14:56 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 03:07:15 pm
I would relegate them to League 2, take 60 points off for each of the next ten seasons, and force the players and staff to stay. :)

 ;D6
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9588 on: Yesterday at 04:25:26 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:50:34 am
For those that want city relegated, what does that look like? (please don't respond with how deserved it might be, i already agree)
If the sentence lands in late jan and the appeal upholds that judgement in late march say. What would be the likelihood of city downing tools for the last games of the premier lg season, which could disrupt the title/cl race/relegation battle. Especially if they are a few points behind.

I think a mere relegation to the championship,( where they could bounce back to normal in 12 months, whilst denying a championship side a promotion/100m, during the year they win the championship with a record 110 point season) would be light punishment.

Strip them of everything they won in the timeframe they're found guilty of cheating in, both club and personal awards.

Throw them out the PL, null and void all results so far this season, bye for the next round in any domestic cups, 2 teams down, 3 teams up at the end of the year.

It's then up to the football league where, or if, they allow them back in, ideally I'd make them start at the bottom of the pyramid. This isn't points deduction etc, it's pure and simply throwing them out the competition.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9589 on: Today at 11:23:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:53:29 pm
Yes. He's one of the biggest c*nts the sport has ever seen. An arrogant and condescending wanker.

Drug cheat too. On top of financial cheat.

Dirty manager who hasn't won an honest thing at City.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9590 on: Today at 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:50:34 am
For those that want city relegated, what does that look like? (please don't respond with how deserved it might be, i already agree)
If the sentence lands in late jan and the appeal upholds that judgement in late march say. What would be the likelihood of city downing tools for the last games of the premier lg season, which could disrupt the title/cl race/relegation battle. Especially if they are a few points behind.

I think a mere relegation to the championship,( where they could bounce back to normal in 12 months, whilst denying a championship side a promotion/100m, during the year they win the championship with a record 110 point season) would be light punishment.

Not sure an appeal will be settled by March.

Some experts are stating that the appeals could go into 2025.
