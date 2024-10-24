« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 675641 times)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,919
  • YNWA
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9560 on: Yesterday at 02:14:04 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 12:47:02 am
Wenger you disgrace
🗣️ Arsene Wenger on Manchester Citys 115 charges:

The Premier Leagues FFP rules have to be changed. You cant have a club like Man City facing 115 charges. ❌

A clever club, well managed, well run.

Said whilst on BeIN, owned by Qatar, so another football club owning middle eastern despot country.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,893
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9561 on: Yesterday at 02:21:28 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 12:37:29 pm
Fuck them out of the league and bulldoze that free stadium they were given whilst we're at it.

No need to stop there, carry on and bulldoze the rest of Manchester.

Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,389
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9562 on: Yesterday at 05:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 02:21:28 pm
No need to stop there, carry on and bulldoze the rest of Manchester.


Nah, the other side had provided a lot more entertainment in the last decade or so. they are so enjoyable at the moment too!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9563 on: Yesterday at 06:42:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:14:04 pm
Said whilst on BeIN, owned by Qatar, so another football club owning middle eastern despot country.

The irony being could you imagine the moaning Wenger would be coming out with if it was his Arsenal team finishing second 2 years running to a club facing 115 charges.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,045
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9564 on: Yesterday at 08:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Qston on October 24, 2024, 08:16:46 am
Personally, and I know that this isn`t fair on the players, I want them simply not awarded and left blank to emphasise the cheating. Simple as that.

Yep. If only one punishment was handed out, it should be this. You cheat at the Olympics, Tour de France etc you have those titles rightfully stripped
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,341
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9565 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:21:26 am
So the rules are completely unworkable and well run clubs cant help but fall foul of them? Then Im sure well see other well run clubs, Brighton come to mind, falling foul of 100+ charges in the very near future.

So why havent the other better run clubs not fallen foul of the rules?

He uses the strawman argument that City are well run. Well if they are so well run then why do they have to hide the sources of the money? A well run club should welcome any audit of their finances as they would have nothing to hide.

Wenger is spouting nonsense. He doesnt know the details of their cheating and thats going to all come out in the wash. Hes putting his whole reputation on the line coming out with tripe when he really doesnt have a dog in the fight. It does come across as some weird attempt to sportswash and make people believe that City are innocent. Not complying with PL requests for information is a sure sign that they are hiding stuff.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,346
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9566 on: Yesterday at 11:14:11 pm »
Wenger would be having a fucking mickey fit if he was competing against those cheating c*nts in their current guise and they were denying him trophies. Compromised dickhead.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,954
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9567 on: Yesterday at 11:42:07 pm »
Wenger has been an uber c*nt ever since he took the FIFA coin and started selling their power grabs with all the air in his lungs worldwide.

You know when someone is a c*nt when they not only take the coin of such a corrupt entity, but they complete their job being a mercenary with such dedication and passion when its not even part of the job description.

He lost every bit of respect as a man he earned all those years ago when he started turning the screw for FIFA and its clearly in his blood now with these latest comments.

Perfect example of how not to idolise your heros (for any Arsenal fans out there), he did what he had to do to win, put on a smile, then retired and the mask slipped to what he always was. A coin grabbing, up for sale, nuclear c*nt.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,890
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9568 on: Today at 02:23:31 am »
bien dit
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Up
« previous next »
 